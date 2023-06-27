2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Almost everything is orange-flavored on the new Flavors of Florida menus at Disney Springs

Dozens of restaurants and bars will offer citrusy dishes and beverages for a limited time

By on Tue, Jun 27, 2023 at 3:58 pm

Share on Nextdoor

Bright citrus and fresh, farm-to-table ingredients are the stars of this year’s Flavors of Florida menus at Disney Springs.

Dozens of places at the shopping and entertainment complex will have limited-time offerings as part of Flavors of Florida presented by Corkcicle — the summertime food and drink crawl celebrating iconic flavors and ingredients from the Sunshine State. 

The event kicks off on July 1 and runs through Aug. 13, with nearly every restaurant, bar and snack shop participating.

There’s a lot of orange and citrus flavors on the menu, but there’s also plenty of seafood and produce caught and grown locally. Here are all the new offerings this years — nearly four dozen items. 

click to enlarge Amorette's Patisserie - courtesy images via Flavors of Florida
courtesy images via Flavors of Florida
Amorette's Patisserie

Amorette’s Patisserie

  • Orange cream puff: Choux pastry with orange craquelin, filled with orange curd and honey orange gel.
  • Orange Bird dome cake: Grand Marnier-soaked vanilla chiffon cake with mandarin pâte de fruit, mandarin orange cream and white chocolate crispy pearls. This one can be pre-ordered and part of the cake decorating experience.
  • Strawberry Spritzer: French 75 cocktail with strawberry puree served in Flavors of Florida Corkcicle tumbler.

The Boathouse

  • Pan roasted golden tilefish: Served with citrus escabeche, coconut ginger rice and cilantro aioli.

Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’

  • Key West shrimp cocktail: Tossed in a mix of avocado, mango, cucumber and cocktail sauce with homemade buttermilk crackers.
  • Florida Crush cocktail: Oranges and strawberries are muddled with Tito’s Handmade Vodka then combined with a splash of freshly-squeezed orange juice and agave syrup.

City Works Eatery & Pour House

  • Seared grouper: Pan-seared grouper served with citrus chipotle rice, Cuban spiced black bean puree, smoked watermelon pico de gallo, chili oil and micro cilantro.

click to enlarge Coca-Cola Store Rooftop Beverage Bar, D-Luxe Burger, Dockside Margaritas, The Edison - courtesy images via Flavors of Florida
courtesy images via Flavors of Florida
Coca-Cola Store Rooftop Beverage Bar, D-Luxe Burger, Dockside Margaritas, The Edison

Coca-Cola Store Rooftop Beverage Bar

  • Orange Cream Float: Coca-Cola, vanilla ice cream and an orange cream bar served in a novelty cup.

Dockside Margaritas

  • Frozen Orange Daiquiri: Siesta Key Silver rum, Cointreau liqueur, orange juice and vanilla ice cream with an orange wedge.

The Edison

  • Sunny Disposition: Florida cane vodka from St. Augustine, orange liqueur, Lillet Blanc, fraise de bois and local fruits from Plant City, Minneola and Indian River (navel oranges, tangelos, strawberries and grapefruit).

Enzo’s Hideaway and Maria & Enzo’s

  • Key West pink shrimp risotto: Italian vialone nano rice, Key West shrimp, guanciale, sweet corn, herbs and pecorino Romano.
  • Creamsicle Coppa: House-made vanilla gelato with orange sorbet, whipped cream and white chocolate crunchy pearls.

Frontera Cocina

  • Agave Maria: Tromba Tequila Blanco, Ilegal Mezcal Joven, clarified lemon juice and orange liqueur.

click to enlarge Gideon’s Bakehouse, House of Blues Restaurant & Bar - courtesy images via Flavors of Florida
courtesy images via Flavors of Florida
Gideon’s Bakehouse, House of Blues Restaurant & Bar

The Ganachery

  • Honey lavender square: Ganache squared with honey and lavender and covered in dark chocolate.

Gideon’s Bakehouse

  • Key lime chocolate chip cookie: Vanilla bean cookie dough infused with Key lime juice with chocolate chips and Key lime pie crumbs folded in.
  • Orange mocha nitro cold brew: Dessert coffee with locally roasted beans, maple syrup, dark chocolate and oranges.

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar

  • Florida Sunshine Mango Lager: From Winter Garden-based brewery Crooked Can.
  • Local Florida mahi tacos: Mahi served on a flour tortilla with pickled onions and coleslaw and topped with cilantro crema and fresh cilantro.

Jaleo by José Andrés

  • Ensalada de Sandia y tomate: A salad of compressed Florida watermelon, heirloom tomatoes, PX reduction, goat cheese, pistachios and sherry dressing.
  • Vieras crudas a los citricos: Thinly sliced scallops with Florida citrus dressing.
  • Gambas Gabardina: Beer-battered Florida Atlantic white shrimp with caper mayo.
  • Pato con melocotónes y naranjas: Seared duck breast with peaches and a Valencia orange glaze.
  • Jamón Serrano con melón: 24-month cured serrano ham with summer melon and sherry dressing.

click to enlarge Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company, Morimoto Asia, Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant - courtesy images via Flavors of Florida
courtesy images via Flavors of Florida
Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company, Morimoto Asia, Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

  • Buzzin’ honey latte: Espresso, milk, honey and vanilla syrup topped with cold foam with a Spike the bee design.

Morimoto Asia

  • Cedar Key Clams “Chow Fun”: Cantonese dish with clams from Cedar Key, flat rice noodles, garlic chives and Chinese black bean sauce.
  • “Banh Gan” orange blossom crème caramel: Vietnamese crème caramel with orange segments, sweet cream and candied zest.
  • Orenji Dreamsicle: Cocktail made with Absolut Vanilia and citrus-infused Haku vodka, Cointreau, orange juice, orgeat and Calpico.

Pizza Ponte

  • Pizza Diavola: Salame Calabrese and chili with local Orlando petal honey.

The Polite Pig

  • Key West pink shrimp ceviche: Shrimp, smoked melon, shishito peppers and local tomato vinaigrette with a drizzle of hot honey.

Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant

  • Sunshine State of Mind: Sweet orange pudding with whipped cream and orange butterscotch sauce.
  • The Florida Split: P1 Vodka, local J.F. Haden’s Mango Liqueur, vanilla ice cream and orange and mango juice.

Rainforest Cafe

  • Malibu Combo: Jerk seasoned mahi topped with red onion and pineapple salsa, served with Caribbean coconut shrimp, coconut rum sauce and Caribbean rice.
  • Sailfish Brewing Sunrise City IPA: Brewed with Columbus, Amarillo and Mosaic hops.

Salt & Straw

  • Exquisito Guanabana Stracciatella: Tropical guanabana sherbet with ribbons of dark chocolate Stracciatella with a floral undertone.

Splitsville Dining Room

  • Key lime pie martini: Dessert in a glass rimmed with graham cracker crumbs.

STK Orlando

  • Cuban sandwich: Pulled pork, ham and cheese with pickles and mustard.
  • Conch fritters: Served with spicy remoulade and lime wedges.
  • Key lime bar: Topped with meringue, lime zest and toasted coconut.

Sunshine Churros

  • Orange County Creamsicle: Churro rolled in orange sugar and topped with cream cheese frosting and orange and white sprinkles.

click to enlarge Swirls on the Water, T-Rex - courtesy images via Flavors of Florida
courtesy images via Flavors of Florida
Swirls on the Water, T-Rex

Swirls on the Water

  • Orange Bird Sundae: Dole Whip Orange in a vanilla waffle bowl with whipped cream, sprinkles and an Orange Bird chocolate decoration.

T-Rex

  • Blackened tuna: Seared rare and served with cilantro-lime rice and a side of mango, avocado and heirloom cherry tomato salad.

Vivoli il Gelato

  • Strawberry Shortcake Bombolato: Cake batter gelato with strawberry sauce and fresh strawberries inside a warm Italian doughnut.
  • Orange blossom honey cannoli: Ricotta and orange blossom honey in a crispy Italian pastry shell.

Wine Bar George

  • Dicura Burrata: Paired with tomatoes from The Villages Grown, Belle Glade corn and Olde Hearth sourdough bread.

YeSake Florida

  • Fresh poke bowl: Fluffy rice, grilled chicken, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, avocado, mandarin oranges and tempura crunch topped with roasted sesame sauce.
  • Florida Sunset: Ozeki Sake, Nigori Sake, Monin Banana and peach syrups with Dole Pineapple Juice.

Outdoor bars around Disney Springs

  • Key Lime Margarita: Patrón Silver tequila, Grand Marnier liquor, Key lime juice and vanilla with a half graham cracker rim.

click to enlarge Enzo’s Hideaway and Maria & Enzo’s, Everglazed Donuts - courtesy images via Flavors of Florida
courtesy images via Flavors of Florida
Enzo’s Hideaway and Maria & Enzo’s, Everglazed Donuts

There are dozens of returning favorites as well, including the Sunshine Shake at Chicken Guy!, the Lime Garage Burger at D-Luxe Burger and Everglazed Donuts’ Citrus Dream Donut and Orange Lemonade with sweet cold foam.

Disney has a lengthy foodie guide to all the Flavors of Florida items here.

And through Aug. 4, Disney Springs will host several culinary demonstrations with chefs from Disney as well as places like The Polite Pig and Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’. Master Sommelier George Miliotes will be on hand at Wine Bar George on July 7, and Gideon’s Bakehouse creator Steve Lewis will give a presentation on July 28.

These presentations are free, but registration is required through the Culinary Series website.



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando's Victoria and Albert's named best restaurant in the country, says report

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando's Victoria and Albert's named best restaurant in the country, says report

Downtown Orlando is getting a massive new arcade and bar entertainment center

By Bellanee Plaza

Downtown Orlando is getting a massive new arcade and bar entertainment center

Downtown country bar Saddle Up to close after a decade next month

By Chloe Greenberg

Downtown country bar Saddle Up to close after a decade next month

Orlando’s Milk District is getting a new vegan food hall this month, replacing one that left

By Bellanee Plaza

This "inclusive, safe space" is located in the old Market on South building in the Milk District

Also in Food + Drink

Downtown Orlando is getting a massive new arcade and bar entertainment center

By Bellanee Plaza

Downtown Orlando is getting a massive new arcade and bar entertainment center

Downtown country bar Saddle Up to close after a decade next month

By Chloe Greenberg

Downtown country bar Saddle Up to close after a decade next month

Orlando Bahama Breeze locations offer free margaritas to MCO guests with canceled flights

By Bellanee Plaza

Orlando Bahama Breeze locations offer free margaritas to MCO guests with canceled flights

Foreigner Restaurant in Audubon Park offers everyone a place at the table

By Faiyaz Kara

Foreigner Restaurant in Audubon Park offers everyone a place at the table
More

Digital Issue

June 21, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us