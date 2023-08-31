Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream opens in Winter Park this weekend

By on Thu, Aug 31, 2023 at 5:13 pm

Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream opens in Winter Prak this weekend - Photo courtesy Chill-N Nitrogen/Facebook
Photo courtesy Chill-N Nitrogen/Facebook
Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream opens in Winter Prak this weekend
Miami-based chain Chill-N Nitrogen opens its first Central Florida locale in Winter Park this very weekend.

The nitrogen ice cream purveyor is setting up shop at 1100 S. Orlando Ave. and slinging ice cream (both dairy-based and non) and toppings that are mixed and flash-frozen upon ordering using liquid nitrogren for maximum culinary drama.

This is Chill-N's first Sunshine State spot not in South Florida; the chain also has locations in Texas and Tennessee.

For added incentive, Chill-N Winter Park will give away free small ice creams on the grand opening Saturday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Matthew Moyer

