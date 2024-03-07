New Winter Park restaurant Bricks and Bowls will serve 'brick-sized' sandwiches and 'chef-crafted' bowls

It's been the home of Palmano's Espresso Bar, Mon Petit Cherie Café (remember that whole Orlando's Signature Dish debacle?) and, most recently, Cigarz on the Avenue, but come April, Winter Park's destination thoroughfare will see a new restaurant move into the space at 331 S. Park Avenue.
Bricks & Bowls by Ghost Kitchen Orlando will bring handhelds served on house-made, brick-sized foccacia bread, as well as chef-crafted bowls, soups and cookies to the toney strip. The "scratch-made, superfood-centric" meals should prove popular with all the yoga moms and Rollins College kids patrolling Park Avenue on the regular.
Best of all, the fast-casual operation will open the inviting back courtyard for guests to enjoy their meals (check the vid below).
Bricks & Bowls (Instagram | Web) will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you're hankering for one of their sammies right now, check out their stall inside the Mall at Millenia.