Orlando's only post-apocalyptic-themed bar, Vault 5421, celebrates a birthday

Orlando's only post-apocalyptic-themed bar (on purpose, anyway) Vault 5421 is celebrating its sixth anniversary with a Wasteland Ball.

Come in your worst dystopian finery, and your cosplay will get you a free shot with your first bar purchase and a raffle ticket for a prize drawing. The speakeasy-style venue, located in the back room of I-Drive comic shop Gods & Monsters, has a large selection of beers, ciders, meads, wine, sake, themed cocktails and shots.

The evening will also feature cage performances to darker tunes. As one does.

8 p.m., Vault 5421, 5421 International Drive, godmonsters.com, free.