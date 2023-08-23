Fluent Cannabis Dispensary, getfluent.com

Like terpene-powered fruit cocktail syrup, THC oil Moods Drops (available at Fluent dispensaries) are an economical and non-skunky way to regulate your, well, mood without cashing your lungs. Both the indica-based and the sativa-based varieties have a breezy lack of edge; no paranoia here so long as you follow the very accurate dosing recommendations. Florida-esque names like Golden Hour, Midnight Cruiser and Miami Vibes are truthful descriptions of the vibes. And listen, we're not kidding about the Trix; these drops taste like kiddie cereal. Bring on the cartoons.