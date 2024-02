Renowned chef Peter Song to host a dumpling-making class at KungFu Kitchen

Photo courtesy KungFu Kitchen/Facebook KungFu Kitchen hosts a how-to on making the perfect dumpling

Location Details KungFu Kitchen 8466 Palm Parkway, Orlando Disney 407-778-1649 kfkitchennyc.com

Buena Vista eatery KungFu Kitchen is giving away trade secrets. Dumpling and noodle master chef Peter Song will be giving a tasty crash course on dumpling making next week.The Disney-area location of this famed Times Square noodle house dazzledrestaurant critic Faiyaz Kara last year — he referred to the dumplings as " spectacular ." The restaurant turns into a classroom on Wednesday, with Song holding forth on the history of Chinese dumplings, crimping styles, an overview of fillings, and plenty of hands-on instruction.KungFu Kitchen's dumpling making class happens at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, with Song as the head tutor. For the truly hardy, KungFu also offers Noodle Learning 101 at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 7.Both are bookable — with tickets ranging from $50–$90 — via Eventbrite . There are only a few spots left for the dumplings class, though, so don't dilly-dally.