Parlor Doughnuts will bring cronut-like confections to College Park

Parlor Doughnuts' College Park location
It's been about 14 months since Cafe Linger, the comfy Euro-centric hang with a solid menu of rib-sticking fare
, closed its doors — but now a new tenant will give cause for folks to linger.
Parlor Doughnuts, an Indiana-based chain known for their cronut-like layered donuts
, will move into the space, though no specific opening date has been announced. A marquee, however, is already in place outside the building at 2912 Edgewater Drive
.
The shop offers 23 different doughnut flavors, ranging from bourbon-caramel and churro to French toast and maple bacon, but they also offer three keto options — chocolate, vanilla and maple — as well as one gluten-free/vegan-friendly option. Parlor's proprietary product features "layers of buttery dough fried to be crisp on the outside and light/fluffy on the inside."
Apart from doughnuts, Parlor offers coffee, "doughboy" milkshakes (crafted from any of their donut flavors) and breakfast items (sandwiches, toasts, açai bowls and tacos).
After Bruno Zacchini opted to table his Dizzy Donuts concept for the neighborhood, Parlor Doughnuts should fill the doughnut-sized hole left in the hearts of College Parkers.
