Dessert chain Peach Cobbler Factory opens Orlando location

Peach Cobbler Factory has opened their first Central Florida ocation
Dessert chain Peach Cobbler Factory has just opened their first Orlando-area outpost in Winter Garden — with plans to expand even further.
Peach Cobbler Factory, started up in Nashville, is now slinging desserts in Winter Garden at 13848 Tilden Road
The restaurant is renowned for serving up 12 different spins on cobbler, along with banana puddings, cinnamon rolls, milkshakes, brownies and cookies.
Additionally, the ball is already rolling on additional locations in Winter Park and Lake Buena Vista — part of an aggressive expansion campaign in Florida that will also eventually take in The Villages, New Smyrna Beach, Daytona Beach, Cocoa Beach and Cape Canaveral.
The Winter Garden restaurant was originally set to open last summer, but was delayed until the very end of 2023.
