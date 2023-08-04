YouTube star MrBeast sues Orlando-based virtual kitchen over ‘inedible’ burgers

MrBeast Burger/Facebook

Social media and YouTube celebrity Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, is suing an Orlando-based ghost kitchen company bearing his name.Donaldson alleges the burger business, MrBeast Burger, is damaging his reputation after receiving complaints about burgers being “inedible” and “disgusting.”Donaldson filed a lawsuit Monday to have a federal court declare he has the right to shut down the business. Beast Investments LLC sued Florida-based Virtual Dining Concepts and two other companies in the U.S. District Court in New York.Virtual restaurants like MrBeast Burger are also called ghost kitchens. These restaurants allow the business to add menus under a different name on delivery apps.The lawsuit claims Virtual Dining Concepts has damaged Donaldson's reputation, citing negative reviews from customers including undercooked meat, cold fries and unbranded packaging.Donaldson also alleges that, despite the brand's significant earnings, he hasn’t received any payment.MrBeast Burger launched in September 2020 with Virtual Dining Concepts. By 2021, the popularity of the business grew, and 1,000 ghost kitchen locations opened up.On YouTube, Donaldson has the third-most watched channel with more than 172 million subscribers. In 2023,magazine named him one of the world’s 100 most influential people.