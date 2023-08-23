The Urbander communications agency states its mission as "transforming businesses to advance humanity." Pretty heady stuff, except with Samí Haiman-Marrero at the helm, it's no idle boast. Urbander's Puerto Rican-born president and CEO is wielding her past experience in corporate America to offer comprehensive business insights that bridge the divide between entities Latin-based and non. A textbook happy warrior with a strong sense of justice and potential, she's perfectly positioned to lead the private sector to maximum inclusivity and profit, in areas that range from content development to marketing to human resources. And with Orlando on track to become the most diverse city on Earth within about 10 years (a factoid that's staggering but true), she'll have plenty of chances to share her 20/20 vision.

