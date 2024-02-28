Outdoor dinner party 'Plated' happens Thursday on Park Avenue — and it is not cheap

'Shades of white,' you say?

By on Wed, Feb 28, 2024 at 5:13 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Got a spare white linen suit and $250? Plated happens on Thursday - Photo courtesy Park Avenue District Merchants
Photo courtesy Park Avenue District Merchants
Got a spare white linen suit and $250? Plated happens on Thursday
If you've got (a fair bit of) extra coin in your pockets and want to take in the evening air and eat some tasty food, head Winter Park-wards Thursday.

Alfresco event “Plated: A Dinner Party on Park” happens Thursday afternoon, courtesy of Winter Park’s Park Avenue District. The event features food and drink from Prato, Bosphorus and more, along with live classical music from Central Florida Vocal Arts soundtracking every bite.

The menu comes from a number of area eateries:
  • White Linen Welcome Cocktail from Prato
  • Hors d'oeuvres from Financier Cafe & Bistro
  • Turkish spreads and naan from Bosphorus
  • Seasonal salad from New General
  • “Elegant entreés” from Boca, Prato, and Ava
  • Desserts by Choulala Pastries

Plated happens at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, on tony North Park Avenue in Winter Park. A few individual tickets are still available through Eventbrite for [gulp] $250. As far as the dress code goes, the organizers’ request/suggestion is [gulp] "shades of white." Fork carefully, y’all.

Event Details
Plated: A Dinner Party on Park

Plated: A Dinner Party on Park

Thu., Feb. 29, 5:30 p.m.

Park Avenue Park Avenue at Morse Boulevard, Winter Park Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$250-$1800

Location Details

Park Avenue

Park Avenue at Morse Boulevard, Winter Park Winter Park Area



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Parea Greek Taverna taking over the Outpost Kitchen space in Maitland this fall

By Faiyaz Kara

Rendering of Parea Greek Taverna

Jack in the Box announces plans for 10 new Orlando locations

By Sarah Harwell

Jack in the Box announces plans for 10 new Orlando locations

Five Orlando-area restaurants added to the 2024 Michelin Guide

By Sarah Harwell

Five Orlando-area restaurants added to the 2024 Michelin Guide

Orlando restaurants to be featured in Netflix’s 'Somebody Feed Phil' new season

By Alexandra Sullivan

Orlando restaurants to be featured in Netflix’s 'Somebody Feed Phil' new season

Orlando restaurants and bars to visit for National Margarita Day

By Alexandra Sullivan

Tacos My Guey is offering buy-one-get-one margaritas for National Margarita Day.

Jack and Honey's in Thornton Park serves brunch-forward fare with style and a welcoming vibe

By Faiyaz Kara

Jack and Honey's in Thornton Park serves brunch-forward fare with style and a welcoming vibe

Eet by Maneet Chauhan won't offend finicky tourists with its Disney-approved 'modern' Indian fare

By Faiyaz Kara

Maneet Chauhan's Indian food at Disney Springs plays by the mouse rules

New Winter Park house of Sichuan cuisine Chuan Fu is a mecca for mala junkies

By Faiyaz Kara

New Winter Park house of Sichuan cuisine Chuan Fu is a mecca for mala junkies
More

February 28, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us