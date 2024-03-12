Italian bistro and bowling alley concept Pinstripes comes to Orlando in April

A bowling and bocce bistro is pretty ballsy if you ask us

By on Tue, Mar 12, 2024 at 12:41 pm

click to enlarge Italian bistro and bowling alley concept Pinstripes comes to Orlando in April
Photo via Pinstripes/Facebook
Chicago-born bowling alley and restaurant chain Pinstripes is set to come to Orlando in April.

Pinstripes will be located near I-Drive at 11643 Daryl Carter Parkway.

The 40,000-square-foot venue will house an Italian bistro, bowling lanes and bocce courts. The menu promises food from scratch: wood-fired pizzas, seasonal gelato and an array of Italian American dishes, as well as wine and craft beers from local breweries.

Touching down in locations across the U.S., Pinstripes aims to bring together food and games for either a family night out, a romantic getaway or an even bigger group event. There will also be a cozy outdoor space with a fire pit to relax after a game or dinner. The space will be open seven days a week to house nights out, catering or private events.

In October, another high-end restaurant/bowling alley concept opened in the Milk District, the Team Market Group's remake of the long-lived, slightly grungy Colonial Lanes. Primrose Lanes surprised some locals with its glam interior and pricey menu — including a $15 hot dog — a far cry from the old $1.50 grilled Kraft Single sandwiches.

But gone are the days of processed nacho cheese sauce, stale pretzels and plastic pitchers of beer. It seems bowling alongside prosciutto-draped pizza and craft cocktails is the new way to go.
Alexandra Sullivan

March 6, 2024

