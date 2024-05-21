New multi-venue entertainment concept Live! at the Pointe Orlando opens this fall

click to enlarge Image via Cordish Companies

A new 73,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor dining and entertainment experience, Live! at the Pointe Orlando is coming to International Drive this fall.Live! at the Pointe Orlando is the latest (and first Orlando-area project) by the Cordish Companies, responsible for the Live! entertainment and hospitality brand.The new complex will bring food and beverages, entertainment and nightlife scenes, all wrapped up in a "block party" environment just a short drive from Orlando’s theme parks and right across the street from the Orlando County Convention Center.Live! at the Pointe will be centered around the Live! Plaza courtyard, which will act as a living room environment for special events, sports-watching, live music and year-round festivals. Venues in the complex will include Houndsmen English Lounge, Shark Bar, Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar.Houndsmen English Lounge is an elevated cocktail lounge geared toward a relaxing experience, while Shark Bar offers a brightly colored retro-surf bar.Sports & Social is a restaurant and bar concept that offers sports watching, live music, high-energy nightlife with games and a full menu. Country bar PBR Cowboy Bar will feature a mechanical bull, VIP booths and more. It will be the chain's 16th location in the U.S.The Live! brand has been recognized for its award-winning concepts across the country, plus the growth brands of Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar.Live! at The Pointe Orlando will be the company’s first spot in the Orlando area, as it continues to develop more across the state of Florida and Southeast region of the United States.