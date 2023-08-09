YouTube star MrBeast now countersued by Orlando-based virtual kitchen

As we reported last week, social media and YouTube celebrity Jimmy Donaldson, known online as MrBeast, filed suit against Virtual Dining Concepts, which runs the MrBeast Burger ghost kitchen.
Donaldson's lawsuit alleges MrBeast Burger is damaging his reputation after receiving complaints about burgers being “inedible” and “disgusting.” Donaldson's lawsuit wants a federal court to declare he has the right to shut down the business.
On Monday of this week, Virtual Dining Concepts struck back, countersuing in New York state court and claiming Donaldson failed to fulfill contractual agreements, pressured the company to expand MrBeast Burger too quickly, and began slandering the company online only after an offer to buy out VDC's stake in MrBeast Burger was rebuffed. The lawsuit seeks damages in an undisclosed amount from Donaldson.
“This is a case about a social media celebrity who believes his fame means that his word does not matter, that the facts do not matter, and that he can renege and breach his contractual obligations without consequence. He is mistaken,” the lawsuit reads, according to ClickOrlando.
