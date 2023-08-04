YouTube star MrBeast sues Orlando-based virtual kitchen over ‘inedible’ burgers

Complaints allege undercooked meat and unbranded packaging

By on Fri, Aug 4, 2023 at 4:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
YouTube star MrBeast sues Orlando-based virtual kitchen over ‘inedible’ burgers
MrBeast Burger/Facebook
Social media and YouTube celebrity Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, is suing an Orlando-based ghost kitchen company bearing his name.

Donaldson alleges the burger business, MrBeast Burger, is damaging his reputation after receiving complaints about burgers being “inedible” and “disgusting.”

Donaldson filed a lawsuit Monday to have a federal court declare he has the right to shut down the business. Beast Investments LLC sued Florida-based Virtual Dining Concepts and two other companies in the U.S. District Court in New York.

Virtual restaurants like MrBeast Burger are also called ghost kitchens. These restaurants allow the business to add menus under a different name on delivery apps.

The lawsuit claims Virtual Dining Concepts has damaged Donaldson's reputation, citing negative reviews from customers including undercooked meat, cold fries and unbranded packaging.

Donaldson also alleges that, despite the brand's significant earnings, he hasn’t received any payment.

MrBeast Burger launched in September 2020 with Virtual Dining Concepts. By 2021, the popularity of the business grew, and 1,000 ghost kitchen locations opened up.

On YouTube, Donaldson has the third-most watched channel with more than 172 million subscribers. In 2023, Time magazine named him one of the world’s 100 most influential people.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Red Sea Restaurant and Lounge bolsters Longwood's Middle Eastern offerings with distinctive dishes

By Bao Le-Huu

Red Sea Restaurant and Lounge bolsters Longwood's Middle Eastern offerings with distinctive dishes

H Mart's upcoming Orlando location is expected to begin construction this fall

By Bellanee Plaza

Construction is expected to start on H Mart's first Orlando location this fall

Zaru will bring handmade Japanese udon noodles to Mills 50

By Faiyaz Kara

The square-shaped squigglers

Mills 50 has a new spot for banh mi and egg coffee, BBQ 2Nite hosts ‘Taqueria Takeover,’ and Shawarma Bros launches soon

By Faiyaz Kara

Chris Hernandez of Papi Smash Burger and William Herrera of the Pass Kitchen launch Shawarma Bros this month

Also in Food + Drink

Zymarium Meadery to finally open this month on Mills Avenue

By Matthew Moyer

Zymarium Meadery owners Ginger and Joe Leigh are ready to unveil their creation later this month

Red Sea Restaurant and Lounge bolsters Longwood's Middle Eastern offerings with distinctive dishes

By Bao Le-Huu

Red Sea Restaurant and Lounge bolsters Longwood's Middle Eastern offerings with distinctive dishes

The Mongolorian BBQ injects Chinese buffet memories with new hope

By Bao Le-Huu

The Mongolorian BBQ injects Chinese buffet memories with new hope

Smoke and Donuts in the Milk District is a sweet and meaty sanctuary steeped in nostalgia

By Faiyaz Kara

Smoke and Donuts in the Milk District is a sweet and meaty sanctuary steeped in nostalgia
More

Digital Issue

August 2, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us