New Winter Park restaurant Bricks and Bowls will serve 'brick-sized' sandwiches and 'chef-crafted' bowls

Get thick as a brick on Park Ave starting next month

By on Thu, Mar 7, 2024 at 1:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge New Winter Park restaurant Bricks and Bowls will serve 'brick-sized' sandwiches and 'chef-crafted' bowls
photo courtesy of Bricks & Bowls
It's been the home of Palmano's Espresso Bar, Mon Petit Cherie Café (remember that whole Orlando's Signature Dish debacle?) and, most recently, Cigarz on the Avenue, but come April, Winter Park's destination thoroughfare will see a new restaurant move into the space at 331 S. Park Avenue.
click to enlarge New Winter Park restaurant Bricks and Bowls will serve 'brick-sized' sandwiches and 'chef-crafted' bowls (5)
image courtesy of Bricks & Bowls

Bricks & Bowls by Ghost Kitchen Orlando will bring handhelds served on house-made, brick-sized foccacia bread, as well as chef-crafted bowls, soups and cookies to the toney strip. The "scratch-made, superfood-centric" meals should prove popular with all the yoga moms and Rollins College kids patrolling Park Avenue on the regular.

Best of all, the fast-casual operation will open the inviting back courtyard for guests to enjoy their meals (check the vid below).


Bricks & Bowls (Instagram | Web) will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you're hankering for one of their sammies right now, check out their stall inside the Mall at Millenia.


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

New restaurants 2024: 88 new restaurants, bars and sweet shops to enjoy in Orlando this year

By Faiyaz Kara

Ômo by Jônt, a 16-seat “experiential” tasting menu concept by chef Ryan Ratino, opens this month in Winter Park.

Deadwords Brewing will close at the end of April

By McKenna Schueler

Deadwords Brewing will close at the end of April

Every detail at new Baldwin Park restaurant Sorekara will be chosen with ‘purpose and intention,’ says chef William Shen

By Faiyaz Kara

Sorekara's location at 4962 New Broad Street in Baldwin Park

Orlando Taco Week kicks off Wednesday with a multitude of $7 taco deals all over town

By Orlando Weekly Staff

Orlando Taco Week returns this very Wednesday!

Deadwords Brewing will close at the end of April

By McKenna Schueler

Deadwords Brewing will close at the end of April

Alfie’s HiFi Lounge moving into the old St. Matthew Tavern space in Mills 50

By Faiyaz Kara

Alfie’s HiFi Lounge moving into the old St. Matthew Tavern space in Mills 50

Orlando restaurants and bars to visit for National Margarita Day

By Alexandra Sullivan

Tacos My Guey is offering buy-one-get-one margaritas for National Margarita Day.

Jack and Honey's in Thornton Park serves brunch-forward fare with style and a welcoming vibe

By Faiyaz Kara

Jack and Honey's in Thornton Park serves brunch-forward fare with style and a welcoming vibe
More

March 6, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us