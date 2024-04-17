BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Open House and Oh Hey Cafe open on Lee Road, Bar Kada opens next to Soseki in Winter Park, and Kōri opens soon in Mills 50

Orlando food news you can chew on

By on Wed, Apr 17, 2024 at 4:00 pm

Open House, a neighborhood social hall, and Oh Hey Cafe, a family-friendly coffee house, have opened at 1325 Lee Road.
Open House, a neighborhood social hall, and Oh Hey Cafe, a family-friendly coffee house, have opened at 1325 Lee Road. image via Open House on Instagram

Bar Kada, the newest concept from Michael Collantes, has opened next door to his Michelin-starred omakase house, Soseki, at 957 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park. Bar Kada offers a selection of ancestral-method sakes, low-touch wines curated by sommelier Benjamin Coutts, and seasonal small plates utilizing local ingredients like tilefish and chips, tuna au poivre and corn dumplings, to name a few. Also, Collantes' downtown handroll joint, Sushi Saint, has unveiled its Omakase Room, an eight-seat counter offering a 12-course tasting for $100 ...

Open House, a neighborhood social hall, and Oh Hey Cafe, a family-friendly café with expansive indoor and outdoor seating serving Lineage Coffee and pastries, have opened at 1325 Lee Road ...

Dessert news: Mango Mango, a Hong Kong-style dessert café serving a host of mango-based slurpy sweets, sundaes, crepe rolls and more, will open in O-Town West at 11225 S. Apopka Vineland Road. No opening date has been announced. And in Mills 50, look for Kōri Bakery and Dessert, specializing in Japanese treats like kakigori (snow ice) and shokupan (milk bread), to open in late spring/early summer in the shiny new complex at 725 N. Mills Ave. where a 7-Eleven and a laundromat long stood.

Inchin's Bamboo Garden, a North American chain with outlets from Niagara Falls to Plano, Texas, has opened at 3900 Town Center Blvd. in Hunter's Creek. They offer Indian and Indo-Chinese cuisine as well as craft cocktails ...

Orlando is finally getting an Eataly! OK, it's not the sprawling complex of Italian goods and eateries with more than 40 locations around the globe but, rather, College Park Eataly Pizza that's moving into the Anthony's Pizza space on Edgewater Drive near Princeton. Expect pizzas topped with cease-and-desist orders ...

Look for Tratto Modern Italian to open "in a few weeks" at 425 Avalon Park Blvd. South in Avalon Park. Expect "stylish Italian dishes with a modern twist."


Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
