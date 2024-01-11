Mills 50's Koko Kakigori serves Japanese shave ice on weekends, Mount Dora is getting a rooftop bar, and exactly how many Michael Collantes joints are there in Orlando?

Restaurant news for Orlando and Central Florida

By on Thu, Jan 11, 2024 at 1:11 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Tammy Truong and Hiep Nguyen own Koko Kakigori, a weekends-only shaved ice counter behind Kaya
Tammy Truong and Hiep Nguyen own Koko Kakigori, a weekends-only shaved ice counter behind Kaya Photo by Mike Cuglietta

Michelin-starred chef Ryan Ratino will open Ômo by Jônt Thursday, Feb. 1, in the old Sushi Pop space at 115 E. Lyman Ave. in Winter Park. Like his two-Michelin-star restaurant Jônt in Washington, D.C., Ômo will present a Japanese-French tasting menu of 18-22 tiny courses, only here, guests will experience them in three different rooms — first in a salon, then at a tasting counter and ending in a "pastry parlor." Two dinner seatings, each accommodating 16 guests, will be offered Thursday to Sunday at 5:30 and 7:45 p.m. Cost will be $245, with beverage pairings starting at $195. A 14-course Saturday lunch option will also be offered. Go to sevenrooms.com for reservations ...

Bar Kada, the newest concept from Soseki's Michael Collantes, will open next door to his Michelin-starred omakase house offering a selection of ancestral-method sakes, low-touch wines curated by sommelier Benjamin Coutts and seasonal small plates utilizing local ingredients. The 30-seat bar is slated to open next month ...

Natsu Omakase, the intimate 10-seater offering a multicourse tasting menu, has opened on the ground floor of the Camden North Quarter building at 777 N. Orange Ave. ...

Look for Hot as Rice to open in the new development next to Ming's Bistro in Mills 50. The Japanese hot plate concept, from the same owners behind Happy Lemon, Mochibae and Kasai & Koori, hasn't announced an opening date ...

Sanford's The Yardery will open a second location on Baker Street in downtown Mount Dora by late summer/early fall. The family-friendly, 5,400-square-foot restaurant will feature the only rooftop bar in Lake County, along with 11,000 square feet of yard and patio space for games and activities ...

click to enlarge A recent menu at Koko Kakigori - Photo by Mike Cuglietta
Photo by Mike Cuglietta
A recent menu at Koko Kakigori

Koko Kakigori, specializing in the Japanese shaved ice dessert, has opened behind Kaya at 620 N. Thornton Ave. The shop is only open Fridays to Sundays, but be sure to check their website at kokokakigori.com for the latest schedule ....

More dessert news: Nashville-based dessert outfit Peach Cobbler Factory has opened in Winter Garden at 13848 Tilden Road. The restaurant is known for its 12 different spins on cobbler ...

Slate, the quintessential Dr. Phillips restaurant that opened to much fanfare in 2015 with a trendy-yet-safe bill of fare, has closed.


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Raising Cane's opens second Orlando location this week

By Matthew Moyer

Raising Cane’s opens second Orlando location this week

Omo by Jont, from 2 Michelin-star chef Ryan Ratino, opens Feb. 1 in Winter Park

By Faiyaz Kara

Dry-aged, grilled wild Japanese kinki, broken buttermilk sauce, onion soubise, Omo Reserve caviar.

Death metal legends Cannibal Corpse team with Orlando business to release exclusive coffee

By Matthew Moyer

Cannibal Corpse and local coffee purveyor team up for exclusive cold brew release

Top Tables: The finest restaurants that opened in Orlando in 2023

By Faiyaz Kara

No. 1: Camille

Also in Food + Drink

Top Tables: The finest restaurants that opened in Orlando in 2023

By Faiyaz Kara

No. 1: Camille

Orlando gaming bar Cloak and Blaster is closing

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando gaming bar Cloak and Blaster announces closure later this month

Tex-Mex cantina Superica delivers a true taste of the Southwest to Winter Park

By Faiyaz Kara

Tex-Mex cantina Superica delivers a true taste of the Southwest to Winter Park

Chayote Barrio Kitchen sets chef Mario Pagan's 'New Latin Table' in Winter Park Village

By Faiyaz Kara

Chayote Barrio Kitchen

Digital Issue

January 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us