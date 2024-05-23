Elevated rooftop spot Tom’s Watch Bar is now open on International Drive in Orlando

The 11,000-square-foot bar, dubbed “Orlando’s biggest sports bar,” can be found on the top floor of the Hollywood Plaza Garage entertainment complex on International Drive.
The bar features a central stadium screen paired with more than 150 additional screens, providing guests 360-degree views. There are also virtual golf bays, so guests can hit the greens without going outside.
The menu lists a wide array of domestic, imported and craft beers alongside traditional sports bar food: Guests can dive into 40-ounce beers and booze complemented with entrees like tacos, burgers, wings and starters likeTom’s prime rib dip. The bar also offers vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options, as well as a kids' menu for sports-obsessed families.
Tom’s Watch Bar promises “all the sports, all the time," with sports programming coverage ranging from collegiate to professional to international. The bar will also screen events, professional boxing fights and "emerging obscure and outrageous sports." Florida Man Games, anybody?
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed