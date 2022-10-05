Legal Public Notices 10/5/2022

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 TEMARA ALBERTA BUSH-1008, Tiera Martin-1057, Jonathan Devaney-1155, Kasandra Santiago-1246, Towana Rush-1249, Towanda Anderson-1417, Anjeaune Nieves-1490, Parlet Ramsay-1654The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: October 5 and 12, 2022.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated:October 25, 2022 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Derick Nedd - Boxes, Totes. Desiree Warren- Boxes, Totes. Ashantie Orengo - Electronics, Household goods.. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811 on 10/26/22 at 12:00 PM: Adrian Lopez: beens & boxes; Ann Johnson: boxes, bins; Jodeci Jordan: 2 bedroom house; Jordan Willis: households good, clothing; Lakeithia Rozier: living set, table, clothes; Michael Watkins: boxes, bags; Myiesha Bryant: household goods; Toni Johnson: 2 bedroom king size bed, queen size bed, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated October 25, 2022 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 LaShalonda Robinson -Furniture, Clothes, Igor Shpigelman - 3 piece leather living room set, queen bed, crib, boxes, dresser coffee table end table. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 25th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 John Masotti-Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 27th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Latoscha S Nobles: boxes, furniture, hand truck, totes Zaquaad Robinson: Boxes, bags, totes, luggage, duffle bag, fan Navada Lorick: Bags, luggage, vacuum, cubes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Jennifer Czeczotka household goods; Amira Willingham dorm furniture; Enrique Marcheco brand new drum set, clothes, massage table, kids toys and clothes; Tommy Ray Schnittker boxes, household items; Jessica Oishi clothes boxes TV. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Sylvia Neysmith: mattress, clothes, TV, monitor, Nehemias Santiago: boxes, totes, guitar case Jalina Castillo: boxes, totes, scooter, luggage, fan, bedding. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793, Pamela Harris: furniture, Ashley Esposito: totes, luggage, decor. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825,4074959612: Dulce Maria Pacheco Aquino: Household items Dulce Maria Pacheco Aquino: Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 25, 2022, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. David Rocco- furniture, household items. Nikkisha Premilien- household items. Giderval costa rockport improvements & constucti- tools. Demetria Sobalaje- furniture. Lisa Henry-household items. Vanessa / Anne Correia- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 10/25/2022 @ 12:00PM: Summer Velisek- Bird Cage. Cesar R Nunez- Clothing. Margaret Milatz- Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF SARA JO MCLEMORE, Deceased. File No. 2022-CP-000841 Division 1 NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of Sara Jo McLemore, deceased, whose date of death was March 24, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for ORANGE County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Suite 355, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 10/5/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: Kimberly W. Kiss Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 109790, BLOODWORTH LAW PLLC, 801 N. Magnolia Avenue, Suite 216, Orlando, FL 32803, Telephone: (407) 777-8541, E-Mail:, [email protected], Secondary E-Mail:, [email protected]. Personal Representative: Benjamin McCoy, 1830 Bryan Avenue, Winter Park, Florida 32789.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03 / TYNAN CASE NO: DP19-642, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: N. S. DOB: 06/16/2014. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Tariq Bagley Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable judge Greg A. Tynan on October 18, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 1st day of September, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sacha C. Dixon, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 1017790 Orlando, FL 32801 [email protected] CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS FOR THE PROPOSED ADOPTION OF A MINOR CHILD. DOB: 04/24/2010, Minor Adoptee. CASE NO.: 2022-DR-7838-O NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: TARA LYN WALTERS of Orlando, FL ; Caucasian female, DOB: 03/03/1972, Brown Hair, Gray/Hazel Eyes. Slim build, 5’7” approx. 120 lbs., mother of the minor child born in Orange County, FL on 04/24/2010. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses if any to Ashley Filimon, P.A. whose address is 1524 E. Livingston St. Orlando, FL 32803, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N, Orange Ave. Orlando, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you and the Court may enter an Order granting the Termination of Parental Rights for Adoption of the child. Copies of all court documents for this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Courts informed of your current address, You must file a response with the Clerk by 11/10/2022. Dated 9/12/22, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, BY: /s/ Juan Vazquez, DEPUTY CLERK. CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE: I HEREBY CERTIFY that this has been filed in the Florida E-Portal this 23rd day of September, 2022 and a copy has not been provided to anyone. Father’s rights have been terminated and the notice is for the mother. /s/ Ashley Filimon, Esq., Ashley Filimon, Florida Bar No. 0095954, Ashley Filimon, P.A., 1524 E. Livingston St., Orlando, FL 32803, Telephone: (407) 801-5022, E-mail: [email protected], Attorney for Petitioners.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE. CASE NO.: DP20-494 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: C.V. DOB: 01/16/2010. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Derek Moser (Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Heather L. Higbee on November 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of September, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services, [email protected], By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP22-191 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.B. DOB: 03/17/2022. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: MARY GRACE BERNIER, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of September, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Khairiya C. Bryant,, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 23221 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP21-049 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: D. B. DOB: 05/06/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: TARAN THOMAS, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of September, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Khairiya C. Bryant,, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 23221 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 20-DP-08 IN THE INTEREST OF T.S.-G. DOB: 11/29/2017, MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Elizeu Nunes-Goncalves (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on November 28th, 2022, at 3:30p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 22nd day of September, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM: 1016-Kenneth Blakely;1046-Margaret Torres;2051-Katrina Krueger;2069-Sweetmari Pizarro-Rivera;3116-Chris McElwain.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on October 26, 2022, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Charlene Lester Ð 0B004, Christopher Fraser Ð 0C020, Ruby Green Ð 0G050, Jasmond Simmons Ð 0G036, Leonard Mais Ð 0I006, Morel Paulemon Ð 0I043.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 29 Ð Ocoee will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, October 19th, 2022. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 11:00 AM A037 Allison Kent/ Allison A. Kent/ Allison Ava Kent; A048 David Paul Rocco; B071 Tatia Shantae Moore; C050 Angel Neshae Harris.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on October 21st, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
5XXGN4A76EG311005
2014/KIA
4T1BE32K95U015280
2005 / TOYT
1N4AA6AP0HC438498
2017 / NISS
JM1BK323551279281
2005 / MAZD
5FNRL38736B089882
2006 / HONDA
3FADP4BJ9CM105881
2012 / FORD
5GAERDKW4NJ162303
2022 / BUIC
W1N0G8EB7NV383409
2022 / MERZ
SADCM2FV0LA619698
2020 / JAGU.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 10/21/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1MEFM55S4YG643555
2000 MERC
WDBUF87X49B430258
2009 MERCEDES BENZ
1YVHZ8BH2A5M58194
2010 MAZD
JF2SH6CC9AH722081
2010 SUBARU
KNDJT2A65D7753224
2013 KIA.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 10/21/2022 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
1FTYR2CM1JKA77677
2018 FORD.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
OCTOBER 22, 2022
1FTHX25F7VEB67702
1997 FORD
1GCEC14X58Z318228
2008 CHEVROLET
KNADE123186355684
2008 KIA
YE2CC19B592046896
2009 VANH.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
OCTOBER 22, 2022
1FAHP3K23CL413523
2012 FORD
1FTRX12W47KC89117
2007 FORD
1G1PC5SB0D7197453
2013 CHEV
1GCEC14X58Z318228
2008 CHEVROLET
1LNLM82WXRY704282
1994 LINC
KNADE123186355684
2008 KIA
L8YTCKPM4CM300647
2012 SHEN
YE2CC19B592046896
2009 VANH
OCTOBER 24, 2022
1HGCM66537A071948
2007 HOND
1J4GX48S64C278536
2004 JEP
1N4AL21E09N445328
2009 NISS
5FNRL38748B414672
2008 HOND
KNDJN2A25F7179847
2015 KIA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
10/22/2022
4USBT53483LU02387
2003 BMW
10/23/2022
4T1BE32K46U672036
2006 TOYT
LYDTCKPF0B1500685
2011 KAIT
1G2AL18F187120004
2008 PONT
WAUGMAF43KA112188
2019 AUDI
10/24/2022
ML32F3FJ2HH000770
2017 MITS
10/25/2022
1HGCP26868A053990
2008 HOND
5TDZT34A43S184962
2003 TOYT
10/27/2022
2G1FA1ED0B9105051
2011 CHEV
11/7/2022
KL7CJKSB5LB092183
2020 CHEV.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2007 Mitsubishi
VIN: 4A3AB36F17E026063
2014 Nissan
VIN: JN8AF5MR2ET453538
2008 Dodge
VIN: 1B3HB48B58D743348
2013 Honda
VIN: JHMGE8H52DC052733
1969 Volkswagen
VIN: 2302051065
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on October 26, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 14th day of October, 2022 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Pierre-Louis, Gary Household Goods; Paguandas, Devin Household Goods; Young, Vincent Household Goods; Hampton, Gregory Household Items; Reynolds, faith Household Goods; Spears, Rasheed Trejan Household Goods; Guzman, Paula Household Goods; De Jesus Rodriguez, Jose Household Goods; Acree, Shundra Household Goods; Young, Michael Household Goods; ROGER, JOEL JEROME Household Goods; Carn, Kelvin Household Goods; Cook, Samantha Household Goods; Lubin, Dasha Household Goods. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Elliott, Scot Household Goods; Frederick, Kayla Household Goods; Rowswell, Cheryl Household Goods; Anderson, Seth Household Goods; hamilton, Joseph Household Goods; MacDonald, Stephen Household Goods. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated 9/28/2022 and 10/5/2022.