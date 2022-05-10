Detroit-style pizza house SoDough Square opens, Taste of Chengdu returns and other Orlando food news

Chef Akira Back,
whose restaurant Dosa
in Seoul, South Korea, won a Michelin star in 2018, has opened Salt & The Cellar
inside the ultra-luxe, zero-alcohol ette Hotel
in Kissimmee. The restaurant offers "innovative" Mediterranean and Asian cuisine. LIPA Rooftop
, also by Akira Back, will open soon on the hotel's sixth floor.
Detroit-style pizza house SoDough Square
, by Motor City native and Tin & Taco owner Rob Bair, opens Thursday, May 12, next door to Tin & Taco on E. Michigan St. in SoDo. Not too far away, That Wing Spot
, by Chicken Fire's Kwame Brown
, has opened next door to Buttercrust Pizza near Gatlin Hall Brewing.
Look for La Femme Banh Mi Cafe
to open in the stand-alone building at 831 N. Mills Ave.
later this year.
MaMa Street Food
, from the same owner behind MaMa Tofu Street Food
in Davie, will open in the former Subway space at 2008 E. Colonial Drive near Hampton Ave. in Colonialtown.
Cafe Don Juan
, the Puerto Rican chain serving tostadas, empanadas and coffee, has opened inside the City Place mixed-use complex in Winter Park.
The Vegan Hot Dog Cart
(now serving burgers and patty melts as well!) has found a new home inside the Sly Fox Pub
downtown. They'll serve Wednesday to Sunday.
Uncle Louie G
, an Italian ice and ice cream shop, will open in College Park at 3007 Edgewater Drive on Saturday, May 14.
Naan Stopp
, a fast-casual wrap and rice bowl chain from Atlanta, opens Tuesday, May 10, in the former home of Humbl in Windermere
.
Friends Indian Cuisine
has opened in the old Taste of Yucatan space at 1375 S. Semoran Blvd. near Curry Ford Road.
Mangoni Italian Market Pizza,
featuring a custom-made, Italian coal-wood fired oven, has opened in downtown Winter Garden. The modern pizza house is from the same group behind Rosallie Le French Cafe on Plant Street.
After 37 years, Park Avenue mainstay Cafe de France
has closed.
Taste of Chengdu
will reopen its West Colonial Drive location on Thursday, May 12, on a "first-come, first-served" basis, with reservations commencing in June. Meanwhile, Taste of Chengdu Baldwin Park
will close until mid-June and possibly reopen as a tasting menu-only
concept.
–
