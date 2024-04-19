Brain freeze: Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream opens second Orlando-area location this weekend

Photo courtesy Chill-N Nitrogen/Facebook
Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream opens in Orlando this weekend
Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream opens its second area location this weekend — and first in Orlando proper — promising both refreshing treats and a refresher on your high school chemistry class.
Chill-N's new location opens Saturday, April 20, at 13887 Narcoossee Road
in the Eagle Creek Shopping Plaza. Hours of operation are from noon to 11 p.m. with free ice cream samples available till 5 p.m. on opening day.
Made-to-order, flash-frozen ice cream is the drawing factor for this ice cream shop founded by Danny Golik in Miami. With multiple storefronts, including the other Central Florida location in Winter Park
, Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream promises speedy delivery on a normally laborious classic dessert.
Chill-N uses molecular gastronomy (a fancy phrase for scientific methods of food preparation) by applying liquid nitrogen at –350 degrees to fresh ingredients, quickly freezing them into the creamy, solid sweet that is ice cream.
Visitors can choose from a number of bases (including dairy-free and vegan options), flavors and mix-ins before watching science magically freeze their liquid combination into a creamy finished product in about 45 seconds.
Chill-N's flavor options include classic vanilla, chocolate and strawberry, along with other flavors such as coffee, peanut butter and pumpkin. Limited-time flavors also are a part of the equation, with tres leches, red velvet and pistachio making their way into the menu.
