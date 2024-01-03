Death metal legends Cannibal Corpse team with Orlando business to release exclusive coffee

Photo courtesy Concept Cafes/Facebook
Cannibal Corpse and local coffee purveyor team up for exclusive cold brew release
Death metal icons Cannibal Corpse have teamed with some local local coffee purveyors to release an exclusive new nitro cold brew — with the mandatory blood-curdling label art.
Altamonte Springs-based Concept Cafes and Cannibal Corpse just dropped the fourth in their "Beheading and Brewing" series of coffees, a cold brew dubbed Cranial Extraction — which, mind-bogglingly, is not the title of a song or album, if memory (and Google) serves.
Boasting stomach-churning artwork by comic and horror artist Vincent Locke (who has been collaborating with the band since 1990's Eaten Back to Life
), this is a limited edition coffee that should, one way or the other, churn your guts up nicely.
"Both metal and horror fans were so receptive and stoked on the quality and can art, we knew we had to follow it up. So what’s next? Fans already collect beer cans and bottles, so we decided to do the same for coffee, hence we’re already up to the #4 release," said Michael Tonsetic of Concept Cafes in a press statement.
Locally you can snatch up a bone-chilling can of Cranial Extraction at Park Ave CDs in Audubon Park, or order online through Cannibal Corpse's website or the Concept Cafes website
.
