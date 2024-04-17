BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Join The Za-Boo-Zays for a 'Southern Brunch' at Judson's Live this weekend

Chicken and waffles, blueberry cobbler, and short ribs and grits will be on offer

By on Wed, Apr 17, 2024 at 11:35 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Za-Boo-Zays play a Southern Brunch at Judson's this weekend - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
The Za-Boo-Zays play a Southern Brunch at Judson's this weekend
Y’all best not miss the debut of this Sunday brunch concert series at Judson’s Live. Dust off your boots and put on your Sunday best for Southern comfort classics and folk-style enchantment at Judson’s Live Southern Brunch.

Local folk supergroup The Za- Boo-Zays sets comforting vibes with their cascading guitar chords and alluring, lyrical twang. The trio of Kaleigh Baker, Hannah Harber Wynn and Olivia Wynn Roche — each well-known as solo artists — headline the first in this monthly series of themed brunch shindigs.

The culinary theme of this first event is classic Southern comfort food, curated by the Dr. Phil’s executive chef, Jason Klingensmith, with chicken and waffles, blueberry cobbler, and short ribs and grits all on offer.

10:30 a.m. & 1 p.m., Judson’s Live, drphillipscenter.org, $95.

Event Details
Southern Brunch: The Za-Boo-Zays

Southern Brunch: The Za-Boo-Zays

Sun., April 21, 10:30 a.m. & 1 p.m.

Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$95
Location Details

Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

The Hammered Lamb faces business hit after Orlando Sentinel shares incorrect health inspection data

By Chloe Greenberg

The Hammered Lamb faces business hit after Orlando Sentinel shares incorrect health inspection data

Orlando restaurant openings and closings: Baklava shop Blue Amphora, all-you-can-eat sushi at Sushi Yama and Dominican eats from Los Tres Golpes

By Faiyaz Kara

Get your baklava fix at the newly-opened Blue Amphora

Ricky Ly stages fundraiser for World Central Kitchen, Corks + Forks returns and more food events in Orlando

By Faiyaz Kara

Corks and Forks returns to Maitland for another go

All-halal burger joint Beef N' Buns serves all-American classics with unique flavor combos

By Faiyaz Kara

All-halal burger joint Beef N' Buns serves all-American classics with unique flavor combos

The Joint at West End is a joint venture between the folks at Hollerbach's and Sanford's nearly two decades-old dive bar

By Faiyaz Kara

The Joint at West End is a joint venture between the folks at Hollerbach's and Sanford's nearly two decades-old dive bar

All-halal burger joint Beef N' Buns serves all-American classics with unique flavor combos

By Faiyaz Kara

All-halal burger joint Beef N' Buns serves all-American classics with unique flavor combos

An Uzbek restaurant decorated like a cowboy saloon and named for Dubai? 1881 in Kissimmee checks all those boxes

By Faiyaz Kara

An Uzbek restaurant decorated like a cowboy saloon and named for Dubai? 1881 in Kissimmee checks all those boxes

Moody Mills 50 absinthe house Death in the Afternoon hits the bull's-eye

By Faiyaz Kara

Death in the Afternoon absinthe bar
More

April 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us