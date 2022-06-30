Skip the hangover: Orlando's first alcohol-free bar is officially open

No-booze experiences are becoming a bit of a trend
and one Orlando "bar" is looking to cash in. The Bandbox will open its doors to teetotalers on July 7.
The bar in the heart of Ivanhoe Village apes the art-deco ambience of the Roaring '20s. And just like in the '20s, there's no alcohol to be found in this above-board establishment.
The menu at Bandbox goes beyond a traditional selection of mocktails, offering a variety of craft cocktails made with alternative non-alcoholic spirits. The Bandbox also offers zero-proof alcohol alternatives for beers, wines, and CBD beverages.
Although this bar is alcohol-free, the minimum age to enter is 18.
The Bandbox's owner, Kevin Zepf, has a creative background with a passion for theatre and history. Zepf collaborated with local artists, photographers, and artisans to bring this '20s-inspired lounge to the City Beautiful.
“Our ultimate goal is to inspire and actively foster creativity and to acknowledge and celebrate Orlando’s unique history,” Zepf told Orlando Magazine.
The Bandbox had a grand opening party on June 25. It will open for good on July 7.