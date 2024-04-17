Join The Za-Boo-Zays for a 'Southern Brunch' at Judson's Live this weekend

Local folk supergroup The Za- Boo-Zays sets comforting vibes with their cascading guitar chords and alluring, lyrical twang. The trio of Kaleigh Baker, Hannah Harber Wynn and Olivia Wynn Roche — each well-known as solo artists — headline the first in this monthly series of themed brunch shindigs.
The culinary theme of this first event is classic Southern comfort food, curated by the Dr. Phil’s executive chef, Jason Klingensmith, with chicken and waffles, blueberry cobbler, and short ribs and grits all on offer.
10:30 a.m. & 1 p.m., Judson’s Live, drphillipscenter.org, $95.
