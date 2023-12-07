Orlando bar and restaurant openings: Eet by Maneet Chauhan, D’Amico & Sons Italian Market, a champagne bar and an absinthe bar and more

click to enlarge photo courtesy Eet Restaurant

Eet by Maneet Chauhan, the quick-service restaurant by chef/author/television personality, is now serving its brand of modern Indian fusion to the folks at Disney Springs. Various shareables including DIY pani puri, naan pizzas and build-your-own bowls are being offered …



D’Amico & Sons Italian Market, selling everything from cakes and gelato to fresh-baked bread and take-home meals, has opened in the old Chamberlin’s space at the Oviedo Mall …



Flûtes Champagne Bar (notice the circumflex above the U) has opened next door to Chayote Barrio Kitchen in Winter Park Village …



Bao Spot, a … well … bao spot from Danny Ngo, who previously operated Bao’s Castle in SoDo, has opened downtown on Church Street in the former Jersey Mike’s space …



Death in the Afternoon, an absinthe bar by the same folks behind Sanford’s Suffering Bastard tiki bar and the now-shuttered Bitters & Brass, has opened in the old Retromended Vintage space at 930 N. Mills Ave. in Mills 50. The bar’s name comes from the Ernest Hemingway-created quaff made with champagne and absinthe …



Twelve Talons Beerworks, a boutique craft brewery, cidery and meadery, is now pouring at 2807 E. South St. near Primrose Drive in the Milk District …



Korean restaurant Surah has taken over the space that long held Beewon at 5100 Dr. Phillips Blvd. Surah started in Gwangyang, South Korea, then rooted itself in Buena Park, California, before coming to Orlando …



Look for Orlando’s second Fogo de Chão to open early next year at Vineland Pointe near I-4 and Daryl Carter Parkway.

