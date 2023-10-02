Bakery 1908 will bring a full roster of dumplings, dim sum, sweets and boba to Mills 50

click to enlarge
photos courtesy of John Zhao
Bakery 1908
Back in October, we told you John Zhao, the restaurateur behind YH Seafood Clubhouse
, would establish a foothold in Mills 50 with the opening of Sweet Buns Bakery & Cafe, a Hong Kong-style diner
and pastry house plating classic crossroads cuisine Hong Kong diners are known for, along with a host of sweet buns and rolls.
But plans have since changed. Or been tweaked, rather.
Zhao will still open a bakery on the site of the old King Crab Shack at 2021 E. Colonial Drive [map
], but it will now be called Bakery 1908 and it will offer a rotating selection of dim sum items, coffee and boba.
And dumplings. Lots
of dumplings.
Bakery 1908
Bakery 1908 will serve a full roster of steamed, pan-fried and soup dumplings — more than a dozen ranging from chicken-and-corn to pork-and-chive to har gow
shrimp.
"This is a completely new concept," Zhao says. "There's no bakery in Florida offering dumplings, dim sum, sweet buns, pastries, coffee and boba. We believe this combination will work well for the Orlando market."
Zhao has partnered with the owner of a Taiwanese bakery that's been in business since 1908, thus the name. And with a century-long pedigree, you can bet their cakes, sweets and honey fragrance (mi xiang
) teas will draw a lot of interest.
Bakery 1908 is expected to open later this month.
But the man isn't done. Zhao will also open Kyuramen, the international big-city ramen chain we told you about back in March
, inside the University Shoppes near UCF next month.
Zhao also runs Yummy House in Altamonte Springs and Pho 813 near the Millenia Mall.
