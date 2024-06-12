Orlando restaurant moves: Sparrow Wine Bar and Perla's Pizza opening this fall; Financier Bistro closed in Winter Park; Kind Cleaver in search of new space

Look for an outpost of Hong Kong-based dessert chain Hui Lau Shan to open later this fall at 831 N. Mills Ave. The shop, with locations all over the world, specializes in all things mango ... BluWave Sushi and Handroll Bar has opened downtown at 54 W. Church St. in the old Kaizen Izakaya space ... Ivanhoe Park Lager House will soft-open this weekend at 23 N. Orange Blossom Trail in the old Deadwords Brewing Company space ... Ten Second Rice Noodle & Ramen at 5080 W. Colonial Drive is now the second restaurant in town to specialize in Yunnanese crossing-the-bridge noodles. Sanshi Noodle House, which we reviewed last year, was the first ... Financier Bistro has shuttered after five years of serving its well-heeled clientele on Park Avenue in Winter Park ... And news for the sustainable-eating set: The Kind Cleaver vegan delicatessen inside Market on South will close at that location June 29. The owners are actively seeking a new space.

Sparrow, a wine bar and lounge by Good Salt Restaurant Group's Jason and Sue Chin, will open this fall at 807 N. Orange Ave. in NoDo featuring a focused menu drawing on Spanish and European influences by Reyes Mezcaleria executive chef/partner Wendy Lopez. After La Femme Du Fromage aborted plans to open a cheese shop in the cozy 1,978-square-foot space that sits about 100 feet away from Reyes, the trio felt a Spanish wine bar with an eclectic tapas menu would be an ideal fit. Sparrow will seat 68 inside and 12 on the patio.

Chef Michael Collantes will resuscitate his pie concept Perla's Pizza at 959 W. Fairbanks Ave. later this fall just two doors down from his other concepts, Soseki and Bar Kada. The space was previously home to the Winter Park Collective and the Wine Barn before that. Perla's will develop a cocktail program to complement the pizza menu as well. Perla's Pizza v1.0 closed its Virginia Drive space (now home to Ziggie's Pizza) three years ago.