Parlor Doughnuts will bring cronut-like confections to College Park

The shop crafts 23 different flavors, ranging from bourbon caramel and churro to French toast and maple bacon

By on Tue, Feb 6, 2024 at 1:22 pm

click to enlarge Parlor Doughnuts' College Park location - Arti Kalidas
Arti Kalidas
Parlor Doughnuts' College Park location
It's been about 14 months since Cafe Linger, the comfy Euro-centric hang with a solid menu of rib-sticking fare, closed its doors — but now a new tenant will give cause for folks to linger.

Parlor Doughnuts, an Indiana-based chain known for their cronut-like layered donuts, will move into the space, though no specific opening date has been announced. A marquee, however, is already in place outside the building at 2912 Edgewater Drive.

click to enlarge Parlor Doughnuts will bring cronut-like confections to College Park (2)
Parlor Doughnuts
The shop offers 23 different doughnut flavors, ranging from bourbon-caramel and churro to French toast and maple bacon, but they also offer three keto options — chocolate, vanilla and maple — as well as one gluten-free/vegan-friendly option. Parlor's proprietary product features "layers of buttery dough fried to be crisp on the outside and light/fluffy on the inside."

click to enlarge Parlor Doughnuts will bring cronut-like confections to College Park (3)
Parlor Doughnuts
Apart from doughnuts, Parlor offers coffee, "doughboy" milkshakes (crafted from any of their donut flavors) and breakfast items (sandwiches, toasts, açai bowls and tacos).

After Bruno Zacchini opted to table his Dizzy Donuts concept for the neighborhood, Parlor Doughnuts should fill the doughnut-sized hole left in the hearts of College Parkers.

Follow @parlordoughnutsorlando for updates on the opening.

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
Trending

