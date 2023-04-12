Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

The Dough Show specializes in savory Egyptian stuffed pies; Jeff’s Bagel Run is in expansion mode; Wine 4 Oysters opens another location

All the mouth-wateringest local food news

By on Wed, Apr 12, 2023 at 4:00 am

The Dough Show has opened near UCF
The Dough Show has opened near UCF photo via the Dough Show/Instagram

OPENINGS+CLOSINGS: The Dough Show, a new restaurant in town that specializes in savory Egyptian stuffed pies fashioned from feteer — a flaky, layered pastry that dates back thousands of years to Ancient Egypt — has opened near UCF at 12140 Collegiate Way. In addition to the round pies baked in a wood-fired oven, the Dough Show offers kebabs grilled over charcoal, lavash-wrapped shawarma, kushari, sweet pies and desserts, like om ali (Egyptian bread pudding). Oh, it's called the Dough Show for the dough-twirling master's theatrics. Put this place on your list ... Jeff's Bagel Run is in expansion mode. 1337 Capital, led by Justin Wetherill (who also co-founded uBreakiFix), has partnered with Jeff and Danielle Perera to expand across the country, starting with the opening of four additional bagel shops in Central Florida this year. No word yet on specific locations ... Look for Puerto Rican pastry house and restaurant Taino's Bakery to open in the former IHOP building at 700 State Road 436 in Casselberry. This will be the local chain's seventh location.

At long last, high-tech Mongolian barbecue joint The Mongolorian will open next month at 2217 E. Colonial Drive (near Bumby). Patrons can build customized bowls from a selection of starches, proteins, vegetables and sauces, all cooked in tabletop automatic stir fryers ... Cow Steakhouse, the Chinese-Venezuelan fusion wood-fired barbecue concept that brings a party vibe to the chophouse experience, will open at 1718 Chaps Place in Kissimmee ... The second location of Wine 4 Oysters has soft-opened just a few doors down from Kabooki Sushi Sand Lake at 7645 Turkey Lake Road.

NEWS+EVENTS: Tickets are still available for the Friends of James Beard Benefit Dinner at the Monroe Wednesday, April 19, at 6 p.m. Chefs from Jason and Sue Chin's Good Salt Group, which includes the Monroe, the Osprey, Reyes Mezcaleria and Seito Sushi, will present bites and sips to the gathered. Cost is $180, with proceeds going to benefit the James Beard Foundation's mission and programs. Visit jamesbeard.org/events for more ... The third annual Corks & Forks goes from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Venue on Lake Lily in Maitland. Fare from a host of restaurants as well as wine, spirits and beer will be offered. Cost is $65 ($125 VIP); visit corksandforksmaitland.com for more ... Also on April 20, chef Wendy Lopez from Reyes Mezcaleria will stage a special "En La Mesa" with five courses highlighting hemp and CBD ingredients. Cost is $150, and beverage pairing is included.

Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
