Ravenous Pig hosting pig roast event over long Independence Day weekend

Winter Park's Ravenous Pig is marking Independence Day with a big ol' pig roast and you're invited (for a price).The pig roast goes from noon to 5 p.m. and for $25 a plate, attendees can avail themselves of ribs and pulled pork, as well as sides like baked beans, braised greens and cornbread.There are also premade meal options to take home, which will net you an entire smoked chicken, baby back ribs, four cheddarwurst sausages and a bunch of sides for $125.If you're wanting to go check out the pig-roasting carnage and eat up onsite next to their brewery operations, RavPig is asking that you make a reservation through their site first.