Detroit-style pizza house SoDough Square opens, Taste of Chengdu returns and other Orlando food news

click to enlarge photo by Faiyaz Kara Detroit-style pizza house SoDough Square opens Thursday, May 12.

whose restaurantin Seoul, South Korea, won a Michelin star in 2018, has openedinside the ultra-luxe, zero-alcohol ette Hotel in Kissimmee. The restaurant offers "innovative" Mediterranean and Asian cuisine., also by Akira Back, will open soon on the hotel's sixth floor.Detroit-style pizza house, by Motor City native and Tin & Taco owner Rob Bair, opens Thursday, May 12, next door to Tin & Taco on E. Michigan St. in SoDo. Not too far away,, by Chicken Fire's Kwame Brown , has opened next door to Buttercrust Pizza near Gatlin Hall Brewing.Look forto open in the stand-alone building at 831 N. Mills Ave. later this year., from the same owner behind MaMa Tofu Street Food in Davie, will open in the former Subway space at 2008 E. Colonial Drive near Hampton Ave. in Colonialtown., the Puerto Rican chain serving tostadas, empanadas and coffee, has opened inside the City Place mixed-use complex in Winter Park.The(now serving burgers and patty melts as well!) has found a new home inside thedowntown. They'll serve Wednesday to Sunday., an Italian ice and ice cream shop, will open in College Park at 3007 Edgewater Drive on Saturday, May 14., a fast-casual wrap and rice bowl chain from Atlanta, opens Tuesday, May 10, in the former home of Humbl in Windermere has opened in the old Taste of Yucatan space at 1375 S. Semoran Blvd. near Curry Ford Road.featuring a custom-made, Italian coal-wood fired oven, has opened in downtown Winter Garden. The modern pizza house is from the same group behind Rosallie Le French Cafe on Plant Street.After 37 years, Park Avenue mainstayhas closed.will reopen its West Colonial Drive location on Thursday, May 12, on a "first-come, first-served" basis, with reservations commencing in June. Meanwhile,will close until mid-June and possibly reopen as a tasting menu-only concept.