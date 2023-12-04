Eet, new Indian restaurant by 'Chopped' judge Maneet Chauhan, is finally open

The new spot in Disney Springs is described as a 'modern, fun Indian-inspired concept'

By on Mon, Dec 4, 2023 at 4:02 pm

click to enlarge Eet, new Indian restaurant by 'Chopped' judge Maneet Chauhan, is finally open
Photo via Disney Springs
The new Indian concept by Food Network personality and Chopped judge Maneet Chauhan has finally opened its doors in Disney Springs.

The restaurant, Eet, is run by Chauhan and her husband, Vivek Deora, and is described as a "modern, fun Indian-inspired concept."

Eet will be open for lunch and dinner.

The menu features sharable dishes like tandoori chicken poutine and DIY pani puri. Entrees include naan pizzas and build-your-own bowls filled with rice and a kebab of your choosing. There's also a kids' menu, and dessert picks like a chocolate and strawberry naan.

Chauhan has been the executive chef of restaurants in Chicago, Nashville and New York. She was also a judge on Chopped, the popular competition cooking TV show. Since Chauhan’s first appearance in Season 6 as a judge, she has been a consistent part of the series.

Chauhan was a 2012 recipient of the James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Award for her role as a permanent judge on Chopped. Chauhan has also appeared on The Next Iron Chef and Iron Chef America, and judged on Worst Cooks in America.


Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
