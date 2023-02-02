The Dragon Vault is set to open in Sanford later this year, offering fantasy and food

Photo courtesy the Dragon Vault/Facebook
The Dragon Vault opens in Sanford later this year
Dragons are headed toward a Sanford bank vault, not to pillage and hoard treasure à la Smaug … but to open a restaurant.
Swords and sorcery–themed restaurant the Dragon Vault
will debut in the Historic Downtown Sanford area later this year, courtesy of the folks at League of Extraordinary Dining (Nautilus Coffee, Argonaut Bar, Batter Bar).
Dragon Vault will take over the first floor of the old bank building at 101 E. First St
. — built in 1923, no less! — and incorporate the actual bank vault into the restaurant's design. Dragon Vault will also feature a fire pit for cookery purposes.
George Walker of League of Extraordinary Dinning teased a menu detail to Orlando Business Journal,
promising "unique cocktails and swords of meats or vegetables cooked over a flame." Past that, details are scarce.
As of this writing, the owners hope to have the Dragon Vault open by late 2023.
