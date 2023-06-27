Almost everything is orange-flavored on the new Flavors of Florida menus at Disney Springs

Bright citrus and fresh, farm-to-table ingredients are the stars of this year’s Flavors of Florida menus at Disney Springs.



Dozens of places at the shopping and entertainment complex will have limited-time offerings as part of Flavors of Florida presented by Corkcicle — the summertime food and drink crawl celebrating iconic flavors and ingredients from the Sunshine State.

The event kicks off on July 1 and runs through Aug. 13, with nearly every restaurant, bar and snack shop participating.

There’s a lot of orange and citrus flavors on the menu, but there’s also plenty of seafood and produce caught and grown locally. Here are all the new offerings this years — nearly four dozen items.

click to enlarge courtesy images via Flavors of Florida Amorette's Patisserie

Amorette’s Patisserie

Orange cream puff: Choux pastry with orange craquelin, filled with orange curd and honey orange gel.

The Boathouse

Pan roasted golden tilefish: Served with citrus escabeche, coconut ginger rice and cilantro aioli.

Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’

Key West shrimp cocktail: Tossed in a mix of avocado, mango, cucumber and cocktail sauce with homemade buttermilk crackers.

City Works Eatery & Pour House

Seared grouper: Pan-seared grouper served with citrus chipotle rice, Cuban spiced black bean puree, smoked watermelon pico de gallo, chili oil and micro cilantro.

click to enlarge courtesy images via Flavors of Florida Coca-Cola Store Rooftop Beverage Bar, D-Luxe Burger, Dockside Margaritas, The Edison

Coca-Cola Store Rooftop Beverage Bar

Orange Cream Float: Coca-Cola, vanilla ice cream and an orange cream bar served in a novelty cup.

Dockside Margaritas

Frozen Orange Daiquiri: Siesta Key Silver rum, Cointreau liqueur, orange juice and vanilla ice cream with an orange wedge.

The Edison

Sunny Disposition: Florida cane vodka from St. Augustine, orange liqueur, Lillet Blanc, fraise de bois and local fruits from Plant City, Minneola and Indian River (navel oranges, tangelos, strawberries and grapefruit).

Enzo’s Hideaway and Maria & Enzo’s

Key West pink shrimp risotto: Italian vialone nano rice, Key West shrimp, guanciale, sweet corn, herbs and pecorino Romano.

Frontera Cocina

Agave Maria: Tromba Tequila Blanco, Ilegal Mezcal Joven, clarified lemon juice and orange liqueur.

click to enlarge courtesy images via Flavors of Florida Gideon’s Bakehouse, House of Blues Restaurant & Bar

The Ganachery

Honey lavender square: Ganache squared with honey and lavender and covered in dark chocolate.

Gideon’s Bakehouse

Key lime chocolate chip cookie: Vanilla bean cookie dough infused with Key lime juice with chocolate chips and Key lime pie crumbs folded in.

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar

Florida Sunshine Mango Lager: From Winter Garden-based brewery Crooked Can.

From Winter Garden-based brewery Crooked Can. Local Florida mahi tacos: Mahi served on a flour tortilla with pickled onions and coleslaw and topped with cilantro crema and fresh cilantro.

Jaleo by José Andrés

Ensalada de Sandia y tomate: A salad of compressed Florida watermelon, heirloom tomatoes, PX reduction, goat cheese, pistachios and sherry dressing.

click to enlarge courtesy images via Flavors of Florida Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company, Morimoto Asia, Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

Buzzin’ honey latte: Espresso, milk, honey and vanilla syrup topped with cold foam with a Spike the bee design.

Morimoto Asia

Cedar Key Clams “Chow Fun”: Cantonese dish with clams from Cedar Key, flat rice noodles, garlic chives and Chinese black bean sauce.

Pizza Ponte

Pizza Diavola: Salame Calabrese and chili with local Orlando petal honey.

The Polite Pig

Key West pink shrimp ceviche: Shrimp, smoked melon, shishito peppers and local tomato vinaigrette with a drizzle of hot honey.

Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant

Sunshine State of Mind: Sweet orange pudding with whipped cream and orange butterscotch sauce.

Rainforest Cafe

Malibu Combo: Jerk seasoned mahi topped with red onion and pineapple salsa, served with Caribbean coconut shrimp, coconut rum sauce and Caribbean rice.

Salt & Straw

Exquisito Guanabana Stracciatella: Tropical guanabana sherbet with ribbons of dark chocolate Stracciatella with a floral undertone.

Splitsville Dining Room

Key lime pie martini: Dessert in a glass rimmed with graham cracker crumbs.

STK Orlando

Cuban sandwich: Pulled pork, ham and cheese with pickles and mustard.

Sunshine Churros

Orange County Creamsicle: Churro rolled in orange sugar and topped with cream cheese frosting and orange and white sprinkles.

click to enlarge courtesy images via Flavors of Florida Swirls on the Water, T-Rex

Swirls on the Water

Orange Bird Sundae: Dole Whip Orange in a vanilla waffle bowl with whipped cream, sprinkles and an Orange Bird chocolate decoration.

T-Rex

Blackened tuna: Seared rare and served with cilantro-lime rice and a side of mango, avocado and heirloom cherry tomato salad.

Vivoli il Gelato

Strawberry Shortcake Bombolato: Cake batter gelato with strawberry sauce and fresh strawberries inside a warm Italian doughnut.

Wine Bar George

Dicura Burrata: Paired with tomatoes from The Villages Grown, Belle Glade corn and Olde Hearth sourdough bread.

YeSake Florida

Fresh poke bowl: Fluffy rice, grilled chicken, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, avocado, mandarin oranges and tempura crunch topped with roasted sesame sauce.

Outdoor bars around Disney Springs

Key Lime Margarita: Patrón Silver tequila, Grand Marnier liquor, Key lime juice and vanilla with a half graham cracker rim.

click to enlarge courtesy images via Flavors of Florida Enzo’s Hideaway and Maria & Enzo’s, Everglazed Donuts

There are dozens of returning favorites as well, including the Sunshine Shake at Chicken Guy!, the Lime Garage Burger at D-Luxe Burger and Everglazed Donuts’ Citrus Dream Donut and Orange Lemonade with sweet cold foam.

Disney has a lengthy foodie guide to all the Flavors of Florida items here.

And through Aug. 4, Disney Springs will host several culinary demonstrations with chefs from Disney as well as places like The Polite Pig and Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’. Master Sommelier George Miliotes will be on hand at Wine Bar George on July 7, and Gideon’s Bakehouse creator Steve Lewis will give a presentation on July 28.

These presentations are free, but registration is required through the Culinary Series website.