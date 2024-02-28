Outdoor dinner party 'Plated' happens Thursday on Park Avenue — and it is not cheap

Alfresco event “Plated: A Dinner Party on Park” happens Thursday afternoon, courtesy of Winter Park’s Park Avenue District. The event features food and drink from Prato, Bosphorus and more, along with live classical music from Central Florida Vocal Arts soundtracking every bite.
The menu comes from a number of area eateries:
- White Linen Welcome Cocktail from Prato
- Hors d'oeuvres from Financier Cafe & Bistro
- Turkish spreads and naan from Bosphorus
- Seasonal salad from New General
- “Elegant entreés” from Boca, Prato, and Ava
- Desserts by Choulala Pastries
Plated happens at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, on tony North Park Avenue in Winter Park. A few individual tickets are still available through Eventbrite for [gulp] $250. As far as the dress code goes, the organizers’ request/suggestion is [gulp] "shades of white." Fork carefully, y’all.
