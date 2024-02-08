Food truck Birria1983 opens brick-and-mortar location in downtown Orlando

Photo courtesy Birria1983/Facebook
Birria1983 opens restaurant at Church Street Market
Downtown Orlando’s newest taqueria, Birria1983, is an L.A.-style Mexican restaurant, serving all things birria — from quesabirria to birria ramen to birria pizza.
Birria1983 started as a food truck in 2020 and has now expanded into a permanent location in the old Graffiti Junktion space at the Church Street Market (55 W. Church St.
).
Liz and Maureen Huerta, the wife-and-wife duo behind this concept, purchased a food truck and transformed it four years ago, creating their own rendition of birria that quickly gained traction and popularity amongst birria devotees locally.
Now, their new brick-and-mortar location is a large and open space with plants, murals and huge arched windows.
Not a fan of birria? (Heresy!
) Birria1983 also serves street corn, rice bowls, fajitas, quesadillas, burritos, Mexican pizzas, churros and more. The soon-to-be bar and grill is still waiting for its liquor license, so for now it's "just" a Mexican grill.
