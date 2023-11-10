Mid Drive Dive, new concept from longtime East End Market tenants, to open next year in Orlando

click to enlarge Photo via Google Maps

There's a new restaurant concept coming to town and taking the place of College Park's Graffiti Junktion.Mid Drive Dive is described as a midcentury-inspired restaurant and bar serving American classics. The concept comes from the longtime tenants at East End Market Matt Hinckley (Hinckley's Fancy Meats) and Jacob Zepf (The Neighbors, Freehand Goods).The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner, plus brunch on the weekends.On the menu will be American classic snacks, salads, sandwiches and mains. At the bar, guests can five into simple yet crafty cocktails, plus staple beers and wines. Bar food will also be on offer, ranging from shareable bites to sizable entrees.Mid Drive Dive is set to open at 2401 Edgewater Drive in College Park, with the goal of an early-2024 soft opening.