Eet, new Indian restaurant by 'Chopped' judge Maneet Chauhan, is finally open

The restaurant, Eet, is run by Chauhan and her husband, Vivek Deora, and is described as a "modern, fun Indian-inspired concept."
Eet will be open for lunch and dinner.
The menu features sharable dishes like tandoori chicken poutine and DIY pani puri. Entrees include naan pizzas and build-your-own bowls filled with rice and a kebab of your choosing. There's also a kids' menu, and dessert picks like a chocolate and strawberry naan.
Chauhan has been the executive chef of restaurants in Chicago, Nashville and New York. She was also a judge on Chopped, the popular competition cooking TV show. Since Chauhan’s first appearance in Season 6 as a judge, she has been a consistent part of the series.
Chauhan was a 2012 recipient of the James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Award for her role as a permanent judge on Chopped. Chauhan has also appeared on The Next Iron Chef and Iron Chef America, and judged on Worst Cooks in America.
