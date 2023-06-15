Orlando’s Milk District is getting a new vegan food hall this month, replacing one that left

Photo courtesy Main House Market Kombucha Bar/Facebook
This "inclusive, safe space" is located in the old Market on South building in the Milk District
After a months-long clash with the city of Winter Garden, Main House Market has announced their move to Orlando’s Milk District, joined by Vegan Scoops Orlando, The Kind Cleaver and Retro Roast.
The plant-based co-op will move into the former Market on South at 2603 E. South St., which was formerly the home of Dixie Dharma and Valhalla Bakery.
Main House Market's original location opened in 2021 in Winter Garden. Owner Brandon Wood first contemplated a move after the city launched an investigation following a burlesque show that was hosted at the spot, according to the Orange Observer
. The city told Wood burlesque is illegal in Orange County and that he didn't have the appropriate licensing to host events.
Wood finally made the decision to move locations in search of a more inclusive and safer environment, the Orange Observer
reports.
MHM is best known for its locally brewed kombucha (fan favorites include blood orange, spicy mango and hibiscus-ginger). These and more will be on tap at the new location, which will offer more than 50 flavors total.
Also on the premises, Vegan Scoops Orlando can turn a regular kombucha into a kombucha float. The sustainable vegan ice creamery offers milkshakes, sundaes and hot plates.
VegOut
awards nominee the Kind Cleaver will offer foodies something savory after the sweets. The entirely vegan sandwich shop's specialty is a Reuben sandwich, served with house-made, seitan-based corned beef and kraut on a Cuban bun, but plenty more "meats" are on offer.
Those looking for a buzz can grab a handcrafted caffeinated brew at Retro Roast. This psychedelic-themed coffee pop-up is serving Lavy (lavender) Chai Lattes, Belgian Waffle Cold Brew and Magical Moonlight Milk Teas.
As of June 14, Main House Market is in a soft launch. So be kind until all everything's kosher and look out for the official opening date.
