Legal Public Notices 11/23/2022

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: December 6, 2022 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Robert Pullen- Household goods. Steven Blanchard - Boxes, bicycle. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811 on 12/13/22 at 12:00 PM: Ayanna Coley: books, DVDs, clothes, etc; Brynn Pomeroy: apartment furniture & items; Esther Jones: household goods; Henry Forde: Mercedes sprinter van - has docs; Jacob Raboin: furniture, boxes; Jennifer Acord: boxes & tubs, etc; Kiadege Neus: 2 bedroom sets, boxes; LaTiya Richardson: clothing, household items, kitchen items, bedroom furniture; Mario Gonzalez: totes, boxes, bike; Pablo Aceituno: tools, work equipment; Rolando Mcqueen: appliances, furniture, boxes; Senat Lucsonne: household goods; Tricia Shorter: clothing, baby items; Vergenia Hair: couch, tv, boxes, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1005 Crawford Ave St Cloud , Fl 334769. 407-504.0833 on 11/02/22 @ 11:15AM Krizia Marte Household Goods - Megan Socola Household Goods - Caitlin Beckgham Household Goods - Christian Mateo Household Goods - Christian Pagan Household Goods- Amadou Ndiaye Household Goods - Ashley Emond Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 6, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Syed Ali- household items. Bronze Kingdom Museum/ Rawlvan Bennett - art work. Angel Carter- furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on December 2, 2022 at the location indicated: Store 8840: 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando Fl 32832 @ 1:15 P.M: Eirtree Health LLC households goods, Rio Brown personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 12/06/2022 @ 12:00PM: Margaret Milatz- Containers, Birdcage. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:12915 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-501-5799 on 12/02/22 @ 1:30PM Lara Bradley,dining room set-Wienna Ingraham, Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on December 2, 2022 at the location indicated: Store 1631: 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando, FL 32822 @ 10:15 AM: Kali Yazmenda Veneezha Beckford,Household goods; Kaitlyn Gregory, bed and totes; Cynthia Colon, long dresser bed in pieces chest night stand vanity small 10-15 misc apartment furniture; Noemi Rivera, 2bd set, boxes, dining table. Store 7107: 6174 S Goldenrod Rd. Orlando, FL 32822 @ 10:45 AM; Teresa Rivera; Office Supplies. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, December 13th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM: Cory Haines: boxes, clothing-Yolanda Moore: furniture/appliances-John Murphy: luggage/sporting goods-Franklin Waymon: household items-Aubree Jackson: household items-Wanda Peters: furniture- Julian Williams: household items-Luis Rivera: household items-Abigail Garnett: luggage/clothes-Luz Pabon: baby items/household-Krystle Henry: clothing-Dieumy Duclos: household items-Jazmyne Noel: household items-Auralius Thorn: household items-Shanta Gray: household items- Tyesha Smith: clothing-Anthony Guilianelle: tools, boxes-Earl Jackson IV: household items-Mauldine Powers: household items-Michelle Jerry: clothing/luggage. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 9 th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO. 2021-CA-000150 MF CAF BRIDGE BORROWER MS 2 LLC, Plaintiff, v. OWN VRP LLC; REUNION RESORT & CLUB OF ORLANDO MASTER ASSOCIATION, INC.; GINN-LA ORLANDO LTD, LLLP; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2; CRAIG WILLIAMSON; BEN KALEY; SASHA JACOB, etc., Defendants. NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Judgment in Foreclosure entered on April 19, 2022, in Case No. 2021-CA-000150 in the Circuit Court in and for Osceola County, Florida, wherein Plaintiff, CAF BRIDGE BORROWER MS 2 LLC, sued Defendant, OWN VRP LLC; REUNION RESORT & CLUB OF ORLANDO MASTER ASSOCIATION, INC.; GINN- LA ORLANDO LTD LLLP; CRAIG WILLIAMSON; BEN KALEY; SASHA JACOB; UNKNOWN TENANT #1 and UNKNOWN TENANT #2, Kelvin Soto, Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Nineth Judicial Circuit in and for Osceola County, Florida, will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Osceola County Courthouse, 3 Courthouse Square, Room 204 (2nd floor), Kissimmee, FL 34741 on January 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:: LOT 13, REUNION WEST FAIRWAYS 17 AND 18, A REPLAT, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 25, PAGE 71, PUBLIC RECORDS OF OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. and commonly known as: 997 JACK NICKLAUS COURT, KISSIMMEE, FL 34747 (the“Property”). Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS ANY ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. PLEASE CONTACT THE ADA COORDINATOR, COURT ADMINISTRATION, OSCEOLA COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 2 COURTHOUSE SQUARE, SUITE 6300, KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA 34741, (407) 742-2417, AT LEAST 7 DAYS BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED COURT APPEARANCE, OR IMMEDIATELY UPON RECEIVING THIS NOTIFICATION IF THE TIME BEFORE THE SCHEDULED APPEARANCE IS LESS THAN 7 DAYS; IF YOU ARE HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, CALL 711” KELLEY, FULTON, KAPLAN & ELLER, P.L. Attorney for Plaintiff 1665 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., Ste 1000 West Palm Beach, Florida 33401 Telephone No.: 561-491-1200 Fax No.: 561-684-3773 Email: [email protected] [email protected] BY: /s/ C. Craig Eller, Esq. C. CRAIG ELLER, ESQ. FL BAR NO. 767816.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 9th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO. 2021-CA-000050 MF. CAF BRIDGE BORROWER MS 2 LLC, Plaintiff, v. OWN VRP LLC; REUNION RESORT & CLUB OF ORLANDO MASTER ASSOCIATION, INC., SUNTRUST BANK, CENTRAL FLORIDA, N.A.; REUNION WEST COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2; CRAIG WILLIAMSON; BEN KALEY; SASHA JACOB, etc., Defendants. NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Judgment in Foreclosure entered on April 19, 2022, in Case No. 2021-CA-000050 in the Circuit Court in and for Osceola County, Florida, wherein Plaintiff, CAF BRIDGE BORROWER MS 2 LLC, sued Defendant, OWN VRP LLC; REUNION RESORT & CLUB OF ORLANDO MASTER ASSOCIATION, INC.; REUNION WEST COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT; SUNTRUST BANK CENTRAL FLORIDA, NA.; CRAIG WILLIAMSON; BEN KALEY; SASHA JACOB; UNKNOWN TENANT #1 and UNKNOWN TENANT #2, Kelvin Soto, Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Nineth Judicial Circuit in and for Osceola County, Florida, will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Osceola County Courthouse, 3 Courthouse Square, Room 204 (2nd floor), Kissimmee, FL 34741 on January 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit: LOT 15, REUNION WEST FAIRWAYS 17 AND 18, A REPLAT, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 25, PAGE 71, PUBLIC RECORDS OF OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. and commonly known as: 985 JACK NICKLAUS COURT, KISSIMMEE, FL 34747 (the “Property”). Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS ANY ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. PLEASE CONTACT THE ADA COORDINATOR, COURT ADMINISTRATION, OSCEOLA COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 2 COURTHOUSE SQUARE, SUITE 6300, KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA 34741, (407) 742-2417, AT LEAST 7 DAYS BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED COURT APPEARANCE, OR IMMEDIATELY UPON RECEIVING THIS NOTIFICATION IF THE TIME BEFORE THE SCHEDULED APPEARANCE IS LESS THAN 7 DAYS; IF YOU ARE HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, CALL 711”. KELLEY, FULTON, KAPLAN & ELLER, P.L. Attorney for Plaintiff 1665 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., Ste 1000 West Palm Beach, Florida 33401 Telephone No.: 561-491-1200 Fax No.: 561-684-3773 Email: [email protected] [email protected] BY: /s/ C. Craig Eller, Esq. C. CRAIG ELLER, ESQ. FL BAR NO. 767816
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO.: B21-DP-0012IN THE INTEREST OF: L.O., a male child DOB: 04/12/2007, P.T., a female child DOB: 07/06/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Keith Tucker Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Honorable Melanie Chase, on
the 31st day of January 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 31st day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Renete N. Williams, Esquire, Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO.: B21-DP-0012IN THE INTEREST OF: L.O., a male child DOB: 04/12/2007, P.T., a female child DOB: 07/06/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Charlina Agulla Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Honorable Melanie Chase, on the 31st day of January 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 31st day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Renete N. Williams, Esquire, Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO.: B21-DP-0012IN THE INTEREST OF: L.O., a male child DOB: 04/12/2007, P.T., a female child DOB: 07/06/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Leonard Oneal Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Honorable Melanie Chase, on the 31st day of January 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 31st day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Renete N. Williams, Esquire, Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN. CASE NO.: DP21-23 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: M.M. DOB: 12/30/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Brianna Walker (Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on January 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14TH day of November, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected]. By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 21-294 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: F.J. DOB: 05/28/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: CARLENE JOSEPH, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 7th day of November, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esq., Florida Bar No. 69216, [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ TYNAN CASE NO.: DP21-84 IN THE INTEREST OF: J.G. DOB: 01/03/2020, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Amber Giles, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge G. TYNAN on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ON FILE WITH THE CLERK. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tracy Drewes, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1010702, Children;s Legal Services, State of Florida, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. S912, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 453-8876, [email protected]. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ TYNAN CASE NO.: DP18-757 IN THE INTEREST OF: D.B DOB: 12/27/2009, B.B DOB: 03/02/2011, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Ashley McCall, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge G. TYNAN on Thursday, January 5th, 2023 at 9:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ON FILE WITH THE CLERK. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 7th day of November, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tracy Drewes, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1010702, Children;s Legal Services, State of Florida, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. S912, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 453-8876, [email protected]. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE NO.: DP19-583 In the Interest of: D.T, DOB: 06/02/2006, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: LAURITZ THOMPSON (father), ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced children, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable Judge Greg Tynan, on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in Courtroom 5 at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified.
In Person Hearing. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of November, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: KIRSTEN TEANY, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0981540, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Suite S1114, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 719-6340 - Cell, [email protected]. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-513 In the Interest of: N.W. DOB: 03/29/2016, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: MONIQUE CARLOCK, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 09:15a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21ST day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire Florida Bar No. 1026123, State Attorney Department of Children and Families [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-513 In the Interest of: N.W. DOB: 03/29/2016, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: QUINCY WILSON, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 09:15a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21ST day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire Florida Bar No. 1026123, State Attorney Department of Children and Families [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
November 2022
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Cellphone, cosmetics 4600 Blk of Cason Cove Dr.
2. Cellphones, keys 40 Blk of W. Washington St.
3. Cellphone Maguire Blvd
4. Cellphones Candlewyck Dr./Lacosta Dr.
5. Electronics 6300 Blk of S. Chickasaw Trl.
6. Electronics 6900 Blk of Market Place Dr.
7. Cellphone 5100 Blk of North Ln.
8. Keys 2500 Blk of Conway Rd
9. Cellphone 500 Blk of N. Primrose Dr.
10. Keys, cellphone N. Orange Blossum Trl/W. Colonial Dr.
11. Currency Long Rd./Claracona Ocoee Rd.
12. Currency 2800 Blk of S. Orange Ave
13. Currency 1500 Blk of Meeting Pl.
14. Currency S. John Young Pkwy/Conroy Rd.
15. Bikes 1800 Blk of S. Orange Ave
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
Notice of Divorce Action: Patrick Morlan, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Roselaure Morlan’s Complaint and Summons. Said Answer must be filed on or before 01/09/2023 or thereafter a judgment of default may be entered against him in Case No: DR-2022-000048.00 in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama. Done this 20th day of October, 2022. /s/ Clerk of Circuit Court, Lee County, Alabama. Of Counsel: Ben C. Hand, 114 North 8th Street, Opelika, AL 36801, 334-741-4077.
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on December 8th, 2022 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; D05 J'Coree Luma $485.30, D60 elismari quintana $464.35, U78 diamante taylor $373.05, B05 Kecia Brown $570.00, B12 derius jones $310.10, B27 Robin Williams $472.00, B07 Wendy Howard $776.00, B30 JONAS LA PLANTE $530.25, C22 amara estevan $726.35, AA3772A RENEE SMITH $4,950.00, B53 DAIJA TILLMAN $223.80, U87 Margaret Collines $447.30, C66 WILLIAM MEMOLA $872.10, U103 Demecia Stanley $265.25, D31 Makisha Richardson $558.60, D55 RASHID HAYNES $603.20 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703; 1194 Joann Myers $896.65, 1303 Rooder Meda $1,142.40, 1093 thearn grant $848.30, 1002 Barbara Antley $729.60 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; AA4101E Charline Rodriguez $2,924.30, AA4805H Charline Rodriguez $2,924.30, AA4031K Stephen Allison $1,277.60, AA2269G ANDREW ONJUKKA $603.95, AA2528C Cresta Pillsbury $603.95, AA8880F Yazmary Franco $2,261.10, AA6337F Yazmary Franco $2,239.40 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1691 XIOMARA SANCHEZ $694.39, 2454 johnny core $448.81, 1417 Jennifer Colon $440.30, 2038 Chasity Catala $508.85, 1688 Lockhart Raynelle $944.85, 1667 KINAYA TATUM $603.39, 2604 HENRY BROWN $502.40, 1500 Rebecca Fallon $518.85, 2075 DA JUAN HAWKINS $796.48, 2297 David Bonilla $797.00, 1165 kenyatta scott $944.85, 1353 SHEILA WALKER $497.08, 1673 Candice Buchanan $625.47, 1110 FRANTZ DAVERMAN $558.88 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Longwood, 650 North Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; C041 Christopher Mills $918.25, D009 Kyle Mills $617.66, B005 Hector Amaro $857.08, B061 LATORIYA DAVIS $283.36 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1282 MARCIA JONES $555.29, 2426 rebecca cathers $407.97, 1049 Antonio trammell $548.50, 2552 Elizabeth Washburn $557.25, 1081 Michell Martin $785.81, 1514 MICHELE WILLIAMS $786.28, 1469 ANGEL CARTER $564.04, 1724 alfred jimenez $507.38, 1285 samone topps $383.34, 0015 Sergio Rocha $1,000.20, 0005 Johnny Jones $1,463.85, 2213 DALE COWELL $1,117.66, 1734 Julant Dorvilien $361.40, 1571 Scott Hornbuckle $476.82, 1019 Sidney Harvey $775.95, 0001 Angele Torres $1,250.95, 1091 Mystery Room $1,070.89, 1047 jayna fox $782.55, 1573-75 Johanna Jagdeo $824.84, 1457 Kentrel Martin $404.79, 1611 PATRICIA LINDEMAN $778.30, 1528 Geralkhiya Casimir $942.49, 1426 Gordon Grandison $854.29, 1582 Jennifer Jellison $611.96, 2121 Stephanie Deon $489.63, 1466 ANGEL CARTER $564.04, 2266 ALEXANDER VALENTIN $409.80, 2431 Michael Keller $740.84, 2205 Phylicia Farrell $926.42 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 1068 lawanda Tillmon $801.32, 1617 Renata Fanara $545.50, 1321-23 ETHEL MCQUEEN $608.47, AA4444G Andrew Bays $2,977.05, 1653-55 JACOB AYERS-WEBB $1,051.35, 1723 Lois Miller $663.60, 1849 KELLY BRADLEY $662.20, AA2125A Jason Campbell $1,705.45, 1751 Aaron Joseph Marcum $425.48, 1604 robert fishburn $607.80, AA1093H Jason Campbell $1,705.45, 1248 Frances Cunningham $405.60, 1432 Repoleon Porchia JR $545.50, AA8897K sandra Benda $1,177.15, AA4037A Savanah Echevarria $2,917.75, 1468 Hector Torres $405.60, AA4635A Latichia Macon $1,669.25, 0150 Amanda Combs $598.48, 1540 OB TALLEY $530.50, 0103 DENISE THOMAS $716.85, AA5359N steven johnson $1,577.00, AA0770B steven johnson $1,577.00, 1427 Shadareya Aguillera $437.40, 1790 Latoya Howard $370.75 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 1038 Willeana Murray $675.58, 4079 Mystery Room $931.68, 4156-57 Barbara Rosenwinkel $632.77, 3080 Tracey Nelson $686.68, 3134 karmetta chambers $773.50, 2155 ALEXISC FORD-ST FLAVIEN $739.98, 3120 Shaquana Beard $693.60, 4027 ANGINIQUE TROUtMAN $527.08.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on December 9th, 2022 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A278- Ada Oquendo A294- Franscisco Avalos B105- Cynthia Lopez C125- Giovanna Barreto C127- Daniel Rodriguez E120- Shaun Flack
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 67 Kimberly Jenkins 68 Kenny Torres Irizzary 124 Raymond Gonzalez Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 132 Jennifer Rene Horn 200 Jerry Brignol 238 Jessica Gadd 329 Donald Dupler II 330 Briana Singletary 444 Kandy Ginger Green 446 Porfirio Gomez 498 Yraliz Perez 515 Joscelin Vargas 596 Hanif Bakar Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 105 Lourdette Vilbrun 125 Cadarrius Butler 152 Alvivon Williams-Mbugua 178 Chatara Battles 183 Andrew Rodriguez 193 Emilie S. Pubien 231 Earnest Sanders 226 Carole Yvonne Kaiser 238 Marzetta Casandra Polite 360 Iran Eugene Price 344 Kyra Gordon 440 Wesley Calixte 474 Mackie C. Anthony 491 Tyqeria Lashon Rivers 544 Ciara Kirkland 553 Robert Leon White 595 Nicollas Beltrao 622 Tracy Maurice Young 635 Tamara Latoya Wilson 731 Paula Staelens Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 25 William Mahaffey 170 Trenton Curtis 231 Gary Laing 252 Nicole Mazza 273 Arthur Jones 293 Joshua Barber 364 Angel Augustine 372 Cornelius Boles 425 Ashley Ferrell 708 Alfred Benyard - 2001 SUZI - VL1500K1 Intruder LC* - Maroon motorcycle - VIN: JS1VY51A212102922 864 Mitchell Wiles Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 308 Florence Peck 401 Frances Collazo Polanco 407 Gilbert Corley 440 Rose Marie Tremblay 615 Natasha Gray 733 Desarae Custodio 748 Marianne Wittels 811 Melissa Kay Blasio 915 James Owens 920 Roynette Michelle Jerry 944 Brandy Ward 1006 Rose Marie Tremblay 1434 Marlon Fitzgerald Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1013 Marius Gheorghita 1027 Tammy Hendrix 3092 Robert Lee Ricks III 4012 Ana Isabel Garcia Colon 6009 Samantha Anderson.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on December 9, 2022 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. 1139-Christopher Rodriguez 1178-Ashley Juares 3178-Gloribel Rivera.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on December 9th, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
JA3AY26C2YU002247
2000 / MITS
2C3CCAGGXGH274314
2016 / CHRY
3N1BC11E38L375544
2008 / NISS
JKAZX4R139A008861
2009 / KAWK
WDCGG0EB4DG095495
2013 / MERZ
KMHDH4AH4FU357779
2015 / HYUN
JN8AE2KPXD9061437
2013 / NISS
1GR1P0623MK227398
2021 / GDAN
JTDVPMAE5MJ122727
2021 / TOYT.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 12/09/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1NXBA02E9VZ611719
1997 TOYT
1JJF48271WL420937
1998 WABA
WAUBB28D1XA245090
1999 AUDI
1FMEU73E68UA54879
2008 FORD
2T1BU40E09C105334
2009 TOYT
WVWHV7AJ6AW263158
2010 VOLK
1FUJGLD58ELFR6242
2014 FRHT
JKAVN2D18FA053984
2015 KAWK
KMHD35LH1FU236189
2015 HYUN
1JJV532DXJL080391
2018 WANC
1FUJHHFG0MLMZ1568
2021 FRHT.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 12/09/2022 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
MAJ3P1REXJC190831
2018 FORD.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
DECEMBER 4, 2022
1N4AL21E49N548963
2009 NISS
2T1KR32E73C163182
2003 TOYT
JHMFA36218S009225
2008 HOND
JT8BH28F9X0154818
1999 LEXS
DECEMBER 5, 2022
KL1TG5DE7BB252502
2011 CHEV
DECEMBER 9, 2022
1GKES16S136129675
2003 GMC
KMHDN46D44U761015
2004 HYUN
DECEMBER 10, 2022
1HGCG2258WA004900
1998 HOND
DECEMBER 11, 2022
3HGCM56405G701862
2005 HOND
DECEMBER 15, 2022
1N4DL01D4XC150296
1999 NISS
5TDZA23CX6S514854
2006 TOYT
KMHDU46D97U206231
2007 HYUN
DECEMBER 17, 2022
1FAFP56U37A198662
2007 FORD
1FMRU17L7XLA15536
1999 FORD
1G8AM12F54Z135115
2004 STRN
JTDBE32K830242100
2003 TOYT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
DECEMBER 4, 2022
1J4FF68S61L522658
2001 JEEP
1N4AL21E98C154126
2008 NISSAN
3N1CN7AP9HK421774
2017 NISSAN
JH4DC54892C008409
2002 ACURA
KNADN4A36F6459300
2015 KIA
DECEMBER 5, 2022
JTKJF5C73B3016924
2011 TOYO
DECEMBER 9, 2022
1N4AL3AP4FC459182
2015 NISS
2GNALBEK0C1296476
2012 CHEV
3G1BC5SMXHS565480
2017 CHEV
JKBZXNE15EA016333
2014 KAWK
DECEMBER 13, 2022
1FMCU0F74EUC65148
2014 FORD
1G1PC5SB8F7275061
2015 CHEV
L5YACBAV8K1104047
2019 ZHNG
DECEMBER 15, 2022
WDDGF56X68R029692
2008 MERZ
DECEMBER 17, 2022
3C4PDCBG5GT146759
2016 DODG
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on December 9th, 2022 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0096 - Brian Vasquez 0045 - Peter Andre Bernard 0042 - Brian Vasquez.
Notice of Public Sale: Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 14120 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32826 on December 8th, 2022 at 11:00 am or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment. 1325 #-Denny Ewing 1353#- Nancy Rivera 1425#-Shawn Wilbanks 1518 #- Denny Ewing 1707#- Linda Torregrosa Caraballo 2143#- Jessica Chadwick
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
12/16/2022
1FTNF20F6XEC42177
1999 FORD
1GYEC63857R417583
2007 CADI
12/17/2022
5XYZT3LB9GG347795
2016 HYUN
2A4GP54L76R634264
2006 CHRY
JTMYK4DV7AD004776
2010 TOYT
JTDBR32EX60066461
2006 TOYT
JT3VN39W0S8077959
1995 TOYT
1HGEM22704L063346
2004 HOND
2HGFA1F51AH549253
2010 HOND
19UYA2250VL008577
1997 ACUR
1D4HD48K34F152249
2004 DODG
1G11C5SL4EF215796
2014 CHEV
5NPEC4AB5BH173748
2011 HYUN
12/21/2022
1FTFX1EGXFKD12437
2015 FORD
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2003 Ford
VIN: 1FTNE242X3HC02798
2005 Lincoln
VIN: 5LMEU68H15ZJ04029
2014 Cadillac
VIN: 1G6AX5S36E0184715
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on December 7, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
Rowan de Castro Vs Simonette Carey de Castro In the court, for the County of Orange and the State of Florida. The defendant Simonette Carey De Castro, whose place of residence is unknown, is hereby notified that Rowan de Castro, plaintiff, has filed his petition in said court for dissolution of marriage.