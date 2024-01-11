Mills 50's Koko Kakigori serves Japanese shave ice on weekends, Mount Dora is getting a rooftop bar, and exactly how many Michael Collantes joints are there in Orlando?

Michelin-starred chef Ryan Ratino will open Ômo by Jônt Thursday, Feb. 1, in the old Sushi Pop space at 115 E. Lyman Ave. in Winter Park. Like his two-Michelin-star restaurant Jônt in Washington, D.C., Ômo will present a Japanese-French tasting menu of 18-22 tiny courses, only here, guests will experience them in three different rooms — first in a salon, then at a tasting counter and ending in a "pastry parlor." Two dinner seatings, each accommodating 16 guests, will be offered Thursday to Sunday at 5:30 and 7:45 p.m. Cost will be $245, with beverage pairings starting at $195. A 14-course Saturday lunch option will also be offered. Go to sevenrooms.com for reservations ...

Bar Kada, the newest concept from Soseki's Michael Collantes, will open next door to his Michelin-starred omakase house offering a selection of ancestral-method sakes, low-touch wines curated by sommelier Benjamin Coutts and seasonal small plates utilizing local ingredients. The 30-seat bar is slated to open next month ...

Natsu Omakase, the intimate 10-seater offering a multicourse tasting menu, has opened on the ground floor of the Camden North Quarter building at 777 N. Orange Ave. ...

Look for Hot as Rice to open in the new development next to Ming's Bistro in Mills 50. The Japanese hot plate concept, from the same owners behind Happy Lemon, Mochibae and Kasai & Koori, hasn't announced an opening date ...

Sanford's The Yardery will open a second location on Baker Street in downtown Mount Dora by late summer/early fall. The family-friendly, 5,400-square-foot restaurant will feature the only rooftop bar in Lake County, along with 11,000 square feet of yard and patio space for games and activities ...

click to enlarge Photo by Mike Cuglietta A recent menu at Koko Kakigori

Koko Kakigori, specializing in the Japanese shaved ice dessert, has opened behind Kaya at 620 N. Thornton Ave. The shop is only open Fridays to Sundays, but be sure to check their website at kokokakigori.com for the latest schedule ....

More dessert news: Nashville-based dessert outfit Peach Cobbler Factory has opened in Winter Garden at 13848 Tilden Road. The restaurant is known for its 12 different spins on cobbler ...

Slate, the quintessential Dr. Phillips restaurant that opened to much fanfare in 2015 with a trendy-yet-safe bill of fare, has closed.