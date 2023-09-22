Crispy Cones brings ‘revolutionary’ Czech soft serve to Orlando

The specialty soft serve shop will open next to the Hourglass Social House

By on Fri, Sep 22, 2023 at 3:41 pm

click to enlarge Crispy Cones brings ‘revolutionary’ Czech soft serve to Orlando
Photo via Crispy Cones/Facebook
The Orlando ice cream game is about to get a European twist. Crispy Cones, an Idaho-based soft-serve concept, is set to open its first Florida location right here in Orlando.

The company’s motto is “Revolutionizing the soft serve cone,” and according to its website, Crispy Cones is doing just that with its freshly grilled dough cones, filled with premium soft-serve ice cream and toppings. Owners Jeremy and Kaitlyn Carlson tried the sweet treat known as a "chimney cake" while in the Czech Republic and brought the idea home, pitching it on Shark Tank in March 2023.

The specialty cones are generously dusted with cinnamon and sugar, then filled with ice cream, which can be topped with several spreads, sauces and fruit or candy bits.

The specialty sweets store will open next to the Hourglass Social House at 2415 Curry Ford Road. While an exact opening date has yet to be announced, Crispy Cones promises the Orlando location is coming soon. To browse Crispy Cones’ menu, visit their website.
click to enlarge Crispy Cones brings ‘revolutionary’ Czech soft serve to Orlando (2)
Photo via Crispy Cones/Facebook
