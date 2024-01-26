New immersive sports bar Stadium Club now open at Caribe Royale Orlando

Go from watching the game to feeling like you're on the field

By on Fri, Jan 26, 2024 at 5:54 pm

click to enlarge New sports bar Stadium Club has opened in Orlando’s Caribe Royale resort - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
New sports bar Stadium Club has opened in Orlando’s Caribe Royale resort
Orlando’s Caribe Royale resort has opened the doors to its new high-end take on the classic all-American sports bar, Stadium Club.

Stadium Club, a two-story. 9,000-square-foot immersive sports bar and high-tech venue, is now open at 8101 World Center Drive. Virtual golf courses, quarterback and slapshot challenges and televised sports events are all on offer.

The Club aims to bring the feel of a live sporting event to a luxury hotel, with premium sports viewing, live entertainment and more, according to Caribe Royale.

The club offers premium 360-degree viewing of top teams from a variety of sports throughout the day. Guests who want to go from watching the game to feeling like they're on the field can try their hand at the bar’s pro-level sports simulators.

The menu, curated by James Beard Award nominees and Top Chef alums Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis, features well-known game-day dishes like pizza, wings, burgers all given various creative twists. Cocktails, like the End Zone Elixir, and non-alcoholic drinks are available.

The Stadium Club is marketed to all ages, providing snacks like cotton candy and Cracker Jacks for the younger crowd. For those looking to host private events, an exclusive “SkyBox" includes a sports simulation suite.

