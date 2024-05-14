Florida Man Games returns for second year early 2025

click to enlarge
Photo via Florida Man Games
“Florida man” is not just a meme but a lifestyle, and now anyone can compete to prove themselves in 2025.
For the second year
, the Florida Man Games returns next spring and the organization is now accepting applications for teams to compete in the wildest, most cliché-filled sporting competition on Earth.
The event invites participants and their rowdiest friends to indulge in rambunctious activities like a "Florida Sumo Cage Match" and an "Evading Arrest Obstacle Course," along with contests and Florida-style cultural activities.
The event will take place March 1, 2025, at St. Johns County Fairgrounds in St. Augustine. Applications for teams are being accepted now through September. Tickets to attend start at $25 and can be purchased online
.
Those interested in competing must submit a video online
showing just how Florida all the team members can get. Teams must consist of three to five members, all 18 or older and at least one 21 or older. Only 12 teams will be accepted.
With a new list of dares and challenges to be released soon, the Florida Man Games summons daredevils to compete in these quintessential representations of the "Florida Man."
Pete Melfi, the founder of the Florida Man Games, says he wants to build a tradition to help provide for Floridians in need. Last year's event saw a $20,000 donation to the Jimmy Jam Community Outreach, a nonprofit organization providing financial assistance to Northeast Florida residents in need.
More than 5,000 people attended the inaugural event, and Melfi expects to see an even bigger turnout next year.
Think you have it in you? (If you have a mullet and Pit Vipers, you do).
