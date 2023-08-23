Simply calling it "The Food Factory" wasn't good enough, or long enough, for the marketing whizzes at this Oviedo food hub who thought it wise to amp up its alliteration and syllable count. Personally, I thought "The Food Factory" fine as fudge, so why sully a perfectly sensible designation? I suppose it reflects the numerous "micro restaurants" that signed on to the project, which opened in late July. And, granted, as much as the word "foodie" is an affront to human beings who enjoy to eat, it's considerably less heinous and moronic than the word "foodster."
1st: Prato, prato-wp.com
2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com
3rd: The Strand, strandorlando.com
1st: Henry Moso, Kabooki, kabookisushi.com
2nd: Patrick Story, Hollerbach's German Restaurant, hollerbachs.com
3rd: Fabiano Olmo, Maxine's on Shine, facebook.com/chef.fabiano.olmo
1st: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com
2nd: Prato, prato-wp.com
3rd: Gnarly Barley, thegnarlybarley.com
1st: Gideon's Bakehouse, gideonsbakehouse.com
2nd: Se7en Bites, se7enbites.com
3rd: The Glass Knife, theglassknife.com
1st: 4 Rivers Smokehouse, 4rsmokehouse.com
2nd: Pig Floyd's Urban BBQ, pigfloyds.com
3rd: Smoke and Donuts, smokeanddonuts.com
1st: DaJen Eats, dajeneats.com
2nd: Island Thyme Caribbean Grille, islandthymegrille.com
3rd: Singh's Roti Shop, instagram.com/singhsrotishopfl
1st: Hawkers Asian Street Food, eathawkers.com
2nd: Peter's Kitchen China Bistro, peterskitchencb.business.site
3rd: Taste of Chengdu, tasteofchengdufl.com
1st: Foxtail Coffee Co., foxtailcoffee.com
2nd: Lineage Coffee Roasting, lineageroasting.com
3rd: Drunken Monkey Coffee Bar, drunkenmonkeyorders.com
1st: TooJay's Deli, toojays.com
2nd: Linda's Winter Park Diner (closed), winterparkdiner.com
3rd: Shakers American Café, shakerscafe.com