Imbibe the holiday 'spirits' at seasonal pop-up Miracle on Orange at Winter Park's Courtesy Bar

Red noses all around!

By on Mon, Dec 4, 2023 at 2:13 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Miracle on Orange is back at the Courtesy Bar for another holiday season - Photo by Melissa Hom
Photo by Melissa Hom
Miracle on Orange is back at the Courtesy Bar for another holiday season

Does the North Pole have dive bars? Surely the elves need a seasonal break too? “Miracle on Orange” is the closest you’ll get to experiencing the North Pole’s nightlife here in sunny Orlando.             

The Christmas-themed pop-up event is back at the Courtesy (located on North Orange Avenue in Winter Park) through Dec. 30, complete  with festive decor and a new menu of cocktails that will leave you feeling jolly. 

Cleverly crafted cocktails like the “Christmapolitan” (vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary, absinthe mist) and “Yippee Ki Yay Mother F****er!” (Barbados rum, rhum agricole, Trinidad, overproof rum, ube & coconut orgeat, acid-adjusted pineapple juice) are part of the 12-drink and two-shot menu

This year, Miracle on Orange is open seven days a week, but the bar does encourage reservations for parties of more than three people. Reservations can be made through the cocktail bar’s website

So drink deeply of the holiday spirits at the Courtesy’s Miracle on Orange while it’s here.

Location Details

The Courtesy Bar

1288 N. Orange Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

10 articles
The Courtesy Bar

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Drinking + Bars articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando outpost of Kyuramen opens at last; Chiffon Culture Bakery Cafe to open in Audubon Park

By Faiyaz Kara

Orlando outpost of Kyuramen opens at last; Chiffon Culture Bakery Cafe to open in Audubon Park

The Current Seafood Counter swims delightfully against the College Park tide

By Faiyaz Kara

The Current Seafood Counter kindly requests that you don’t take their fried fare to go

Orlando's Nauti Lobstah unveils what just may be the biggest lobster roll you can get

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando's Nauti Lobstah unveils what just may be the biggest lobster roll you can get

Fluffy Fluffy Dessert Cafe slings Japanese souffle pancakes to Orlando's food obsessives

By Faiyaz Kara

Japanese souffle pancakes at Fluffy Fluffy Dessert Cafe

Also in Food + Drink

The Current Seafood Counter swims delightfully against the College Park tide

By Faiyaz Kara

The Current Seafood Counter kindly requests that you don’t take their fried fare to go

Orlando's Nauti Lobstah unveils what just may be the biggest lobster roll you can get

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando's Nauti Lobstah unveils what just may be the biggest lobster roll you can get

Orlando outpost of Kyuramen opens at last; Chiffon Culture Bakery Cafe to open in Audubon Park

By Faiyaz Kara

Orlando outpost of Kyuramen opens at last; Chiffon Culture Bakery Cafe to open in Audubon Park

Chicken Fire's Kwame Boakye opens smashburger concept

By Faiyaz Kara

Cow & Cheese interior
More

Digital Issue

November 29, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us