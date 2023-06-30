2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Ravenous Pig hosting pig roast event over long Independence Day weekend

They have the meats

By on Fri, Jun 30, 2023 at 5:09 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Ravenous Pig hosting pig roast event over long Independence Day weekend
Photo courtesy Ravenous Pig/Facebook
Winter Park's Ravenous Pig is marking Independence Day with a big ol' pig roast and you're invited (for a price).

The pig roast goes from noon to 5 p.m. and for $25 a plate, attendees can avail themselves of ribs and pulled pork, as well as sides like baked beans, braised greens and cornbread.

There are also premade meal options to take home, which will net you an entire smoked chicken, baby back ribs, four cheddarwurst sausages and a bunch of sides for $125.

If you're wanting to go check out the pig-roasting carnage and eat up onsite next to their brewery operations, RavPig is asking that you make a reservation through their site first.

Location Details

The Ravenous Pig

565 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-628-2333

34 articles

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando's Victoria and Albert's named best restaurant in the country, says report

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando's Victoria and Albert's named best restaurant in the country, says report

After a three-and-a-half-year hiatus, Norman’s Orlando makes a triumphant return to Dr. Phillips

By Faiyaz Kara

After a three-and-a-half-year hiatus, Norman’s Orlando makes a triumphant return to Dr. Phillips

Downtown bar Saddle Up to stay open, at least a little longer

By Chloe Greenberg

Downtown bar Saddle Up to stay open, at least a little longer

New Prideberry donut at the Salty benefits the Center; Cholo Dogs takes over Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co. kitchen, and more Orlando food news

By Faiyaz Kara

New Prideberry donut at the Salty benefits the Center; Cholo Dogs takes over Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co. kitchen, and more Orlando food news

Also in Food + Drink

Downtown bar Saddle Up to stay open, at least a little longer

By Chloe Greenberg

Downtown bar Saddle Up to stay open, at least a little longer

After a three-and-a-half-year hiatus, Norman’s Orlando makes a triumphant return to Dr. Phillips

By Faiyaz Kara

After a three-and-a-half-year hiatus, Norman’s Orlando makes a triumphant return to Dr. Phillips

Downtown Orlando is getting a massive new arcade and bar entertainment center

By Bellanee Plaza

Downtown Orlando is getting a massive new arcade and bar entertainment center

Downtown country bar Saddle Up to close after a decade next month

By Chloe Greenberg

Downtown country bar Saddle Up to close after a decade next month
More

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us