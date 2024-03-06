Deadwords Brewing will close at the end of April

click to enlarge
image courtesy Deadwords Brewing
Orlando's Deadwords Brewing, which only recently celebrated its two-year anniversary, is reportedly closing
next month after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October.
Founded by former Darden Restaurants attorney David Satterfield and industry veteran Luke Pridgeon, the brewery at 23 N. Orange Blossom Trail announced Wednesday that the brewery would permanently close its doors on April 27, according to WFTV.
The award-winning craft brewpub, which features an eclectic rotating tap of quality beers, first opened in December 2021.
In a statement, the brewery said their decision to close "follows several months of negotiations with the brewery’s landlord and the inability to reach a feasible arrangement to enable the brewery’s continued operation at its current location.”
“From the outset, Deadwords Brewing
embarked on its journey amid the unprecedented global COVID-19 pandemic, facing immense challenges including massive delays, cost overruns and the slow implementation of the Parramore Main Street development program,” the statement continued.
Still, the heart of the brewery, they added, "has always been its people."
“Our incredible staff — passionate about their craft and service — have been the backbone of our operations. We have also been fortunate to be supported by a group of wonderful investors who believed in the vision of Deadwords Brewing, even in the face of adversity.”
It's unclear at this time what will happen to the "heart" of the brewery — namely, its staff.
The closure of the Parramore district brewery comes after a string of other closures in recent years, including: the (temporary? permanent?) closure of Orlando Brewing in 2022, Winter Park's Something's Brewing in 2020, Ellipsis Brewing in 2023, and the closure of the Dead Lizard taproom last March.
Persimmon Hollow, which also filed for bankruptcy last fall, announced in October their decision to close the doors of their taproom in Horizon West, while their main DeLand location and taproom near Lake Eola remain open.
