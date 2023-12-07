Orlando bar and restaurant openings: Eet by Maneet Chauhan, D’Amico & Sons Italian Market, a champagne bar and an absinthe bar and more

New favorite spots popping up all over town

By on Thu, Dec 7, 2023 at 5:55 am

photo courtesy Eet Restaurant

Eet by Maneet Chauhan, the quick-service restaurant by chef/author/television personality, is now serving its brand of modern Indian fusion to the folks at Disney Springs. Various shareables including DIY pani puri, naan pizzas and build-your-own bowls are being offered …

D’Amico & Sons Italian Market, selling everything from cakes and gelato to fresh-baked bread and take-home meals, has opened in the old Chamberlin’s space at the Oviedo Mall …

Flûtes Champagne Bar (notice the circumflex above the U) has opened next door to Chayote Barrio Kitchen in Winter Park Village …

Bao Spot, a … well … bao spot from Danny Ngo, who previously operated Bao’s Castle in SoDo, has opened downtown on Church Street in the former Jersey Mike’s space …

Death in the Afternoon, an absinthe bar by the same folks behind Sanford’s Suffering Bastard tiki bar and the now-shuttered Bitters & Brass, has opened in the old Retromended Vintage space at 930 N. Mills Ave. in Mills 50. The bar’s name comes from the Ernest Hemingway-created quaff made with champagne and absinthe

Twelve Talons Beerworks, a boutique craft brewery, cidery and meadery, is now pouring at 2807 E. South St. near Primrose Drive in the Milk District …

Korean restaurant Surah has taken over the space that long held Beewon at 5100 Dr. Phillips Blvd. Surah started in Gwangyang, South Korea, then rooted itself in Buena Park, California, before coming to Orlando …

Look for Orlando’s second Fogo de Chão to open early next year at Vineland Pointe near I-4 and Daryl Carter Parkway.


About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
New downtown Orlando restaurant Bao Spot aims to serve buns that are out of this world

By Grayson Keglovic

The Bao Spot has opened in downtown Orlando and, yes, this is part of the decor

Eet, new Indian restaurant by 'Chopped' judge Maneet Chauhan, is finally open

By Chloe Greenberg

Eet, new Indian restaurant by 'Chopped' judge Maneet Chauhan, is finally open

The Current Seafood Counter swims delightfully against the College Park tide

By Faiyaz Kara

The Current Seafood Counter kindly requests that you don’t take their fried fare to go

Fluffy Fluffy Dessert Cafe slings Japanese souffle pancakes to Orlando's food obsessives

By Faiyaz Kara

Japanese souffle pancakes at Fluffy Fluffy Dessert Cafe

Downtown Orlando's Sushi Saint presents heavenly hand rolls, but you’ll pay a not-so-saintly sum for them

By Faiyaz Kara

Downtown Orlando's Sushi Saint presents heavenly hand rolls, but you’ll pay a not-so-saintly sum for them (6)

Imbibe the holiday 'spirits' at seasonal pop-up Miracle on Orange at Winter Park's Courtesy Bar

By Grayson Keglovic

Miracle on Orange is back at the Courtesy Bar for another holiday season

Sip holly-jolly cocktails at the Courtesy Bar; rock some brews at a watch party for KISS' final concert, and more

By Faiyaz Kara

Santa's got a secret.

The Current Seafood Counter swims delightfully against the College Park tide

By Faiyaz Kara

The Current Seafood Counter kindly requests that you don’t take their fried fare to go
