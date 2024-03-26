BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Icon Park’s Wheel renamed Orlando Eye in Merlin Entertainments purchase

What goes around comes back around

By on Tue, Mar 26, 2024 at 5:13 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Icon Park’s Wheel renamed Orlando Eye in Merlin Entertainments purchase
Photo via Icon Park/Facebook
 Formerly known as The Wheel, Icon Park’s 400-foot tall observation Ferris wheel gets both a (not-so-) new owner and a (not-so-) new name this week.

The I-Drive attraction was purchased Monday by Merlin Entertainments, an entertainment company with tourist attractions in countries across the world, and given back its original name, The Orlando Eye.

Merlin previously owned and operated the attraction when it first opened, from 2015 to 2018. The latest name comes in a long line of identity changes for the ride. From the Coca-Cola Orlando Eye to The Wheel, this is the attraction's fifth rename in less than a decade.

Merlin owns several other attractions in Orlando including Legoland Florida Park and Resort, Sea Life Orlando Aquarium and Madame Tussauds Orlando. (Those last two are sited in Icon Park, as is the observation wheel.)

“The Orlando Eye by Merlin Entertainments will become an unmissable stop on visitors’ itineraries, delivering an elevated experience with unobstructed 360-degree views of the Icon Park area and beyond,” Merlin Entertainments CEO Scott O’Neil said in a release.

Chris Jaskiewicz, president and CEO of Icon Park, is also working toward growth in the park, which he believes aligns with Merlin Entertainments' plans.

“We successfully built and developed it into a famous Orlando landmark, and now welcome the Orlando Eye by Merlin Entertainments as one of our outstanding Icon Park tenants,” Jaskiewicz said.

The Orlando Eye by Merlin Entertainment is located at 8375 International Drive, and tickets can be purchased at theorlandoeye.com.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Lawsuit challenges Florida law that restricts employment of Chinese faculty at public universities

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Lawsuit challenges Florida law that restricts employment of Chinese faculty at public universities

Orange County taxpayers will have to cover OnePulse’s unpaid property tax bill

By McKenna Schueler

Orange County taxpayers will have to cover OnePulse’s unpaid property tax bill

Vacation rental companies and realtors clash over Florida bill restricting local rules

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Vacation rental companies and realtors clash over Florida bill restricting local rules

Gov. DeSantis signs bill weakening Florida's child labor laws

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Gov. DeSantis signs bill weakening Florida's child labor laws

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tops the list of the year's worst failures of government transparency

By the Electronic Frontier Foundation and MuckRock News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tops the list of the year's worst failures of government transparency

Lawsuit challenges Florida law that restricts employment of Chinese faculty at public universities

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Lawsuit challenges Florida law that restricts employment of Chinese faculty at public universities

Vacation rental companies and realtors clash over Florida bill restricting local rules

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Vacation rental companies and realtors clash over Florida bill restricting local rules

Gimme Shelter: Meet Diesel!

Diesel (A541240)
More

March 27, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us