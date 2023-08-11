Downtown Orlando bar Saddle Up announces a closing date again, this time in September

This week's announcement of an early September closing follows on the heels of a previous late June announcement, that was then amended, that the country-themed bar would shut its doors on July 2. Disaster was averted for a time, and the bar remained open.
But then on Thursday, a post on Saddle Up's Instagram stated "with heavy hearts" that the bar's last day of operation would be Sunday, Sept. 3.
Saddle Up management seemed to be a bit optimistic still that a new location can be secured for the establishment. "We keep our spirits high with the hope of relocating," the post read.
"It's not a goodbye, but rather a see you later."
Saddle Up has been operating in downtown Orlando for nearly a decade.
Location Details
