Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream opens in Winter Park this weekend

Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream opens in Winter Prak this weekend
Miami-based chain Chill-N Nitrogen opens its first Central Florida locale in Winter Park this very weekend.
The nitrogen ice cream purveyor is setting up shop at 1100 S. Orlando Ave.
and slinging ice cream (both dairy-based and non) and toppings that are mixed and flash-frozen upon ordering using liquid nitrogren for maximum culinary drama.
This is Chill-N's first Sunshine State spot not in South Florida; the chain also has locations in Texas and Tennessee.
For added incentive, Chill-N Winter Park will give away free small ice creams on the grand opening Saturday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
