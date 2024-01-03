Orlando gaming bar Cloak and Blaster is closing

Rising rents and pandemic slowdown were cited as reasons

By on Wed, Jan 3, 2024 at 1:59 pm

Orlando gaming bar Cloak and Blaster announces closure later this month - Phtoo courtesy Cloak and Blaster/Facebook
Phtoo courtesy Cloak and Blaster/Facebook
Orlando gaming bar Cloak and Blaster announces closure later this month
Orlando-area gaming bar Cloak and Blaster is closing its doors after nearly a decade in business later this month.

In a social media post, the tabletop gaming social hub announced their imminent closure.

"This likely isn’t the first post you’ve read from a small business closing and it definitely won’t be the last," read the post. "Since opening our doors at our UCF location in 2021, our food and beverage costs have skyrocketed over 300%."

Cloak and Blaster was originally located on 875 Woodbury Road, before moving to the UCF area on Corporate Boulevard a couple of years back. "The idea of drinking in a tavern while rolling dice was a fantasy left to, well, the fantasy books!" read the post, musing on the bar's novel business model of combining spirits and D&D-style gaming under the same roof.

Cloak and Blaster management pointed toward rising rents and operating costs, as well as debt incurred during the pandemic, as chief among the reasons for the shutdown.

Cloak and Blaster will remain open for much of January as of this writing, with announcements regarding the official closing date and any special sales to clear out inventory coming later this week.


