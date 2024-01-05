Dessert chain Peach Cobbler Factory opens Orlando location

This is the first of three in the works for the area

By on Fri, Jan 5, 2024 at 11:42 am

Share on Nextdoor
Peach Cobbler Factory has opened their first Central Florida ocation - Photo courtesy Peach Cobbler Factory/Facebook
Photo courtesy Peach Cobbler Factory/Facebook
Peach Cobbler Factory has opened their first Central Florida ocation
Dessert chain Peach Cobbler Factory has just opened their first Orlando-area outpost in Winter Garden — with plans to expand even further.

Peach Cobbler Factory, started up in Nashville,  is now slinging desserts in Winter Garden at 13848 Tilden Road.

The restaurant is renowned for serving up 12 different spins on cobbler, along with banana puddings, cinnamon rolls, milkshakes, brownies and cookies.

Additionally, the ball is already rolling on additional locations in Winter Park and Lake Buena Vista — part of an aggressive expansion campaign in Florida that will also eventually take in The Villages, New Smyrna Beach, Daytona Beach, Cocoa Beach and Cape Canaveral.

The Winter Garden restaurant was originally set to open last summer, but was delayed until the very end of 2023.


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Death metal legends Cannibal Corpse team with Orlando business to release exclusive coffee

By Matthew Moyer

Cannibal Corpse and local coffee purveyor team up for exclusive cold brew release

Dr. Philips restaurant Slate has closed

By Matthew Moyer

The Dr. Phillips-area restaurant Slate closed abruptly this week

Orlando gaming bar Cloak and Blaster is closing

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando gaming bar Cloak and Blaster announces closure later this month

Top Tables: The finest restaurants that opened in Orlando in 2023

By Faiyaz Kara

No. 1: Camille

Also in Food + Drink

Top Tables: The finest restaurants that opened in Orlando in 2023

By Faiyaz Kara

No. 1: Camille

Orlando gaming bar Cloak and Blaster is closing

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando gaming bar Cloak and Blaster announces closure later this month

Tex-Mex cantina Superica delivers a true taste of the Southwest to Winter Park

By Faiyaz Kara

Tex-Mex cantina Superica delivers a true taste of the Southwest to Winter Park

Chayote Barrio Kitchen sets chef Mario Pagan's 'New Latin Table' in Winter Park Village

By Faiyaz Kara

Chayote Barrio Kitchen
More

Digital Issue

January 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us