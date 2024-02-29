Renowned chef Peter Song to host a dumpling-making class at KungFu Kitchen

The Disney-area location of this famed Times Square noodle house dazzled OW restaurant critic Faiyaz Kara last year — he referred to the dumplings as "spectacular." The restaurant turns into a classroom on Wednesday, with Song holding forth on the history of Chinese dumplings, crimping styles, an overview of fillings, and plenty of hands-on instruction.
KungFu Kitchen's dumpling making class happens at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, with Song as the head tutor. For the truly hardy, KungFu also offers Noodle Learning 101 at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 7.
Both are bookable — with tickets ranging from $50–$90 — via Eventbrite. There are only a few spots left for the dumplings class, though, so don't dilly-dally.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed