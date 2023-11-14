Popular Texas donut chain Shipley Do-Nuts opens first Orlando outpost

click to enlarge Shipley Donuts/Instagram Shipley Do-Nuts has opened its first Orlando outpost on Semoran

Do-nut worry, a new donut shop has just opened its doors in Orlando.

The venerable, Texas-born chain Shipley Do-Nuts opened its first Orlando location on Monday. This new location is located at 2255 S. Semoran Blvd., adding to the company’s extensive directory of more than 350 locations across the United States.

The Orlando location of one of the nation’s oldest donut shops will offer Shipley’s signature donuts, cut into a hexagonal shape.

Shipley Do-Nuts Orlando will offer their signature plain glazed, filled, iced and cake donuts, along with cinnamon rolls, bear claws, fritters and more.



In addition to signature sweets and donuts, Shipley will have a savory item on the menu known as kolaches. The savory pastry is a Czech delicacy and will be available in different varieties like sausage and cheese, ham and cheese, and sausage with cheese and jalapeño.

