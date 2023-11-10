Mid Drive Dive, new concept from longtime East End Market tenants, to open next year in Orlando

The new concept will take the former space of Graffiti Junktion in College Park

By on Fri, Nov 10, 2023 at 10:48 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Mid Drive Dive, new concept from longtime East End Market tenants, to open next year in Orlando
Photo via Google Maps
There's a new restaurant concept coming to town and taking the place of College Park's Graffiti Junktion.

Mid Drive Dive is described as a midcentury-inspired restaurant and bar serving American classics. The concept comes from the longtime tenants at East End Market Matt Hinckley (Hinckley's Fancy Meats) and Jacob Zepf (The Neighbors, Freehand Goods).

The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner, plus brunch on the weekends.

On the menu will be American classic snacks, salads, sandwiches and mains. At the bar, guests can five into simple yet crafty cocktails, plus staple beers and wines. Bar food will also be on offer, ranging from shareable bites to sizable entrees.

Mid Drive Dive is set to open at 2401 Edgewater Drive in College Park, with the goal of an early-2024 soft opening.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Camille, the French-Vietnamese head-turner in Baldwin Park, is a true Orlando original

By Faiyaz Kara

Camille, the French-Vietnamese head-turner in Baldwin Park, is a true Orlando original

Mid Drive Dive to liven up Edgewater Drive; Natsu Omakase comes to NoDo; Jeni's Ice Cream opens in Winter Park

By Faiyaz Kara

Natsu Omakase opens in the North Quarter of downtown Orlando sometime next month.

Orlando food news: Deli Desires owners depart the scene; food events this week

By Faiyaz Kara

Gravlax on bialy, a Deli Desires treat

Orlando is Talkin' Tacos with new location of the South Florida restaurant opening this month

By Matthew Moyer

Talkin' Tacos opens this month in Thornton Park

Also in Food + Drink

Camille, the French-Vietnamese head-turner in Baldwin Park, is a true Orlando original

By Faiyaz Kara

Camille, the French-Vietnamese head-turner in Baldwin Park, is a true Orlando original

Caravan Uzbek and Turkish Cuisine transports Central Asia's crossroads fare to Orlando

By Faiyaz Kara

Caravan Uzbek and Turkish Cuisine transports Central Asia's crossroads fare to Orlando

Orlando outpost of KungFu Kitchen dazzles down by Disney

By Faiyaz Kara

Green veggie dumplings

Orlando Beer Festival returns to the Milk District this November

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando Beer Festival returns to the Milk District this November
More

Digital Issue

November 8, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us