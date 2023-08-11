Downtown Orlando bar Saddle Up announces a closing date again, this time in September

This might be the end for the Fireball shots, for real

By on Fri, Aug 11, 2023 at 5:42 pm

click to enlarge Saddle Up looks to be closing their doors for good in early September - Photo via Saddle Up/Facebook
Photo via Saddle Up/Facebook
Saddle Up looks to be closing their doors for good in early September
Downtown Orlando nightspot Saddle Up announced on Thursday that the business will be riding off into the sunset next month.

This week's announcement of an early September closing follows on the heels of a previous late June announcement, that was then amended, that the country-themed bar would shut its doors on July 2. Disaster was averted for a time, and the bar remained open.

But then on Thursday, a post on Saddle Up's Instagram stated "with heavy hearts" that the bar's last day of operation would be Sunday, Sept. 3.

Saddle Up management seemed to be a bit optimistic still that a new location can be secured for the establishment. "We keep our spirits high with the hope of relocating," the post read.

"It's not a goodbye, but rather a see you later."

Saddle Up has been operating in downtown Orlando for nearly a decade.


