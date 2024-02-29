Renowned chef Peter Song to host a dumpling-making class at KungFu Kitchen

Learn dumpling fundamentals from an award-winning chef

By on Thu, Feb 29, 2024 at 1:51 pm

KungFu Kitchen hosts a how-to on making the perfect dumpling - Photo courtesy KungFu Kitchen/Facebook
Photo courtesy KungFu Kitchen/Facebook
KungFu Kitchen hosts a how-to on making the perfect dumpling
Buena Vista eatery KungFu Kitchen is giving away trade secrets.  Dumpling and noodle master chef Peter Song will be giving a tasty crash course on dumpling making next week.

The Disney-area location of this famed Times Square noodle house dazzled OW restaurant critic Faiyaz Kara last year — he referred to the dumplings as "spectacular." The restaurant turns into a classroom on Wednesday, with Song holding forth on the history of Chinese dumplings, crimping styles, an overview of fillings, and plenty of hands-on instruction.

KungFu Kitchen's dumpling making class happens at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, with Song as the head tutor. For the truly hardy, KungFu also offers Noodle Learning 101 at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 7.

Both are bookable — with tickets ranging from $50–$90 — via Eventbrite. There are only a few spots left for the dumplings class, though, so don't dilly-dally.

Event Details
Dumpling Making Class

Dumpling Making Class

Wed., March 6, 2 p.m.

KungFu Kitchen 8466 Palm Parkway, Orlando Disney

Buy Tickets

$50-$90
Location Details

KungFu Kitchen

8466 Palm Parkway, Orlando Disney

407-778-1649

kfkitchennyc.com



Matthew Moyer

