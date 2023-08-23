1st: Sam Flax, samflaxorlando.com
2nd: Colonial Photo and Hobby, Inc. cphfun.com
3rd: Let Us Frame It, letusframeit.com
1st: Orange Tree Antiques Mall, orangetreeantiques.com
2nd: The Owl's Attic, theowlsattic.com
3rd: The Lovely, thelovelyboutiquemarket.com
1st: Orange Cycle, orangecycleorlando.com
2nd: Kyle's Bike Shop, kylesbikeshop.net
3rd: Bicikleta Bike Shop, bicikletabikeshop.com
1st: Lily's Bridal Outlet, lilysbridal.com
2nd: The Collection Bridal, thecollectionbridal.com
3rd: Calvet Couture Bridal, calvetcouture.com
1st: FLUENT Cannabis Dispensary, getfluent.com
2nd: Smoke Pharmacy, smokepharmacy.com
3rd: Blue Lotus Wellness and CBD Boutique, facebook.com/daisyssmokeshop
1st: Corona Cigar Company Diamond Crown Lounge, coronacigar.com
2nd: Nora's Sugar Shack Beer Wine and Cigars, norassugarshack.com
3rd: Corona Cigar Company Drew Estate Lounge, coronacigar.com
1st: Gods and Monsters, godmonsters.com
2nd: Blackbird Comics and Coffeehouse, theblackbirdroost.com
3rd: Coliseum of Comics, coliseumofcomics.com
1st: Orlando Vintage Clothing and Costume, orlandovintage.com
2nd: Embellish FX, embellishfx.com
3rd: Paper Goat Post, papergoatpost.com
1st: Warby Parker, warbyparker.com
2nd: Eola Eyes, eolaeyes.com
3rd: SEE Eyewear, seeeyewear.com