Imbibe the holiday 'spirits' at seasonal pop-up Miracle on Orange at Winter Park's Courtesy Bar

click to enlarge Photo by Melissa Hom Miracle on Orange is back at the Courtesy Bar for another holiday season

Does the North Pole have dive bars? Surely the elves need a seasonal break too? “Miracle on Orange” is the closest you’ll get to experiencing the North Pole’s nightlife here in sunny Orlando.

The Christmas-themed pop-up event is back at the Courtesy (located on North Orange Avenue in Winter Park) through Dec. 30, complete with festive decor and a new menu of cocktails that will leave you feeling jolly.

Cleverly crafted cocktails like the “Christmapolitan” (vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary, absinthe mist) and “Yippee Ki Yay Mother F****er!” (Barbados rum, rhum agricole, Trinidad, overproof rum, ube & coconut orgeat, acid-adjusted pineapple juice) are part of the 12-drink and two-shot menu.

This year, Miracle on Orange is open seven days a week, but the bar does encourage reservations for parties of more than three people. Reservations can be made through the cocktail bar’s website.

So drink deeply of the holiday spirits at the Courtesy’s Miracle on Orange while it’s here.