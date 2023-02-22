Foreigner Restaurant, by chef Bruno Fonseca, debuts permanent location in Audubon Park

click to enlarge
Photo by Terrence Gross
Chef Bruno Fonseca
Interactive culinary concept Foreigner Restaurant will open its own permanent location in Orlando this month.
Previously only a pop-up, the 10-seat restaurant will soft-open Feb. 27 at 2816 Corrine Drive, next to Audubon Park's Redlight Redlight.
Reservations for the soft open can be made at exploretock.com/theforeigner
.
From Chef Bruno Fonseca, the Foreigner experience will offer guests a five-course menu confiance-style ("trust the chef") dinner, where patrons will have the opportunity to watch the inner workings of an active kitchen.
The menu, which varies weekly, will focus on local ingredients served throughout the year, as well as innovative preservation and fermentation methods, Orlando Weekly
previously reported.
