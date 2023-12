Eet, new Indian restaurant by 'Chopped' judge Maneet Chauhan, is finally open

click to enlarge Photo via Disney Springs

The new Indian concept by Food Network personality andjudge Maneet Chauhan has finally opened its doors in Disney Springs.The restaurant, Eet, is run by Chauhan and her husband, Vivek Deora, and is described as a "modern, fun Indian-inspired concept."Eet will be open for lunch and dinner.The menu features sharable dishes like tandoori chicken poutine and DIY pani puri . Entrees include naan pizzas and build-your-own bowls filled with rice and a kebab of your choosing. There's also a kids' menu, and dessert picks like a chocolate and strawberry naan.Chauhan has been the executive chef of restaurants in Chicago, Nashville and New York. She was also a judge on, the popular competition cooking TV show. Since Chauhan’s first appearance in Season 6 as a judge, she has been a consistent part of the series.Chauhan was a 2012 recipient of the James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Award for her role as a permanent judge onChauhan has also appeared onand, and judged on