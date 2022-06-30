VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Skip the hangover: Orlando's first alcohol-free bar is officially open

By on Thu, Jun 30, 2022 at 1:15 pm

No-booze experiences are becoming a bit of a trend and one Orlando "bar" is looking to cash in. The Bandbox will open its doors to teetotalers on July 7.

The bar in the heart of Ivanhoe Village apes the art-deco ambience of the Roaring '20s. And just like in the '20s, there's no alcohol to be found in this above-board establishment.

The menu at Bandbox goes beyond a traditional selection of mocktails, offering a variety of craft cocktails made with alternative non-alcoholic spirits. The Bandbox also offers zero-proof alcohol alternatives for beers, wines, and CBD beverages.

Although this bar is alcohol-free, the minimum age to enter is 18.

The Bandbox's owner, Kevin Zepf, has a creative background with a passion for theatre and history. Zepf collaborated with local artists, photographers, and artisans to bring this '20s-inspired lounge to the City Beautiful.

“Our ultimate goal is to inspire and actively foster creativity and to acknowledge and celebrate Orlando’s unique history,” Zepf told Orlando Magazine.

The Bandbox had a grand opening party on June 25. It will open for good on July 7.

Food + Drink Slideshows

Doghouse ​(407) 412-5409 2527 Edgewater Dr Located in College Park, Doghouse serves a perfect combination of crazy dogs and loaded tots.

Top 20 hot dogs in Orlando, according to Yelp
Here's what's in Disney's $5000 'Star Wars' cocktail

Here's what's in Disney's $5000 'Star Wars' cocktail
These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida

These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida
Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

