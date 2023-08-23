Simply calling it "The Food Factory" wasn't good enough, or long enough, for the marketing whizzes at this Oviedo food hub who thought it wise to amp up its alliteration and syllable count. Personally, I thought "The Food Factory" fine as fudge, so why sully a perfectly sensible designation? I suppose it reflects the numerous "micro restaurants" that signed on to the project, which opened in late July. And, granted, as much as the word "foodie" is an affront to human beings who enjoy to eat, it's considerably less heinous and moronic than the word "foodster."

ffoviedo.com