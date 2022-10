Legal Public Notices 10/5/2022

Orlando Legals

Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809.. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com , up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on:TEMARA ALBERTA BUSH-1008, Tiera Martin-1057, Jonathan Devaney-1155, Kasandra Santiago-1246, Towana Rush-1249, Towanda Anderson-1417, Anjeaune Nieves-1490, Parlet Ramsay-1654The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: October 5 and 12, 2022.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated:at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Derick Nedd - Boxes, Totes. Desiree Warren- Boxes, Totes. Ashantie Orengo - Electronics, Household goods.. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Adrian Lopez: beens & boxes; Ann Johnson: boxes, bins; Jodeci Jordan: 2 bedroom house; Jordan Willis: households good, clothing; Lakeithia Rozier: living set, table, clothes; Michael Watkins: boxes, bags; Myiesha Bryant: household goods; Toni Johnson: 2 bedroom king size bed, queen size bed, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedat the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:LaShalonda Robinson -Furniture, Clothes, Igor Shpigelman - 3 piece leather living room set, queen bed, crib, boxes, dresser coffee table end table. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below.John Masotti-Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Latoscha S Nobles: boxes, furniture, hand truck, totes Zaquaad Robinson: Boxes, bags, totes, luggage, duffle bag, fan Navada Lorick: Bags, luggage, vacuum, cubes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Jennifer Czeczotka household goods; Amira Willingham dorm furniture; Enrique Marcheco brand new drum set, clothes, massage table, kids toys and clothes; Tommy Ray Schnittker boxes, household items; Jessica Oishi clothes boxes TV. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Sylvia Neysmith: mattress, clothes, TV, monitor, Nehemias Santiago: boxes, totes, guitar case Jalina Castillo: boxes, totes, scooter, luggage, fan, bedding. The personal goods stored therein by the following:, Pamela Harris: furniture, Ashley Esposito: totes, luggage, decor. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Dulce Maria Pacheco Aquino: Household items Dulce Maria Pacheco Aquino: Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:David Rocco- furniture, household items. Nikkisha Premilien- household items. Giderval costa rockport improvements & constucti- tools. Demetria Sobalaje- furniture. Lisa Henry-household items. Vanessa / Anne Correia- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Summer Velisek- Bird Cage. Cesar R Nunez- Clothing. Margaret Milatz- Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF, Deceased. File No. 2022-CP-000841 Division 1 NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of Sara Jo McLemore, deceased, whose date of death was March 24, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for ORANGE County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Suite 355, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 10/5/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: Kimberly W. Kiss Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 109790, BLOODWORTH LAW PLLC, 801 N. Magnolia Avenue, Suite 216, Orlando, FL 32803, Telephone: (407) 777-8541, E-Mail:, [email protected] , Secondary E-Mail:, [email protected] . Personal Representative: Benjamin McCoy, 1830 Bryan Avenue, Winter Park, Florida 32789.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03 / TYNAN CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: N. S. DOB: 06/16/2014. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable judge Greg A. Tynan on October 18, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 1st day of September, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sacha C. Dixon, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 1017790 Orlando, FL 32801 [email protected] CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS FOR THE PROPOSED ADOPTION OF A MINOR CHILD. DOB: 04/24/2010, Minor Adoptee. CASE NO.: 2022-DR-7838-O NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: TARA LYN WALTERS of Orlando, FL ; Caucasian female, DOB: 03/03/1972, Brown Hair, Gray/Hazel Eyes. Slim build, 5’7” approx. 120 lbs., mother of the minor child born in Orange County, FL on 04/24/2010. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses if any to Ashley Filimon, P.A. whose address is 1524 E. Livingston St. Orlando, FL 32803, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N, Orange Ave. Orlando, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you and the Court may enter an Order granting the Termination of Parental Rights for Adoption of the child. Copies of all court documents for this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Courts informed of your current address, You must file a response with the Clerk by 11/10/2022. Dated 9/12/22, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, BY: /s/ Juan Vazquez, DEPUTY CLERK. CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE: I HEREBY CERTIFY that this has been filed in the Florida E-Portal this 23rd day of September, 2022 and a copy has not been provided to anyone. Father’s rights have been terminated and the notice is for the mother. /s/ Ashley Filimon, Esq., Ashley Filimon, Florida Bar No. 0095954, Ashley Filimon, P.A., 1524 E. Livingston St., Orlando, FL 32803, Telephone: (407) 801-5022, E-mail: [email protected] , Attorney for Petitioners.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE.IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: C.V. DOB: 01/16/2010. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Heather L. Higbee on November 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of September, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services, [email protected] , By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEEIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.B. DOB: 03/17/2022. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee onat the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of September, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Khairiya C. Bryant,, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 23221 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEEIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: D. B. DOB: 05/06/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee onat the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of September, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Khairiya C. Bryant,, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 23221 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41IN THE INTEREST OF T.S.-G. DOB: 11/29/2017, MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on November 28th, 2022, at 3:30p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 22nd day of September, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com . Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description.will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM: 1016-Kenneth Blakely;1046-Margaret Torres;2051-Katrina Krueger;2069-Sweetmari Pizarro-Rivera;3116-Chris McElwain.Notice is hereby given thatwill sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com onThe sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Charlene Lester Ð 0B004, Christopher Fraser Ð 0C020, Ruby Green Ð 0G050, Jasmond Simmons Ð 0G036, Leonard Mais Ð 0I006, Morel Paulemon Ð 0I043.Notice is hereby given thatwill sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com . Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com atA037 Allison Kent/ Allison A. Kent/ Allison Ava Kent; A048 David Paul Rocco; B071 Tatia Shantae Moore; C050 Angel Neshae Harris.Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;5XXGN4A76EG3110052014/KIA4T1BE32K95U0152802005 / TOYT1N4AA6AP0HC4384982017 / NISSJM1BK3235512792812005 / MAZD5FNRL38736B0898822006 / HONDA3FADP4BJ9CM1058812012 / FORD5GAERDKW4NJ1623032022 / BUICW1N0G8EB7NV3834092022 / MERZSADCM2FV0LA6196982020 / JAGU.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 10/21/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1MEFM55S4YG6435552000 MERCWDBUF87X49B4302582009 MERCEDES BENZ1YVHZ8BH2A5M581942010 MAZDJF2SH6CC9AH7220812010 SUBARUKNDJT2A65D77532242013 KIA.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 10/21/2022 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.1FTYR2CM1JKA776772018 FORD.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALEgives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1FTHX25F7VEB677021997 FORD1GCEC14X58Z3182282008 CHEVROLETKNADE1231863556842008 KIAYE2CC19B5920468962009 VANH.. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1FAHP3K23CL4135232012 FORD1FTRX12W47KC891172007 FORD1G1PC5SB0D71974532013 CHEV1GCEC14X58Z3182282008 CHEVROLET1LNLM82WXRY7042821994 LINCKNADE1231863556842008 KIAL8YTCKPM4CM3006472012 SHENYE2CC19B5920468962009 VANH1HGCM66537A0719482007 HOND1J4GX48S64C2785362004 JEP1N4AL21E09N4453282009 NISS5FNRL38748B4146722008 HONDKNDJN2A25F71798472015 KIA. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:4USBT53483LU023872003 BMW4T1BE32K46U6720362006 TOYTLYDTCKPF0B15006852011 KAIT1G2AL18F1871200042008 PONTWAUGMAF43KA1121882019 AUDIML32F3FJ2HH0007702017 MITS1HGCP26868A0539902008 HOND5TDZT34A43S1849622003 TOYT2G1FA1ED0B91050512011 CHEV11/7/2022KL7CJKSB5LB0921832020 CHEV.Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2007 MitsubishiVIN: 4A3AB36F17E0260632014 NissanVIN: JN8AF5MR2ET4535382008 DodgeVIN: 1B3HB48B58D7433482013 HondaVIN: JHMGE8H52DC0527331969 VolkswagenVIN: 2302051065To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on October 26, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludeswith payment following in CASH at the facility.Pierre-Louis, Gary Household Goods; Paguandas, Devin Household Goods; Young, Vincent Household Goods; Hampton, Gregory Household Items; Reynolds, faith Household Goods; Spears, Rasheed Trejan Household Goods; Guzman, Paula Household Goods; De Jesus Rodriguez, Jose Household Goods; Acree, Shundra Household Goods; Young, Michael Household Goods; ROGER, JOEL JEROME Household Goods; Carn, Kelvin Household Goods; Cook, Samantha Household Goods; Lubin, Dasha Household Goods.Elliott, Scot Household Goods; Frederick, Kayla Household Goods; Rowswell, Cheryl Household Goods; Anderson, Seth Household Goods; hamilton, Joseph Household Goods; MacDonald, Stephen Household Goods. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated 9/28/2022 and 10/5/2022.