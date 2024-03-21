A La Cart SoDo opens next month, Great Southern Box Co. Food Hall announces vendors, and more

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

À La Cart, the Milk District food truck park by owners April and Dustin Williams, will open À La Cart SoDo at 2207 E. Michigan St. next month. The couple's second operation will feature mobile outfits from Filipino-Hawaiian vendor OverRice, 503 Latin Fusion, Nona Street Pizza, Smash Dunk Brgr and Oldenburg Provisions. More vendors are expected to be announced ...

The Great Southern Box Co. Food Hall, opening this summer in the Packing District, announced some of the vendors that will occupy the expansive building: A Lo Cubano Kitchen, Poke Fin and Kayos Jamaican Grill. There will also be an on-site brewery courtesy of Orange County Brewers ...

F&D Restaurant Concepts, the group behind F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen, F&D Cantina and F&D Kitchen & Bar, will open Uno Mas Mexican Cantina at 1000 W. State Road 434 in Longwood this month. The building previously housed an F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen ...

Sorekara, the multi-room, multi-course, experiential Japanese concept from chef William Shen, has opened in Baldwin Park at 4979 New Broad St. ...

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar has opened its second area location at Waterford Lakes Town Center.

NEWS & EVENTS

The 30th Annual Taste of Oviedo goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Oviedo Mall. The event will feature more than 150 vendors and food from more than 20 restaurants and food trucks who'll offer a specialty dish reflecting this year's food theme: citrus and celery. Beer, wine and specialty drinks will be available as well ...

In celebration of its first anniversary, Foreigner Restaurant will host a collaboration dinner with Ravenous Pig executive chef Clay Miller March 27 at 6 p.m. Foreigner chef Bruno Fonseca will join Miller in presenting an eight-course dinner with wine pairings. Cost is $235. Visit exploretock.com/foreignerrestaurant for tickets ...

Master sommelier George Miliotes (Wine Bar George) will teach you how to taste wine at Judson's Live April 7, May 5 and June 2 from 1:30-3 p.m. For tickets ($130 per person), go to drphillipscenter.org.