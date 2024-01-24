Legal Public Notices 1/24/24

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: 83.801 - 83.809. All units areassumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 1:30 p.m., or thereafter, at: SANFORD DEPOT 2728 W 25th St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 Kalie Rodriguez #1600, Summer Brown #1351, Carlyle Valentin #1662, Daniel Bennett #1387, Sherod Mitchell #1508, Darren Wade #1054, Ronald Snow #1668 The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Publication Dates: January 17 & January 24, 2024.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 6, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 637-1360 Patrick Arellano- 2 bedroom home patio furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 9, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 James Ashbridge - luggage, baseball cards. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on February 09, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 3404: 2650 N Powers Dr Orlando, FL 32818, 407.982.1032 @ 1:00 PM: Windy Lorthe-Household Goods/Furniture, Dawn Hendricks- Household Goods/Furniture, Magdalys Ocana- Clothes/shoes/ toys, Anitese Masson- Household Goods/Furniture, Ashworth Burnette- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Landscaping/Construction Equipment, Josh Marcelin- Household Goods/Furniture, Jamaal Davis- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Kala Piercy- Household Goods/Furniture, Crystal Townsel- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Michael Jones- Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated February 6th, 2024 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Jennifer Santana: cal king,bedroom items,boxes,bins. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 9th, 2024. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Louis Liggett- household items. Eaton Samuel- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742 on February 9th, 2024 12:00PM. Astria White-Household Items, Haja Jabba-Household Items, Barry Dinkel-Household Items,Resheena Mccray-Household Items, Sheena Sparks-Bins and Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 on February 9th, 2024 12:00PM Kathy Stone-Household items, Jaliah Lloyd-Household items Deeana Graham-Household items Eddy Canahuate-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Extra Space Storage 6035 Sand Lake Vista Drive, Orlando, FL 32819 02/09/2024 11:00AM Paul Contreras- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 8235 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL, 32810, 727.428.6564 @ 12:00PM on 2/9/24: James Dwight-Household items, Nandi Lowe-Household items, Paula Davis-Household items, Alberto Garcia-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 15, 2024, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3218883670: Scott Metzger: Chair, Couch, Mattress, pillows, fans, tent, box, luggage,stereo, dresser, shelf The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy,Orlando FL 32826, (407) 208-9257: Juan Franco: Decor Items, Florals, Home Goods. Barbara Butler: Mercedes Car (not included in sale), ladder, vacuum, toolbox, office chair. Ayscha Barreto: Totes, Bags,Mini Fridge, Weight Bench, Lawn Mower. Nicole Marrero: Couch, Mirrors, Party Stuff, Frames, Small Fake Plant. Jasmine Porter: TV’s, Toys, Bedding, Boxes, Toy Riding Car, Bicycle, Chair. Jonathon Okoye: Car Parts, Car Seats, TV, Speakers. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4079016180: Carlos Molina Ramos: chair, wall art, clothing, boxes, totes. Latoya Small: bed, couch, mattress, tv, throw rug, boxes. D’vonte Marseille Chapman: couch, totes. Rafael Leonor: bed set, mattress, couch, chair, dining set, dresser, luggage, totes, boxes. Evelyn Martinez: Christmas tree, Christmas decor, bikes, bed frame, toys, totes. Shamari Weeks: mattress, tv, clothing, table, shelves, shoes, lots of toys. Niquana Mason: smoker, lawn equipment, luggage, washing machine. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Brianna Raymond: Desk, PC, Craft materials, TV; Angie Johnson: TV, TV stand, Commercial fan, Toys; Korrine cooper: Cooler, Fishing gear, Electronics; Jason Stiner: Crates, Mental cabinet, Tools; Jason Mixon: 3 Motorcycles, Power tools, Fishing gear; Roy Smith: Concession trailer. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Cynthia Trotman queen bed toes, boxes, clothing, shoes appliances; Alan Grotnes 2-bedroom apartment; The Bridge at Orlando furniture, paperwork, decorations. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Michelle Tatom-Household goods, Gerardo Padilla-Household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Tishia Skeete; Living room set, Washer, Dyer, Household goods, Cloths. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage, 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: Richard Sanchez Vega-Household goods and Tools; Elizabeth Tellado- Household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Josephine Aponte, 4 rims and tires, bikes, grill, boxes, furniture, toys; Rocco Fisher, Household items; Oscar Carrillo, Totes, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Carol Austin homegoods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Vickie Pacheco: Shelves, sofa, totes, wall art, toys, bike, luggage The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage, 15551 Golden Isle Blvd Orlando, FL 32828, 4077101020: Jessica Benson: large cage, TV, bags, boxes, luggage, vacuum, Xbox box The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on February 6th, 2024 at 12:00pm Scott LaForge:household goods,Agmarie Sanjurjo:household goods:Candice K. Mitchell :Household Goods,, Tiffany Mathews:boxes and misc items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on February 9th, 2023 12:00PM Tala Dalaq- Household items, Ammon Powell- Household items, Precious Goode- Household items, Rodney Griffin- Household items, America Monroe- Household items, Jerra'ca Ford- Household items, Gilliana Eichenlaub- Household items, Quinessa Portis- Household items, Brandon Donald- Household items, Dashonia Renee Rackard- Household items, Shantrese Mosby- Household items, Bobby Papke- Household items, Samantha Ford- Household items, Samantha Ford- Household items, Ronaja Day- Household items, Antwain Green- Household items, Tamara Morris- Household items, Javon Porter- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
FLORIDA DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections 83.801 - 83.809. Auctions will be held on the premises at locations and times indicated below. Wednesday February 14, 2024, Thursday February 15, 2024. Contents: Misc. & household goods and vehicles. Viewing is at time of sale only. The owners’ or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit, and to refuse any bid. 2580 Michigan Ave Kissimmee,FL 34744 (Wed, February 14 @ 11:30am) 0218-Valdese Davis, 0428-Cindy Joint, 0450-Jesus Valentin Hernandez, 0456-Barbara Dolphus, 0523-Nelcy Diaz, 1819-Hiram Licea; 2015/Ford T250-Van Vin#1FTNR1YM0FKB31340, Owner:Hiram Licea, Lien Holder:United Auto Credit Corporation 5622 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando,FL 32811 (Wed, February 14 @ 1:00pm) 0128-Enel Leonard, 0603- Collins Sackie, 0656-Lynx Registe, 0739-Quintus Jerome, 0850-Leamon Davis, 1039-William/Kitty Ellison, 1080- William/Kitty Ellison, 1092-Sandra Stephen 6401 Pinecastle Blvd Orlando,FL 32809 (Wed, February 14 @ 2:30pm) 224-Cherymar Rivera 3625 Aloma Ave Oviedo,FL 32765 (Thurs, February 14 @ 11:00am) 0150-Jose Torres, 0150-Adriana Marie Ellis 2016 RIYA -Motorcycle LEHTCB036GR000089, 0507-Christopher Howard, 0631-Marta Conde, 0667- Donald Wilson, 0741-Donald Wilson 17420 SR 50 Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, February 15 @ 1:00pm) 0186- Stephan Testa, 0347-Stephen A Rassen, 0449- Holly Burkhalter, 0746- Jelani Omari, 0755- Shanlander Tobee, 1206-Cory Maxson, 7118- Adam Brown 2300 Hartwood Marsh Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, February 15 @ 2:00pm) 692-Shawndell Hadley, 1700- Dwayne Dundore. Run dates 1/24 & 1/31/24
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO: DP 22-360 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD(REN): D.J. DOB: 07/24/2019, A.J. DOB: 09/03/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: SHADAY ROBINSON, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Wayne C. Wooten on Monday, February 12, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of January, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0289847 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO: DP 22-110 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD(REN): T.N. DOB: 10/28/2015, T.N. DOB: 01/11/2022. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: TAAFEE PEBBLES NEAL, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Wayne C. Wooten on Friday, February 23, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of January, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0289847 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 N Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 3128736 on February 9th, 2024 12:00PM Maureen Mueller- 2-bedroom apartment. Natalia Dozer- 2 Dresser, 2 full bedroom set, clothes, 2 couches and lazyboy , Kimberly Scheuerman- household goods, Amanda Felty- household goods, Christina Kang-King bed, toys, vanity, dining table with chairs, tv stand, playhouses, dryer, boxes, Byron Moul-furniture, plastic totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space StorageLife Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7244 Overland Rd Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 794-7457 on February 9th, 2024 12:00PM 12:00PM. Brianne Hess-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Naushma Jenkins- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Landscaping/Construction Equip, Tishara Santiago-things from my apartment.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
December 2023
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Electronics 700 Blk of Woods Ave.
2. Cellphone N Goldwyn Ave & W Concord St.
3. Cellphone 40 Blk of W Washington St.
4. Backpack w/ electronics 200 Blk of W Gore St.
5. Cellphone 4000 Blk of Southold St.
6. Cellphone, Tools & Electronics 800 Blk of Bentley St.
7. Cellphone 6000 Blk of Raleigh St.
8. Electronics 5000 Blk of Millenia Blvd.
9. Sneakers 1000 Blk of S Semoran Blvd.
10. Backpack w/ keys 6000 Blk of Bent Pine Dr.
11. Cooler bag w/ electronics 5000 Blk of Metrowest Blvd.
12. Electronics 5000 Blk of American Way.
13. Cellphone N Magnolia Ave & E Washington St.
14. Bag W Anderson St & S Division Ave.
15. Keys 200 Blk of Eola Pkwy.
16. Currency 3000 Blk of W Princeton St.
17. Bike 5000 Blk of Curry Ford Rd.
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
Notice Is Hereby Given that Heathrow Internal Medicine, LLC, 1403 Medical Plz. Dr., Ste 102, Sanford, FL 32771 , desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of HCA Florida Lake Monroe Internal Medicine, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole, intends to file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice Is Hereby Given that The Tree Amigos Outdoor Services, LLC, 2200 Winter Springs Blvd Ste 106-247, Oviedo, FL 32765, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Green Orchid, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Looma Inc, of 4897 Cypress Woods Dr. #6110 Orlando, FL 32811, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Impact Strategy & Communications
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Impact Strategy & Communications"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 1/17/2024
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Rachel Bond, of 4071 LB McLeod Road, Suite D #142, Orlando, Fl 32811, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
3F Counseling
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"3F Counseling"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 1/18/2024
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on February 8, 2024 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; C69 Jordan Benham $608.55, B41 Juan Osequera $375.90, U78 Mystery Room $301.75, A39 ISMAEL CHRISTIAN $560.65, D46 Harry Richard $1,004.65, B34 Dekayla Brand $555.85, U111 VANESSA LEWIS $650.30, L49 Devondra Hines $1,002.65, C28 jeffery Knayer $555.35, L45 rashida philip $682.95, U85 GLENROY WILLIAMS $524.20, A0008A kelvin sone $1,547.80, C75 Ndewana Somanje $919.90, 1006 karen rice $856.20, B10 Ahmani Standifer $389.00, B12 derius jones $460.50, D15 EVELYN VARNADO $608.55, 0995 ALBERT CENTENO $1,031.95, D05 rodney acker $921.15, E01 GENE GOSS $1,151.05, B70 chris volosin $564.30, 0997 ALBERT CENTENO $1,031.95, 1101 kelvin sone $1,162.50, A14 Naetassjah Wyckoff $608.75 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1376 Melissa Scherer $317.60, 1036 Gregory Sanders $988.70, 1110 Tony Owens $1,233.05, 1006 mystery room $1,265.25, 1338 TERRY CRIDER $515.50, 1080 WILLIAM KING $804.95, 1189 Francisco Miranda $693.15, 1233 Joel Smith $281.60, 1173 NANCY CHESTER $846.80 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; B114 maria trotter $745.96, AB6136E Kiel Brandt $400.80, C127 Lee Edwards $1,177.10, D102 james O'Shaughnessy $547.00, D109 Ted Jackson $1,654.05, AB9867C Kiel Brandt $400.80, B106 Anthony hess $1,344.97, E107 lisa heinaman $1,163.95, AB2155A karl davis $320.60, A111 William Caraway $1,278.70, E101 FERDELL BAKER $1,502.60 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; C043 REGINA JONES $1,030.45, A084 Gerardo Arroyo $535.60, D015 Winston TULLY $1,316.37, D010 Mitchell Young $1,128.30, A093 robert ryan $504.80, E039 TALYA WRIGHT $590.00, E060 curtney jinkens $664.40, E067 ANTONIO RUANO $547.30, A045 cordell sterling $717.70 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 2162 Francisco Jiminez $855.33, 2458 STEPHANIE SANDOVAL $471.98, 1510 William Kendall $504.95, 1309 Amanda Huff $994.80, 1191 Diane Bryant $781.03, 2038 Francisco Jiminez $600.33, 1246 Ronnie Kelly $579.10, 2403 TAMAR DANIELS $600.33, 1306 Diane Bryant $956.70, 2016 Willie Lewis $1,153.77 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1773 rosary gifford $518.10, 1607 Mystery room $717.30, 5066 JAMES FRALEIGH $1,023.05, 1582 Jennifer Jellison $645.15, 1298 David Morawiec $318.71, 1659 Chris Curcija $980.07, 2414 ANGELA BENNETT $664.64, 1554 WILLIAM CRUZ $846.10, 2013-17 WAYNE WRIGHT $1,749.44, 1416 LYDIA HICKS $711.03, 1106 opal simmonds $621.30, 5082 EDOARDO SABADINI $970.95, 5048 Angel Cardinales $1,245.00, 1443 AUNDREA DERBY $688.32, 1276 JASON COVER $430.33, 1575 reginald white $765.45, 2370 Brianna Jones $1,431.76, 2380 Antoinette Griffin $605.36, 2005 Denisse Martinez $397.78, 2352 GREGORY HANKERSON $781.03, 5032 alexandre Gonzalez $621.30, 1424 MARCUS ANDERSON $694.58, 1744 Constance Mitchell $479.95, 1645 ANTONIO PEREZ $1,157.69, 2519 Betty Georges $518.10, 1574 naomi dixon $1,388.60, 5076 Alfred Harris $1,332.95, 2338 GREGORY HANKERSON $781.03, 1566 jimmy bankston $1,201.35, 5062 Rondald Reinhardt $983.30, 1483-85 GRISEL RIVERA $696.03, 2119 Antoinette Griffin $318.71, 1073 Mystery Room $983.30, 5030 roberson figueroa $1,023.05 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 1415 Timothy Taylor $606.97, 0220 Ericka Sandoval $644.08, 1307 Mystery Room $511.30, 1517 carlos hernandez $851.03, 0121 Christy Haggins $767.60, 1662 Dariel Hamberlin $606.97, 1774 Marquetta Spant $500.65, 0005 Steven Briggs $894.10, 1282 MICHAEL YOUNG $649.10, 1977 Freddie Gaines $516.50, AA8207K Chimere Bright $385.80, 1386 Lori Holton $240.29, 1611 Mikea jackson $894.10, 0222 Gregory Greer $627.17, 1928 Wendy Allen $368.41, 1190 Denise Green $315.33, 1285 Miley Brown $263.86, 1323 Shannon Buxton $654.67, 1989 Mystery Room $894.10, 0004 Mikea jackson $894.10, 1481 Zachary Wright $649.10, 1425 Latoya Howard $556.25, 1383 Althera Thompson $654.67, 1629 Candace White $810.45, 1069 Lashawn Kelley $357.05 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford at Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771; 2060 Maryetta Montgomery $797.25, 2119 Tammy Spivey $837.00, 3149 Jaime Eisley $669.06, 3035 Chavalye burke $664.40, 4052 Logan Mcginn $683.98, 1062 SHEENA STARR $366.50, 3097 ELICIA DOUGLAS $578.00, 4094 Zachary Wooden $547.30, 4027 Zachary Wooden $547.30, 1050 AWA SY $494.10, 2104 Delvy Duran $574.51, 3066 jonathan batista $579.10, 3134 Jasmine Williams $653.53, 4056 Ronald Thompson $419.15.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32803 02/09/2024: D121 Sandro Amaro, D152 Davina Fielder, B181 Tiesha Woods, C115 Ivor St Ange. U-Haul 3500 S. Orange Ave. Orlando Fl. 32806 02/09/2024: 1604 Odi Abu Jarour, 1828 Tara Dunn, AA0695M Ivan Gray, 2137 Reda Smith, AB5724A Stephanie Mazzullo, AA0289Q Stephanie Mazzullo, AA0602M Monique Hubbard, AA5011E Alexandria Woodson, AB1274A Trina Van, 1603 Terriana Bell, AA9605H Shonda Wilson, 1160 Lizette Mcmilliam, AA6665K Monique Hubbard, 1607 Sabrina Warning, AA0697D Stephanie Mazzullo, 1931 Christopher Edwards, 1934 Melissa Boykin, 1144 Shatera Hines. U-Haul 11815 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32826 02/09/2024: 1237 Angel Mozee, 1801 Austine Omeben, 1603 Angel Alvarado, U-Haul 508 N. Goldenrod Rd. Orlando Fl. 32807 02/09/2024: 332 Michael Norberg, 336 Lucas Tompkins, 1417 Ana Gonzalez, 216 Sharryl Rodriguez, 404 Angelo Mcleod, 431 Alberto Montealegre U-Haul 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando Fl. 32837 02/09/2024: 2084 Scarleth Cabral U-Haul 2629 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Kissimmee Fl 34744 02/09/2024: 3157 Raul Llach U-Haul 7800 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando Fl 32822 02/09/2024: 1285 Rolando Gonzalez.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 63 Zoraida Salvat 90 Courtney Lynn Torgalski 126 Sharon Marcia Glasgow 130 Scott Zubarik Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 360 Donovan Taylor 444 Kandy Ginger Green 447 John Hipley 560 Talib Muhammad Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 158 Ramsey Jr.Wayne 164 Angulo Shanaquera 199 Smith Kejon 206 Shaw Kevin 208 Taylor Gabrielle 227 Denson Terry 284 Collins Adrain 306 Taylor Tabrisha 336 Diaz George 350 Desir Marie 406 King David 416 Greene Robert 433 Djhon Saliba 472 Henderson Christopher 530 Freeman Tylia 533 Collins Adrain 591 Williams Shyrl Denise 634 Hastings Demetrius Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 0022 Jasmine Bouie 0141 Wallace Lane 0190 Brenda Sama 0255 Charles Lockhart 0260 Chezar Phanord 0318 Rashano Mcrae 0599 Tina Guevara, 0634 Guerinaud Bernardin 0637 Carlos Ramos Jr 2004 Antwain Jackson Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 304 Lucky Wilkins 747 Willie Culver 817 Neva Kelaher Esq 818 Angela Bush 821 Angie Paul 915 James Owens 937 Michelle Rosales 2005 Yamaha LPRSA20A95A618309 1322 Kimberly Beaugris 1409 Jakira Seldon 1760 Eric King 2107 Sedia Miro, 1990 Beige Ford Motor Coach, 1FDKE30G9LHB75857 2119 Antonio Collins/Mirta Lopez/Eddie Santiago, 1973 Gold Buick, 4H57H3H153222 2313 Krystle Tanner, 1986 Purple Chevy Caprice, 1G1BN69H8GX101111 Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1013 Teryl Williams 1024 Nathaniel Pharel 1056 Hebely Camacho Pena 1093 Lashane Roger 2026 Rashida Brooks 3231 Alquerria Evans 3251 Charena White 3258 Maurice Tolliver-Stokes 3302 Marco Pierre 4085 Alin Vaduva 4096 Elisha Robinson 7103 Mhichel Felucien 8031 David Donahue 8038 David Donahue.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on February 9th 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.5167751 @ 12:00PM: Daveline Charleston: household goods; Jose Francisco Carrion: household goods; Jose Francisco Carrion: household goods; Patrice Willingham: Housegoods; Yzmunda Nord: queen mattress, 5 boxes, shelf, night stand. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on February 9th, 2024 at 11:00 AM for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A216- Tracy Copeland A278- Ada Oquendo A334- Cassandra Long D105- Brittany Destefano.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on February 8, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1191 - Napoli, Jessica; 2372 - lopez, Samantha PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0264 - Richsrds, Kenneth; 0359 - Richardson, Tyra; 5005 - Bruzon, Rolando; 5036 - Ely, Kianah; 8029 - Kohly-Darroch, Leonor PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0127 - Concepcion, Corinne; 0138 - Diaz, Sophia; 0267 - Wilson, Kayla; 3007 - Douse, Takawnza; 3031 - Chapman, Carol; 6019 - Quintero, Shyleen; 8136 - Crawford, Carole PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1023 - Davila, Antolin; 1032 - Aquino, Victoria; 2001 - Ingalls, Stephen; 4040 - The ground up contracting LLC Singletary, Anthony PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0031 - Torres,, Frank; 1032 - Puntiel, Wendy; 2073 - Madden, Mitchell; 5067 - Harris, Glenda PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C003 - Rivera, Ramon; C049 - Rosario, Angel; D026 - Alvarez, Salinas; D073 - Matos, Alexandeg; D090 - Miller, Nicole; D092 - Paz, Maria; D159 - Causing, Major; E048 - Carrion, Camile; E080 - Stay Inspired Tribe LLC Irving, Chase PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1272 - Lopez, Rudolfo; 1373 - Pollock, Anthony; G525 - Bogan, Judith PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1208 - montalvo, Ray; 1333 - Placide, Gemima; 1702 - Pardo Torres, Elleen; 2291 - Layme, Porscha; 2606 - Oliver, Charissa; 2616 - Rivera, Cherayna PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1106 - Medina, Ricardo; 1210 - Garcia, Natasha; 2550 - Dejesus, Louie; 2592 - Abell, Kathy; 2641 - Davis, Daijonna PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0441 - Ellis, Maleeka; 3117 - Camacho, Chanys; 7010 - Cardenas, Miguel PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A045 - Washington, Malik; A194 - Soto, Luis; B341 - Whiley, Krystle; C368 - Gonzalez, Enrique; D420 - Castillo, Shamayra; D461 - Dieudonne, Carol; D490 - vazquez, Noemi; G584 - jemison, Chris; G592 - Solis, Rafael PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C213 - Richard, Maxine PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A131 - Mejias, Jennifer; B212 - Chester, Xavier; B216 - Torres, Juan; C182 - Fuentes, Francisco; C212E - Rodriguez, Kimberly; C230B - Vazquez, Shenill. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on February 9, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2212 - Lockhart, Sharon; 2506 - Leaf, Amy PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A023 - Albright, Maylynn; K452 - Garcia, Wendy PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B262 - Smith, Anthony;C340 – Woodard, Jawel; C375 - Hernandez, Virginia; E095 - Burke, Shacoya; F604 - sturtridge, John; G020 - martinez, JJ; G045 - Willoughby, Yvonne PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C323 - Harvey, Sidney; F633 - Green, Litekiah PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A038 - Perez, Alanis; B009 - Myules, Toni; C001 - Sanabria, Angel; C010 - lemon, Shankeena; C021 - Quezada, Lesley; D035 - Benn, Chanel; E011 - Buxton, Shannon; E081 - Heckman, Glenn; G020 - Jackson, Jontay; H041 - Laporte, Yaquelin; J303 - blake, ashley PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B296 - Makene, Malaika PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00547 - Coffey, Christine; 00573 - Graham, Brittany; 00603 - McQueen, James; 00709 - Rodriguez, Ricardo PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2180 - green, shanice; 4011 - Lawrence, Nicole; 5014 - Harris, Ethel; 5075 - Strong, Will. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on February 8th, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:45AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 11:45 AMSale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1109 - Otero, Benjamin; 2045 - Martin, Ricky; 2118 - Mays, Jordan; 2268 - shaw, Shaunice PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0124 - Aguirre, Keith; 0283 - FREEMAN, MARTHA; 1022 - Joseph, Caleb; 7021 - Vizcaino, David; 7091 - Payne, Fierra; 7148 - Lacen, Heydee PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C163 - Victor, Nathalie PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. F012 - Santana, Ana; F032 - Moore, Desmond; J137 - Williams, Kenya; J144 - Colina, Duglis; J163 - Jenkins, Maxine; K041 - Hadden, Lavaris; K046 - Gordon, Ocean; K075 - brown, Shalondria PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A194 - royal, Michael; B200 - franklin, candy; B213 - Reynoso, Christopher; B220 - Alcidor, Syleste; B232 - Franklin, Irene; D414 - Ferguson, Jalissa; E528 - Johnson, Ricardo PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A103 - Martinez, Ramon; E544 - Lowe, Haylee; F603 - Roper, Myah; J019 - Perez, Jennifer; J021 - Mixon, Nichole; K138 - Exil, Vanessa; N410 - Rodriguez, Jose PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1082 - Ramos, Eduardo; 1105 - Medina, Wilson; 11062 - Vega, Rafael; 1204 - Towns, Treyvon; 1207 - Blankenship, Ashley; 12209 - Yezzyworldwide llc Blanc, Gabby; 12617 - Olivari, Mariella; 1291 - Howard, Estee; 402 - Anthony, Kurishaun PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 002 - Fernandez, Christian; 091 - Trinidad, Kristen; 221 - Santiago, Jaime; 323 - pijuan, Michael; 417 - Altoro, Elaine; 468 - York, Shakira; 487 - Elidrissi, Mouhcine; 717 - vazquez, manuel; 835 - Mijares, Gonzalo j; 862 - dominicci, Karen; 865 - Figueroa, Jaryam PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 02109 - Cruz, Luis; 02223 - Santiago, Roberto; 02306 - Harris, Margaret; 04320 - Ruiz, Jennifer; 04522 - Alequin, Juana; 05210 - rhodes, Daniel; 05340 - Santiago torres, Ivonne; 05416 - Fois, Angie PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1130 - Rosado, Almindo; 1140 - Thompson, Shemariah; 1221 - gutierrez, Juan; 1501 - sagastune, Kassandra; 1623 - Hernandez, Adrian Sebastian; 1711 - RUIZ, ESTHER; 2200 - Martinez, Annette; 2247 - Pond, Reshawd PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0083 - Peacon, Daisy; 0116 - Vargas, Alina; 1007 - Diaz, Ernesto; 1016 - Leal Ramos, Manuel; 6020 - Martin, Leah; 6160 - Barreto, Saicheliz; 6170 - Clas, Carlos; 6176 - Valladarez, Maria PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0055 - Cherry, Khandace; 0100 - cruzado, Kinivette; 1030 - Gadson, Harry; 1046 - Jimenez, Juan; 1053 - oreilly, Deyen; 2147 - Epps, Basir PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0117 - Gray, Tasha; 0121 - Thompson, Britney; 0158 - Lawrence, Audja; 0246 - Sims, Jasmine; 0247 - Reyez, Alexes; 0312 - Elysee, Lisa; 0334 - Maddox, Ashley; 0924 - Durham, Kendra; 0944 - Angus, Andrew; 1006 - McNeil, Jackie; 1124 - Rodriguez, Talisa; 1230 - macguffie, Alexandra; 1280 - Vernet, Darline; 1332 - Diaz, Tayreen.
Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC. will sell at public lien sale on February 9th, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1816 - Owen, Tyler; 1817 - Giddens, Vicky; 2612 - Predestin, Bermane PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0056 - richards, Kimberly; 0344 - Fedrick, Ambriana; 2064 - Yovaish, Michael; 4003 - Potter, Anthony PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 6193 - Qaunder, Dion; 6208 - Billewicz, Hans; 7006 - Cuyler, Chandra PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 6038 - Thomas, Damion; 6053 - burnett, timyia; 6072 - Pluviose, Lucine; 6082 - Brown, Miracle; 6135 - Peters, Anissa PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B122 - Perkins, Joseph; B194 - McCray, Rochelle; B213 - Jr, Thomas Flores; C032 - Villegas, Genesis; E003 - Gopani, Sonya PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1401 - Troya, Mariela; 1430 - Limburg, Bunny; 2005 - Lagree, Andrea; 2144 - Wilcox, Janet; 2148 - white, Rianna; 2350 - Francis, Christopher; 2422 - myers, Jaquesta PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0024 - Mcphail, Zalika; 0029 - Codner, Zariah; 0032 - Gaines, Michelle; 0271 - Holland, Gloria D; 0292 - Samuels, Dwayne; 0296 - Sabbath, Kevin; 0352 - Anderson, Michael; 0366 - Villanueva, Jasmine; 0396 - carter, kendrick; 0406 - Perry, Lawrence; 0549 - Hepburn, Charles; 0609 - Smith, David; 0736 - anderson, sylvia PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B017B - Larue, Chelsey; B018 - Jackson, Catrena; B026A - MITCHELL, MICHAEL; C041 - Perz-Padro, Tony; D007 - Williams, Terrall; E054 - Albino, Javier Jose; E064 - Belizaire, Tiffany; G014 - Perez, Emely; O015 - Sardana, Arun PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0421 - Cuyler, Chandra; 1516 - Huggar, Mequeil; 1519 - Colin, Cherelle; 1719 - Polk, Deirdre; 1804 - nunes, Tiago PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434 , Longwood , FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0470 - Reid, Kim; 0752 - Massola, Sergio; 0855 - Eidemiller, Robert; 0900 - Smith, Evonte PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1106 - jones, aureion; 1265 - Jones, Renee; 1305 - Araujo, Carlos; 1361 - Nicholas, Rajai; C037 - Wright, Tamara; E008 - Johnson, Jade; H029 - Deslandes, Shacria; X012 - Tom, Sylvia; X018 - Kimbell, Queen PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A120 - Walker, Renee; A143 - American Sidewalk Management johnson, Quentin; C306 - banks, Nautica; E003 - Green, Brionica; E009 - Galloway, Anson; E087 - Brandon, Stephanie; E111 - Zalloway, Kathryn; F610 - Slaughter, Jameis; F611 - Jeanbaptiste, Angelot; G728 - Foy, Shaniqua; H803 - Gomer, Brenden; H822 - jordan, Jodeci. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
My Towing Company Will sell the following vehicles to the highest bidder on the following dates at 8:00AM 1800 N Forsyth Rd., Orlando FL 32807.
2/12/2024
2007 Toyota Camry White
4T1BE46K27U557453
2009 Dodge Journey Gray
3D4GG47B49T515482
2007 Volkswagen Passat black
WVWUK73C07P002889
2002 Chevrolet Impala Black
2G1WH55K729234647
Term of the sale are cash. My Towing Company reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. Vehicle sold as is, no warranty, no guarantee, no title.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on February 09,2024 at the location indicated: Store 7590: 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando, Fl 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45AM: SpotRx Pharmacy Timothy Drane- Boxes, shelves, scrap metal, bags; Esther Jean- 1 bedroom, tv stand, boxes; Stephanie Brown- Boxes, tv, bed, couch; John LoPresti- Refrigerator, tool storage, legos, Marvel posters, tools, shelves, totes, boxes, household items, weights. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on February 9, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7420: 800 Beard Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12:00 PM:Store 7420: 800 Beard Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12:00 PM: Jessica Ruggiera- household goods: Pauline Wong- fridge, small fireplace, fish tank, boxes: Kyle Spratt- clothes, electronics, tools, furniture, bedroom set, king, nightstands. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on February 09,2024 at the location indicated: Store 1317: 5592 L B McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 PM: Sonya Rackard- Household Items; United Medical Corporation-Mary Byington- Corporate retention files and excess office belongings; Sonia Quarterman- washer, dryer, fridge, dining table, exercise equipment; Lafayette Kyles- 3 beds, bags with clothes; Linsley Joseph- 2 couches, 2 bar stools, end tables, and middle table; micheline perpilus- household items; Garret Mays- tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on February 9th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Professional Ct. Orlando, FL 32824 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. 1401 Luis Guzman 1654 Valmore Oliveros 1712 Chanelle Thomas 2114 Yusleidys Gutierrez 2329 Lewis Buford 2416 Gialdo J. Blanco. Run dates 1/24/2024 and 1/31/2024.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on February 9th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive Orlando, Fl 32826 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1118 James Joseph#1424 Jeannette Alvarado #1346 John Wills #1430 Lamariona Edmonds #1540 Everett Boothe #1547 Elizabeth Joseph #1720 Gladys Maldonado #2502 Julitza Rivera #1722 Shirley Casanova #1811 Jeremy Sharritt.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on February 9th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. 1060 Stephen Lennon 1093 Paul Smith 2022 Sherika Mathis 2024 Nikunj Patel 2132 Giselle Peters 2145 Stephen Lennon 2199 Kimberly Wedderburn 2216 Latoya Smith 3064 Sandra Feliciano. Run dates 1/24/2024 and 1/31/2024
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: February 14th, 2024 9:30am, Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #1175-Households, #1156-Furniture, #1135-Furniture, #1128-Households, #1073-Households, #1064- Households, #1040-Households, #1039-Households, #1036-Furniture, #M310- Households, #K221-Households, #J222-Households, #D214-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3086, 130 Concord Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707, February 6, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Reginald McIntyre - Household Goods/Furniture, Kendra Jayne Martin - Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on February 9th 2024 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1FAFP40413F362491
2003 FORD
1FTEW1C8XGKE07172
2016 FORD
1J8HG48K17C546920
2007 JEEP
5GAER23758J237252
2008 BUIC
IM5BA313731E62670
2003 MAGIC
JNKCV51E03M019567
2003 INFI
KL4AMBSL7RB023640
2024 BUIC
KM8K22AB4NU778845
2022 HYUN
KNAGM4A75F5652112
2015 KIA
PLCMD081C000
2000 PROLINE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 2/9/2024, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
3A8FY48949T563137
2009 CHRY
JN1CV6APXCM936897
2012 INFI
2C3CDXBG2DH636493
2013 DODG
3FA6P0D98DR278560
2013 FORD
1XKADP9X4EJ390088
2014 KW
1JJV532D1GL945273
2016 WABA
1G1BE5SM9H7145752
2017 CHEV
1GYKNERS2JZ142742
2018 CADI
WBA4J3C54KBL09370
2019 BMW
5UXTY3C00LLU69836
2020 BMW
16V3F4826N6203069
2022 BIG TEX.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 2/9/2024 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
5N1DR2AN8LC644888
2020 NISS
JTDS4RCE1LJ020684
2020 TOYT.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
FEBRUARY 8, 2024
1N4AL11D82C220044
2002 NISS
FEBRUARY 11, 2024
1G1BC5SM3H7118164
2017 CHEV
1UYVS2535L2884316
2020 UTIL
2GNAXKEVXL6200337
2020 CHEV
3VWSK69M93M007331
2003 VOLK
FEBRUARY 12, 2024
JTDEPRAE8LJ098676
2020 TOYT
FEBRUARY 15, 2024
1J4RR4GG6BC520366
2011 JEEP
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
FEBRUARY 5, 2024
JA4LX31GX3U055570
2003 MITS
FEBRUARY 8, 2024
3GNAL2EK3ES522100
2014 CHEV
JNRAS08U53X100600
2003 INFI
FEBRUARY 9, 2024
5NPE24AF5HH436738
2017 HYUN
L6MT3TBA9E1030057
2014 TMEC
FEBRUARY 12, 2024
1C4PJLCBXEW256466
2014 JEEP
1FAHP34N96W201364
2006 FORD
1FTCR14AXVPA29659
1997 FORD
JT2BK18U420067048
2002 TOYT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 695 - 4554 Hoffner Ave Orlando, FL 32812 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6,2024 at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Jonas Destine, Raymond AA Perez, Ardine Paul Thomas, Monica Jean Shook, Latori Franklin, Julia A KRC, Delmar Wallace Kinzie Jr NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5341 – 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6,2024 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Sheila Williams, Justino Goitia, Bruce Sene, Riceliz Marrero, Marcus Richmond, Angel Mogar, Luigi Alonso Sambo Torres, Wyndi Lopez, Antonia Cruz, Cameron Small, Asia A Armstrong NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 6174 – 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6,2024 at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Yasom Sherff Brannan, Gloria Rosado, Steven Christopher Torres Acevedo, Karen Sanchez, Daniel Ditucci, Benjamin Santiago, Christopher Lee Hernandez Corliss NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 6177 – 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6,2024 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Michael David Strumlauf, Franco Muñoz, Stacey R Arroyo, Elizabeth Mary Moore NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0671 – 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7,2024 at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Cheyanne Baker, Moston Clarke, Carlos Jose Gonzalez Sanchez, Roxanne La Tanya Simpson NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0693 – 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7,2024, at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Nancy Quinones, Michelle Derilus, Charles Williams, Clarence Bradwell, Serge Doreste, Kenneth Turman, Carlos Jean, Jerome Hill NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0420 –5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7,2024, at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Karl Christopher Andrew Brodie, Antawnia Brooks, Curtis E Pates, Carolyn Sanchez, Ramona Ely, Andre Deion Benjamin, Micheline Pierre, Robert William Moriarty, Mardicio Barrot, Edward Green, Lc Gibbs, James Ezell Bradshaw, Charlie James McCoy, Howard Smith, Da Shan Demeatrick Magwood, Jeremy Devonn Tarver, Christopher Joseph Harris, Martha Lynette Jones NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0430 –7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7,2024 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Nadia Scales, Frenchy Gookool, Rebecca Regina Henson, Jasmine Chatman NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5868 –4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8,2024, at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: George Jose Hernandez, Nathan Jerome Kearney, Daniel Lugo, Latoya Garrett, Anquaneki Brown, Maxine Alecia Jones NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5962 – 49671 Hwy 27 Davenport, FL 33897 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8,2024, at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Alnisha Wilson, Michael Philon, Ashley Blackmon, Analis Peguero, Franklin Pierce Armstrong, Tiffany Rodriguez, Massiel Matias, Tyrone Carson, Kevin Harbison, Zoe Weber / Zoe P Weber, Henry Stanley Wooley NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5961 – 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8,2024, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Mathias Thibault, Maria Ferrercolon, Charlene Hill, Khunica Allison Carter, Faemie Louidort, Mara Downes, Jamie Antonio Silva Luna, Michael Anthony Nieves, Laurie Salmi. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5694 – 7220 Osceola Polk Line Rd Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8,2024, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Heather J Sill, Malik Jayquan Mack.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2/16/2024
3VWRW31C98M510501
VOLK 2008
1GYS4BKL3MR403899
CADI 2021
2T1BURHE0GC627797
TOYT 2016
1FTEW1CG0FKD49708
FORD 2015
JHLRD78873C001442
HOND 2003
WDDGF5EBXBA520763
MERZ 2011
1J4GK48K35W651367
JEEP 2005
1FA6P8TH2G5217218
FORD 2016
2/18/2024
5YMGZ0C56E0C40781
BMW 2014
3/2/2024
4T1G11AK9PU736256
TOYT 2023
JTDB4MEE2PJ006167
TOYT 2023
2021 N. Main St., Kissimmee, FL 34744, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2/17/2024
NM0LS7E71H1326463
FORD 2017
1C4RJFAG1LC184872
JEEP 2020
1C4RJEBG9HC888043
JEEP 2017
5XYK43AF9PG052975
KIA 2023
55SWF8GB0HU214285
MERZ 2017
KNDPMCAC4L7788189
KIA 2020
WBA8A9C56GK615935
BMW 2016
2/18/2024
2HGFA16818H524809
HOND 2008
2/19/2024
1FTEX1CP4JKD14207
FORD 2018
5N1AN08U15C604090
NISS 2005
2/23/2024
3CZRU5H31NM739657
HOND 2022
3/4/2024
5J8YE1H06NL048480
ACUR 2022
2720 13th St, Saint Cloud Fl. 34769, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2/18/2024
1GKLRLED2AJ141099
GMC 2010
2V4RW3DG9BR641984
VOLK 2011
5XYKT4A21CG215733
KIA 2012
2HGES16665H615710
HON 2005
1FMPU13565LA21579
FORD 2005
3101 McCoy Rd, Orlando, FL 32812 Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2008 Honda
VIN: 1HGCS12898A000358
1999 Trailer Up
VIN: none
2014 Hyundai
VIN: 5NPDH4AE2EH517841
2008 Mitsubishi
VIN: 4A3AL35T28E012260
2007 Chrysler
VIN: 1C3LC56K67N508226
2005 Saturn
VIN: 1G8AG52F25Z115050
2003 Cadillac
VIN: 3GYEK63N83G219759
2010 Dodge
VIN: 2D4RN5D16AR251463
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on February 14th, 2024 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
SUPPLEMENTAL SUMMONS WITH NOTICE
SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK - COUNTY OF RICHMOND MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY ALSO KNOWN ASM&T BANK SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO HUDSON CITY SAVINGS BANK, FSB, Plaintiff, -against- THE ESTATE OF IRIS HAIRSTON A/K/A IRIS J. HAIRSTON, LAKETIA HAIRSTON HAFEEZ AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF IRIS HAIRSTON; CHRISTOPHER LAWRENCE HAIRSTON AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF IRIS HAIRSTON if living and if dead, the respective heirs-at-law, next-of-kin, distributes, executors, administrators, trustees, devisees, legatees, assignees, lienors, creditors and successors in interest and generally all persons having or claiming under, by or through said defendant who may be deceased, by purchase, inheritance, lien or inheritance, lien or otherwise any right, title or interest in or to the real property described in the amended verified complaint, DIOR SHANTELL HAIRSTON AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF IRIS HAIRSTON; JOHN HAIRSTON AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF IRIS HAIRSTON, NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION AND FINANCE AND UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, Defendant(s). Index No. 135064/2023 Date Filed: 02/10/2023 Plaintiff designates RICHMOND County as the place of trial based on the location of the mortgaged premises in this action. We are attempting to collect a debt, and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. To the above- named Defendant(s): YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the amended verified complaint in this action and to serve a copy of your answer, or, if the amended verified complaint is not served with this supplemental summons, to serve a notice of appearance, on the plaintiff’s attorneys within twenty (20) days after the service of this supplemental summons, exclusive of the day of service (or within thirty (30) days after the service is complete if this supplemental summons is not personally delivered to you within the State of New York) or within (60) days after service of this supplemental summons if it is the United States of America; and in case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the amended verified complaint. NOTICE YOU ARE IN DANGER OF LOSING YOUR HOME If you do not respond to this supplemental summons and amended verified complaint by serving a copy of the answer on the attorney for the mortgage company who filed this foreclosure proceeding against you and filing the answer with the court, a default judgment may be entered and you can lose your home. Speak to an attorney or go to the court where your case is pending for further information on how to answer the supplemental summons and protect your property. Sending a payment to your mortgage company will not stop this foreclosure action. YOU MUST RESPOND BY SERVING A COPY OF THE ANSWER ON THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF (MORTGAGE COMPANY) AND FILING THE ANSWER WITH THE COURT. The foregoing supplemental summons is served upon you by publication pursuant to an Order of the Honorable Paul Marrone, Jr., Justice of the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of Richmond, dated December 5, 2023, and duly entered in the Office of the Clerk of the County of Richmond, State of New York on December 5, 2023. NOTICE OF NATURE OF ACTION AND RELIEF SOUGHT This is an action to foreclose a mortgage lien on the premises described herein. The object of the above captioned action is to foreclose a Mortgage executed by IRIS J. HAIRSTON, as Mortgagor, to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR CAPITAL ONE HOME LOANS, LLC, a Mortgage to secure $225,000.00 and interest, dated August 15, 2007, (the Mortgage), which was recorded in the Office of the City Register of Richmond County on September 11, 2007, in Instrument #: 216945, which was assigned to HUDSON CITY SAVINGS BANK, FSB by Assignment of Mortgage dated January 13, 2015, which was recorded in the Office of the City Register of Richmond County on January 13, 2015, in Instrument #: 549057, which was assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. by Assignment of Mortgage dated May 22, 2017, which was recorded in the Office of the City Register of Richmond County on June 2, 2017, in Instrument #: 654666, which loan was modified by a Loan Modification Agreement to modify said mortgage to an amount of $252,752.42, dated April 14, 2017, which was recorded in the Office of the City Register of Richmond County on August 16, 2017 in Instrument #: 663913, which was assigned to MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY ALSO KNOWN AS M AND T BANK SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO HUDSON CITY SAVINGS BANK, FSB by Assignment of Mortgage dated March 2, 2020, which was recorded in the Office of the City Register of Richmond County on March 17, 2020, in Instrument #: 773725, covering premises known as 51 MERSEREAU AVENUE, STATEN ISLAND, COUNTY OF RICHMOND, STATE OF NY 10303 (SECTION: 5 BLOCK: 1238 LOT: 11). The relief sought in the within action is a final judgment directing the sale of the premises described above. SEE SCHEDULE “A” ANNEXED HERETO. SECTION: 5 BLOCK: 1238 LOT: 11 ALL THAT CERTAIN PLOT, PIECE OR PARCEL OF LAND, WITH THE BUILDINGS AND IMPROVEMENTS THEREON ERECTED, SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE BOROUGH OF STATEN ISLAND, CITY AND STATE OF NEW YORK, BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE EASTERLY SIDE OF MERSEREAU AVENUE DISTANT 195.00 FEET NORTHERLY FROM THE CORNER FORMED BY THE INTERSECTION OF THE EASTERLY SIDE OF MERSEREAU AVENUE AND THE NORTHERLY SIDE OF CHRISTOPER STREET; RUNNING THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 04 SECONDS EAST 135.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 1 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST 25.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 04 SECONDS WEST AND PART OF THE DISTANCE THROUGH A PARTY WALL 135.00 FEET TO THE EASTERLY SIDE OF MERSEREAU AVENUE; THENCE SOUTH 1 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 43 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE EASTERLY SIDE OF MERSEREAU AVENUE 25.00 FEET TO THE POINT OR PLACE OF BEGINNING. BEING THE SAME PREMISES CONVEYED TO GRANTOR TO GRANTEE BY DEED DATED 11/28/89 RECORDED 12/20/89 IN R2304, 326. APN: BLOCK: 1238 LOT: 11. Dated: Manhasset, New York, December 27, 2023. DAVID A. GALLO & ASSOCIATES LLP, By: /S/ David A. Gallo., David A. Gallo, Esq., Attorneys for Plaintiff, 47 Hillside Avenue - 2nd Floor, Manhasset, NY 11030, (516) 583-5330, (516) 583-5333 - fax.