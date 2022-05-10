VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Detroit-style pizza house SoDough Square opens, Taste of Chengdu returns and other Orlando food news

Orlando restaurant openings, closings and moves

By on Tue, May 10, 2022 at 11:28 am

Chef Akira Back has opened Salt & The Cellar at the ette Hotel in Kissimmee.
Chef Akira Back has opened Salt & The Cellar at the ette Hotel in Kissimmee. photo via ette Hotels

Chef Akira Back, whose restaurant Dosa in Seoul, South Korea, won a Michelin star in 2018, has opened Salt & The Cellar inside the ultra-luxe, zero-alcohol ette Hotel in Kissimmee. The restaurant offers "innovative" Mediterranean and Asian cuisine. LIPA Rooftop, also by Akira Back, will open soon on the hotel's sixth floor.

Detroit-style pizza house SoDough Square, by Motor City native and Tin & Taco owner Rob Bair, opens Thursday, May 12, next door to Tin & Taco on E. Michigan St. in SoDo. Not too far away, That Wing Spot, by Chicken Fire's Kwame Brown, has opened next door to Buttercrust Pizza near Gatlin Hall Brewing.

Look for La Femme Banh Mi Cafe to open in the stand-alone building at 831 N. Mills Ave. later this year.

MaMa Street Food, from the same owner behind MaMa Tofu Street Food in Davie, will open in the former Subway space at 2008 E. Colonial Drive near Hampton Ave. in Colonialtown.

click to enlarge Detroit-style pizza house SoDough Square opens Thursday, May 12. - PHOTO BY FAIYAZ KARA
photo by Faiyaz Kara
Detroit-style pizza house SoDough Square opens Thursday, May 12.

Cafe Don Juan, the Puerto Rican chain serving tostadas, empanadas and coffee, has opened inside the City Place mixed-use complex in Winter Park.

The Vegan Hot Dog Cart (now serving burgers and patty melts as well!) has found a new home inside the Sly Fox Pub downtown. They'll serve Wednesday to Sunday.

Uncle Louie G, an Italian ice and ice cream shop, will open in College Park at 3007 Edgewater Drive on Saturday, May 14.

Naan Stopp, a fast-casual wrap and rice bowl chain from Atlanta, opens Tuesday, May 10, in the former home of Humbl in Windermere.

Friends Indian Cuisine has opened in the old Taste of Yucatan space at 1375 S. Semoran Blvd. near Curry Ford Road.

Mangoni Italian Market Pizza, featuring a custom-made, Italian coal-wood fired oven, has opened in downtown Winter Garden. The modern pizza house is from the same group behind Rosallie Le French Cafe on Plant Street.

After 37 years, Park Avenue mainstay Cafe de France has closed.

Taste of Chengdu will reopen its West Colonial Drive location on Thursday, May 12, on a "first-come, first-served" basis, with reservations commencing in June. Meanwhile, Taste of Chengdu Baldwin Park will close until mid-June and possibly reopen as a tasting menu-only concept.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food + Drink Slideshows

310 Restaurants Multiple locations This Orlando chain offers American-style cuisine at several locations. Brunch times and bottomless mimosa prices vary per location, so make sure to call ahead. Photo via Yelp/Sandra I.

18 essential Orlando brunch spots serving bottomless mimosas
Harrell’s Hot Dogs and Cold Cones 54 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, 407-554-2021 Harrell’s is the perfect spot for classic and inventive hot dogs. You can build your own hotdog by choosing the type of bun, meat and toppings.

The essential Winter Garden restaurants that everyone should try
The Goblin Market 330 Dora Drawdy Way, Mount Dora, 352-735-0059Mount Dora’s Goblin Market has been serving its new American cuisine since 1995. Pro tip, make sure to start the meal off with their Irish whiskey onion soup. It’s filled with caramelized onions, Irish whiskey broth, croutons, swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

The essential restaurants in Mount Dora you should try right now
Canvas Restaurant & Market 13615 Sachs Avenue This locally sourced and seafood-heavy restaurant lives a double life as a fine dining spot and a coffee shop.

The essential restaurants in Lake Nona you should try right now

Food + Drink Slideshows

310 Restaurants Multiple locations This Orlando chain offers American-style cuisine at several locations. Brunch times and bottomless mimosa prices vary per location, so make sure to call ahead. Photo via Yelp/Sandra I.

18 essential Orlando brunch spots serving bottomless mimosas
Harrell’s Hot Dogs and Cold Cones 54 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, 407-554-2021 Harrell’s is the perfect spot for classic and inventive hot dogs. You can build your own hotdog by choosing the type of bun, meat and toppings.

The essential Winter Garden restaurants that everyone should try
The Goblin Market 330 Dora Drawdy Way, Mount Dora, 352-735-0059Mount Dora’s Goblin Market has been serving its new American cuisine since 1995. Pro tip, make sure to start the meal off with their Irish whiskey onion soup. It’s filled with caramelized onions, Irish whiskey broth, croutons, swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

The essential restaurants in Mount Dora you should try right now
Canvas Restaurant & Market 13615 Sachs Avenue This locally sourced and seafood-heavy restaurant lives a double life as a fine dining spot and a coffee shop.

The essential restaurants in Lake Nona you should try right now

Food + Drink Slideshows

310 Restaurants Multiple locations This Orlando chain offers American-style cuisine at several locations. Brunch times and bottomless mimosa prices vary per location, so make sure to call ahead. Photo via Yelp/Sandra I.

18 essential Orlando brunch spots serving bottomless mimosas
Harrell’s Hot Dogs and Cold Cones 54 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, 407-554-2021 Harrell’s is the perfect spot for classic and inventive hot dogs. You can build your own hotdog by choosing the type of bun, meat and toppings.

The essential Winter Garden restaurants that everyone should try
The Goblin Market 330 Dora Drawdy Way, Mount Dora, 352-735-0059Mount Dora’s Goblin Market has been serving its new American cuisine since 1995. Pro tip, make sure to start the meal off with their Irish whiskey onion soup. It’s filled with caramelized onions, Irish whiskey broth, croutons, swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

The essential restaurants in Mount Dora you should try right now
Canvas Restaurant & Market 13615 Sachs Avenue This locally sourced and seafood-heavy restaurant lives a double life as a fine dining spot and a coffee shop.

The essential restaurants in Lake Nona you should try right now

Trending

Immersion at London House injects phantasmagorical whimsy into the molecular tasting menu genre

By Faiyaz Kara

"We're asked to select a stabbing implement of our choice. Mine looks like some sort of medieval eating spike"

Denny's buys Orlando-based Keke's Breakfast Cafe for $82 million

By Alex Galbraith

Denny's buys Orlando-based Keke's Breakfast Cafe for $82 million

Taglish Kamayan Supper Club throughout May; 407 Food Fair Asian Market; Four Flamingos whisky pairing dinner

By Faiyaz Kara

Taglish Kamayan Supper Club throughout May; 407 Food Fair Asian Market; Four Flamingos whisky pairing dinner

London House gives up private club status, opens to public

By Alex Galbraith

London House gives up private club status, opens to public

Also in Food + Drink

Immersion at London House injects phantasmagorical whimsy into the molecular tasting menu genre

By Faiyaz Kara

"We're asked to select a stabbing implement of our choice. Mine looks like some sort of medieval eating spike"

Fresh and Co. brings its Big Apple brand of clean eats to Dr. Phillips

By Faiyaz Kara

Fresh and Co. brings its Big Apple brand of clean eats to Dr. Phillips

Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston 'excited' to bring Dos Hombres mezcal to Orlando with Aaron Paul

By Faiyaz Kara

Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul

At Dolce in South Eola, it's all about the cakes, crepes and confections

By Faiyaz Kara

At Dolce in South Eola, it's all about the cakes, crepes and confections
More

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us