Outdoor dinner party 'Plated' happens Thursday on Park Avenue — and it is not cheap

Park Avenue at Morse Boulevard, Winter Park

If you've got (a fair bit of) extra coin in your pockets and want to take in the evening air and eat some tasty food, head Winter Park-wards Thursday.Alfresco event “Plated: A Dinner Party on Park” happens Thursday afternoon, courtesy of Winter Park’s Park Avenue District. The event features food and drink from Prato, Bosphorus and more, along with live classical music from Central Florida Vocal Arts soundtracking every bite.The menu comes from a number of area eateries:Plated happens at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, on tony North Park Avenue in Winter Park. A few individual tickets are still available through Eventbrite for [] $250. As far as the dress code goes, the organizers’ request/suggestion is [] "shades of white." Fork carefully, y’all.