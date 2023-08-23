Dozens of businesses have bravely tried this space next to Stardust, and one after another got kicked to the curb by the toughest crowd this side of Disney. But local entrepreneur Sara Taylor is even tougher, and has opened a great beauty studio with a cool urban boho interior fitting nicely into the Corrine Drive scene. She's created a magnificently clean interior, a safe space for customers to discover what beauty means to them, whether that's immaculate gel nails, lash extensions, microbladed brows, permanent freckles, stick-and-poke tattoos or tooth gems. Within the space there's a small pop-up boutique (Buff); Pinkie's artists are friendly and encouraging for customers, and you may want to hang out all day.

1844 Winter Park Road, pinkieorlando.com