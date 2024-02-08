A second location of Kai Asian Street Fare, a third location of the Hangry Bison, a local Krak Boba and more new Orlando restaurants

Kai Asian Street Fare, the Winter Park ramen house that also serves some mighty fine wings, has opened its second location at The Food Factory. (Related news: The Food Factory has gone back to its original name after flirting with the asinine moniker "The Food Factory Foodie Collective") ...
Location Details
Downtown Orlando has another taqueria in its growing portfolio. L.A.-style birria joint Birria 1983 has opened in the old Graffiti Junktion space downtown at 54 W. Church Street serving everything from quesabirria to birria ramen to birria pizza ...
Ispirazione Italian Sandwiches, specializing in tigelles, a round bread from Emilia-Romagna that's warm and crunchy outside and soft on the inside, has opened at 1711 Amazing Way in Ocoee ...
Look for a third location of popular burger joint The Hangry Bison to open this summer at Colonial TownPark in Lake Mary. The other locations are in Winter Park Village and Winter Garden ...
Sal's Pizza Bar, offering NY, Neapolitan and Sicilian-style pies, has opened at 11020 Daryl Carter Parkway in O-Town West ...
Casselberry is growing its Vietnamese restaurant scene with the opening of An Vi Vietnamese Restaurant in the former Sus-Hi Eatstation space at 1052 State Road 436 near Red Bug Lake Road ...
Cali-based boba tea company Krak Boba has opened its first Central Florida location at 2425 W. State Road 434 in Wekiwa Springs.
